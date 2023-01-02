Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Commerce Playbook

Jan. 02, 2023
Social Commerce Playbook

Jan. 02, 2023
Marketing

Social commerce is more than just a new shopping experience.

Social selling represents a paradigm shift in how consumers interact with brands: where, when, and how they shop.

For most brands, this creates opportunities for a much more interactive, entertaining, and experiential journey.

Social commerce is more than just a new shopping experience.

Social selling represents a paradigm shift in how consumers interact with brands: where, when, and how they shop.

For most brands, this creates opportunities for a much more interactive, entertaining, and experiential journey.

Marketing
Social Commerce Playbook

  1. 1. How to Bring it all Together? Social Selling
  2. 2. We are Social & Emotional Human Beings
  3. 3. 6 COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN CONTENT CRISIS COMMERCE Wrapping the brand message within stories to help build identity Being pro-active when issues about the brand arise and spread Building loyalty and increasing monetization through social currency Creating rapport with fans through relevant daily conversations Amplifying the brand story to strengthen relationship with the target market SOCIAL MARKETING SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING SOCIAL SELLING
  4. 4. 7 To Be Successful We Need a Comprehensive Approach Listen Plan Publish Engage Measure Amplify Use analytics to develop insights on what campaigns and content get the highest or least engagement to report performance and inform future planning •Use the insights gained from listening combined with your quarterly business objectives to create desirable, relevant, on brand content. •Align your content mix to your social media & business goals while incorporating brand and product messaging Follow conversations to understand your audience’s interests. Identify trending topics and keywords Look for advocates & influencers •Participate in two way conversations with your fans. Encourage advocates and promptly respond to complaints •Post your content using trending keywords •Schedule your content to be published at optimal days/times to increase your reach •*label your campaigns when you publish to measure their performance later Use paid media to increase your reach, target specific segments or to further promote content that is performing well.
  5. 5. 8 LISTEN LISTEN https://www.socialbakers.co m/free-social-tools/create- your-persona/form
  6. 6. 9 Google Trends highlights content trends within the hour • Google Hot Trends is a tool that displays the top 20 fastest rising trends in the past hour. This is to find trends that have had a sudden surge in popularity. Trends can be viewed by country. For each search term, Google provides a 24-hour search volume graph, along with related blog, news and web search results. Learn more: www.google.com/trends/hottrends Google Trends displays the top local searches, with top links driving the search volume. Search Google Trends by choosing a country in the menu, or specify a location and additional filters in ‘Explore Trends’ LISTEN: Start by Understanding Current Trends & Conversations
  7. 7. 10 LISTEN: YouTube Trends YouTube Trends Channel highlights content going viral • YouTube Trends highlights top trending videos and topics using YouTube’s trends algorithm for viral content. These trending videos can be found on the YouTube Trends channel, researched by country and demographics on the YouTube Trends dashboard, and explored with more analysis on the YouTube Trends blog. Learn more: http://youtube-trends.blogspot.com CHANNEL DASHBOARD BLOG
  8. 8. LISTEN: Twitter Trendsmap Trendsmap gives you near real-time trend data, locally and globally • Trendsmap is a new mash-up of Twitter, Google Maps, and trend tools that maps out Twitter trends at the local level. You can see what Twitter users are talking about in London, San Diego, or the state of California. Clicking on any of the trends will bring up information on the volume of tweets for that word, a description of the trend , and relevant multimedia and links. Learn more: www.trendsmap.com City, country, and global level trends , using keywords and hashtags Near real-time data with a view of the user content driving the trends, and metrics on the volume of tweets over time Insights into key influencers, and viral links and video content Ì Ì
  9. 9. Failing to Plan is Planning to Fail PEOPLE Executive Support Cross Functional Collaboration Social Media Manager Activation Team Empowerment PROCESS PLANNING Policy & Guidelines Team coordination & workflow Measurement & Reporting TECHNOLOGY Analytics Social media management Moderation Apps Social CRM Internal collaboration
  10. 10. The Pros and Cons of Each Social Network
  11. 11. 14 Checklist for Choosing the Right Social Networks
  12. 12. Social Network PROS CONS Facebook • Largest audience on social media • Advanced ad targeting options • Interconnected with an ecosystem of other platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and others • The network is continually improved to provide more ad options and account for changes in user behavior • Ability to communicate across different types of content • Recent privacy and data misuse issues • A budget for paid advertising is required to earn business results • It’s difficult to keep up with the consistent changes to the network’s newsfeed algorithm • More crowded on the network than ever before, making it more difficult to stand out • Young people prefer other platforms
  13. 13. Social Network PROS CONS Facebook Messenger • The mobile app is owned by Facebook, integrated into its ecosystem • Quick and efficient method of providing customer service support for a Facebook page • Automate certain conversations and interaction with customers using bots • Can serve as an alternative to an email newsletter • Privacy concerns related to the data usage issues at Facebook • Messages sent on the app are not encrypted by default
  14. 14. Social Network PROS CONS Instagram • Popular destination for product discovery amongst consumers • Highly engaged audience • Low barrier of entry to start an account • Effective at generating brand awareness • Still one of the fastest-growing social media channels • Advance advertising capabilities through Facebook Ads Manager • Ability to communicate visually across different content formats • Top channel for partnering with influencers • Limited ability to send traffic offsite due to restrictions on sharing URLs • Account functionality from desktop is limited • Organic reach will continue to diminish with the increase of advertising • More difficult medium for promoting services and B2B businesses
  15. 15. Social Network PROS CONS YouTube • It’s the second-largest search engine and owned by Google, thus content is particularly SEO friendly • Allows for hosting and discovery of video series • Analytics offerings are robust • Integration across Google properties provides greater reach for advertisers • Time spent on YouTube is longer than other platforms • Top channel for partnering with influencers • Time-consuming and resource-intensive to create video • The amount of bullying, hate speech and trolling on the platform • Lack of control over the videos your advertising appears with • Pre-roll ads are disruptive to consumers
  16. 16. Social Network PROS CONS LinkedIn • Only network that’s primarily focused on business topics and working professionals • Ability to target ads based on job title, seniority and other helpful attributes • Platform for creating thought- leadership-focused content • Ideal for showcasing an employer’s brand • Organic reach is still high on the network • Best option for recruiting talent and networking • Large portions of the LinkedIn audience only uses the network during their job search • Difficult to build an audience on a company page • Younger audiences aren’t as active on the platform • Advertising is often more expensive than other social networks
  17. 17. Social Network PROS CONS Viber • User-friendly interface • Encrypted messaging to maintain the privacy of messages • Ability to offer seamless customer service to users with automated messages • The mobile app is owned by Facebook, integrated into its ecosystem • Group chat is a widely used feature • Option to share different content formats • Privacy concerns related to the data usage issues at Facebook • Lack of content moderation on the app leads to spread of misinformation • Account functionality from desktop and non-mobile devices is limited
  18. 18. Social Network PROS CONS TikTok • Ability to add content to a trending hashtag challenge to start or enter a conversation • Easy to create short video and photo slideshows with templates, music, voice effects, and other features • Opportunities for sharing original music to connect with users • A network quickly growing in popularity amongst a younger demographic • Less competition from other advertisers on TikTok as the channel is still earning mainstream visibility • Content discovery is straightforward and AI based, easier than other mobile-first networks • Seamless sharing functionality to other social networks • Limited desktop functionality • Ad offerings are less developed than other social networks • The network is primarily used to drive awareness and brand engagement, less for earning sales and other conversions • The use cases are limited to a short-list of industries • Limited reach amongst adult audiences
  19. 19. PLAN: Your Content Programming Quarterly planning is our high –level view •All marketing campaigns organized by quarter •Holistic view makes quarterly and annual planning of messaging, frequency and resources easier Social Campaign Planning Individual campaign planning supports •Campaign-level alignment with Global social media KPIs •Improved rhythm and life-span of content rollout •Campaign transparency across the organization Quarterly Planning Once you have identified key trends and topics combine them with key launches and communication to support the priorities for each campaign. Keep in mind the target of an 80/20 content mix.
  20. 20. 1.Set Strategic Goals Add the goals your organization is already focused on, then add the goals that are specific to social media that align with those business objectives. Lastly, pair metrics with these goals to understand if your organization has achieved them or not. Business Goals Social Media Goals Corresponding Metrics Thought Leadership Content Engagement Mentions by Influencers Audience Development Follower Growth Total Followers
  21. 21. Think about the customers your company serves. How would you organize them into different segments to better understand their unique needs and challenges? With these customers in mind, choose a name to describe each segment that’s easy to remember and quickly identifies them. 2. Define Your Audience Set Before creating detailed customer personas to define who your customers are, answer the following questions about the people you’re trying to reach:
  22. 22. Topic Category Brief Description 3. Crafting Engaging Messaging Choose three to five categories of topics to direct what themes you’ll consistently address on social media. Each topic you’re focused on must be engaging, relevant, and complementary.
  23. 23. Social Network Primary Purpose Secondary Purpose Content Types Publishing Frequency 4. Invest in a Smart Mix Channel Being active on a mix of marketing channels is important for reaching your customers at different touchpoints and for investing in a range of opportunities to earn attention. Identify which social networks your organization will invest in by defining the primary and secondary purpose for being active there, list what content types you’ll share per network, and estimate how often you’ll publish on each network.
  24. 24. 5. Building and Maintaining a Community A community on social media is a group or account run by your organization where people can connect over a common interest to share perspectives, discuss a topic, and support each other. The goal of fostering a community on social media is to encourage conversation, build trust, and improve loyalty amongst your existing audience. Define three ways your organization will encourage customers to participate on social media, whether that’s starting a LinkedIn group, highlighting feedback from community members, or another method.
  25. 25. Make a Purchase Visit Website View Instagram Feed Read Article Visit Website Watch Instagram Ad 2 types of sales that happen on social media: (1.) direct sales and (2.) assisted sales. To start planning how you’ll drive sales from your social media marketing activities, map out a few conversion paths your customers are most likely to take prior to a conversion. The goal here is to visualize where social media fits into the process of encouraging customers to take action. 6. Encouraging Direct and Assisted Sales
  26. 26. Marketing Function Social Media Tools Options Social Media Management MeetEdgar, Buffer, Sprout Social, Hootsuite Social Media Analytics quintly, Keyhole, Rival IQ Social Media Competitive Intelligence Tweetdeck, Socialbakers, Brandwatch Social Media Monitoring Mention, Talkwalker, Brand24 Social Media Research BuzzSumo, Meltwater, Audiense Social Media Visual Production Canva, Placeit, Animoto, Wave.video Social Media Image Sourcing Unsplash, Death to Stock, Shutterstock 7. Creating a Social Media Marketing Toolkit It’s helpful to build-out a social media toolkit to save time and automate the repetitive processes. Here’s a range of tools to consider for each type of social media marketing activity.
  27. 27. 8. Staying Updated on Social Media Marketing To continue to excel with social media marketing, it’s important to stay updated by learning about new approaches, emerging channels, and advancements in marketing. Find podcasts, email newsletters, and publications that cover social media marketing that you can reference on a regular basis to stay ahead of the curve. Digiday - digiday.com Marketing Dive - marketingdive.com Social Media Today - socialmediatoday.com Social Media Examiner - socialmediaexaminer.com
  28. 28. 9. Create a Content Editorial Calendar
  29. 29. PRINCIPLES WHAT HOW 1. Content is king Be genuine Create an authentic brand voice. Be generous by sharing valuable content and exclusive offers Use rich, relevant multimedia content to create context and meaning around the product message. Drive consumer engagement by rewarding desired behavior 2. Join the conversation It is not enough to broadcast and abandon messages. Social Media requires participation in a two way conversation Listen and provide timely responses to both positive and negative comments 3. Focus on relationship building Successful social strategies require long term perspective and on-going commitment Two way communication is crucial to nurturing brand affinity. To drive business value fans must be engaged and interact with brand content. Desired behavior should be rewarded. It’s important to keep content fresh with consistent updates. Support the entire consumer/rep lifecycle not just short term campaigns for product launches 4. Be holistic Social media is more effective if it is integrated as part of the overarching strategy, business objectives and communication philosophy Social media accounts/pages and activity should be promoted in all channels (print, TV, email, market websites) 5. Measure & Adjust Monitor progress see which campaigns and initiatives resonate then repeatedly adjust your strategy Measure key metrics on a regular interval and track the growth and activity of your fan base
  30. 30. 33
  31. 31. 34
  32. 32. 35 https://www.facebookblueprint.com/student/collection/205897-facebook-community-manager-elearning- program?fbclid=IwAR22aRnq8zBvzgL9bM4KiKsWCiKeHoFkLzSMypLoBSOSWHrIgA4Nold23jM
  33. 33. 37 Listen Plan Publish Engage Measure Amplify Use analytics to develop insights on what campaigns and content get the highest or least engagement to report performance and inform future planning •Use the insights gained from listening combined with your quarterly business objectives to create desirable, relevant, on brand content. •Align your content mix to your social media & business goals while incorporating brand and product messaging Follow conversations to understand your audience’s interests. Identify trending topics and keywords Look for advocates & influencers •Participate in two way conversations with your fans. Encourage advocates and promptly respond to complaints •Post your content using trending keywords •Schedule your content to be published at optimal days/times to increase your reach •*label your campaigns when you publish to measure their performance later Use paid media to increase your reach, target specific segments or to further promote content that is performing well. Session 2
  34. 34. Social Selling Best Practices | Examples and Case Study 1 Tips for Engaging your Audience | 5 Steps to an Engaging Social Selling 2 Q&A | session 2 (Publish and Engage) 3 3 Sessions | session 1 (Listen & Plan) , next / session 3 (Measure & Amplify) 4 SOCIAL SELLING | session 2 Learn the STEPPS | How to be talked about / more Viewers?
  35. 35. 39
  36. 36. 42
  37. 37. HOWDOWEGETTALKEDABOUT?
  38. 38. ARESOMETHINGSBORN WORDOFMOUTHWORTHY?
  39. 39. QUALITY Title of presentation PRICING ADVERTISING WORD OF MOUTH
  40. 40. VIRALITY ISN’T BORN, IT IS MADE.
  41. 41. Title of presentation persuasive targeted WORD OF MOUTH
  42. 42. SCIENCE BEHIND VIRALITY Social Currency Triggers Emotions Public Stories Practical Value
  43. 43. 6STEPPS WHYTHINGSCATCHON
  44. 44. TOBETALKEDABOUT, SHARED,ORIMITATEDBYCONSUMERS
  45. 45. S T E P P S OCIAL CURRENCY RIGGERS MOTIONS UBLIC RACTICAL VALUE TORIES We share things that make us look good. Top of mind, tip of tongue. When we care, we share. Built to show, built to grow. News you can use. Information disguised as idle chatter.
  46. 46. SOCIALCURRENCY We share things that make us look good.
  47. 47. SOCIAL CURRENCY Status by Association - How does it make people look to talk about a product or idea? a sense of pride Ice Bucket Challenge the feeling of doing something for a cause
  48. 48. Title of presentation 67 DISCLOSING INFORMATION IS INTRINSICALLYREWARDING.
  49. 49. Title of presentation 69 MAKE PEOPLE FEEL LIKE INSIDERS.
  50. 50. LEVERAGE GAME MECHANICS 1. LEVELS OF GOALS 2. DIFF. CHALLENGES 3. DIFF. REWARDS 4. RANKS / TIERS 5. BASE / TOP
  51. 51. Make people look good by: - Find inner remarkability: desire for social approval; something interesting/surprising; breaking a pattern - Leverage game mechanics: performance in relation to others (i.e. frequent flier program; flappy bird, temple run, mystery manila) - Make people feel like insiders: used scarcity and exclusivity (i.e. Twister Fries) SOCIALCURRENCY We share things that make us look good.
  52. 52. TRIGGERS Top of mind, tip of tongue.
  53. 53. TRIGGERS ● Queues in the environment make people more likely to think and share. ● Top of mind means tip of tongue ● Consider the context ● Grow your habitat Cheerios Morning Breakfast Beaches Corona beer Coffee Break KitKat
  54. 54. Advocacy that sells its product Supported by Influencers Strengthens the Equity of the Brand
  55. 55. Title of presentation 77
  56. 56. What’s the Trigger for Coca – Cola?
  57. 57. ACCESSIBLETHOUGHTS&IDEAS LEADTOACTION.
  58. 58. Social Currency is the frontman/woman, Triggers could be the drummer/bassist Social Currency gets people talking, but Triggers keep them talking. The more something is triggered, the more it will be top of mind, and the more successful it will become.
  59. 59. EMOTIONS When we care, we share.
  60. 60. EMOTION SHARING ISLIKESOCIALGLUE. TO RELATE
  61. 61. Title of presentation 86 HIGH ENGAGEMENT LOW ENGAGEMENT POSITIVE NEGATIVE Awe, Excitement, Amusement, Humor Contentment Anger, Anxiety Sadness lead to action stifle action POSITIVE NEGATIVE
  62. 62. PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO FEEL LIKE THEY’REBEINGTOLDSOMETHING, THEYWANTTOBEENTERTAINED, THEYWANTTOBEMOVED. Anthony Cafaro, Google Designer
  63. 63. PUBLIC Built to show, built to grow.
  64. 64. PUBLIC When we see something we are more likely to imitate it. Spotify Wrapped playlists see large number shares.
  65. 65. MAKING SOMETHING MORE OBSERVABLE MAKESITEASIERTOIMITATE.
  66. 66. DESIGN PRODUCTS OR INITIATIVES THATADVERTISETHEMSELVES.
  67. 67. PRACTICALVALUE News you can use.
  68. 68. WECAREABOUTOTHERS, ANDWEWANTTOMAKE THEIRLIVESBETTER.
  69. 69. PRACTICAL VALUE News you can use, useful information - VALUE
  70. 70. https://www.shortstack.com/blog/comment-to-win-contests/
  71. 71. FITNESS FIRST REFERRAL AVON REFERRAL BPI INVESTMENT REFERRAL
  72. 72. Title of presentation 97 PRACTICAL ADVICE ISSHAREABLEADVICE. SHARINGISCARING
  73. 73. STORIES Information is disguised in idle chatter.
  74. 74. STORIESACTASVESSELSTOHELPTRANSMITINFORMATION.
  75. 75. MAKEMESSAGEINTEGRALTOTHE NARRATIVETHATPEOPLECAN’T TELLTHESTORYWITHOUTIT.
  76. 76. NOT JUST VIRALITY, BUTVALUABLEVIRALITY.
  77. 77. STORIES Narratives are inherently more engrossing than basic facts. They have a beginning, middle, and end. If people get sucked in early, they’ll stay for the conclusion. And so, all stories are trojan horses carrying information inside - Jonah Berger
  78. 78. 1. ALTRUISTS Helpful Reliable Thoughtful Types of Sharers:
  79. 79. 2. CAREERISTS Intellect Networkers Professional Types of Sharers: Market by drawing on industry knowledge with recommendation quizzes and applets
  80. 80. 3. HIPSTERS Young Popular Creative Types of Sharers: Market playfully
  81. 81. 4. BOOMERANGS Validation Reaction Engagers Types of Sharers: “How Much Does it Cost to Build an App” calculator that went viral among boomerangs who shared it with people with creative app ideas
  82. 82. 5. CONNECTORS Creative Thoughtful Relaxed Types of Sharers:
  83. 83. 6. SELECTIVES Resourceful Thoughtful Careful Types of Sharers: An estimator that makes one ask key questions about the direction in which childcare is headed
  84. 84. SOCIAL SELLING MEASURE & OPTIMIZE Albet Buddahim Chief Marketing Capability Strategist
  85. 85. 111 Listen Plan Publish Engage Measure Amplify Use analytics to develop insights on what campaigns and content get the highest or least engagement to report performance and inform future planning •Use the insights gained from listening combined with your quarterly business objectives to create desirable, relevant, on brand content. •Align your content mix to your social media & business goals while incorporating brand and product messaging Follow conversations to understand your audience’s interests. Identify trending topics and keywords Look for advocates & influencers •Participate in two way conversations with your fans. Encourage advocates and promptly respond to complaints •Post your content using trending keywords •Schedule your content to be published at optimal days/times to increase your reach •*label your campaigns when you publish to measure their performance later Use paid media to increase your reach, target specific segments or to further promote content that is performing well. Session 2 Session 1 Session 3
  86. 86. We’re overthinking things. Because the truth is, we only need two things to create a successful online business. 1. A product that genuinely helps people solve a problem. 2. A streamlined purchase journey. One that makes it easy to buy and that begins where the customer is most active and engaged.
  87. 87. What does the future hold?
  88. 88. RETAIL | OMNI? Video: The NEW Retail
  89. 89. WHAT TO ? | MINIMUM FOR SOCIAL SELLING MEASURE & OPTIMISE 1. REACH – People who know about the Social Selling or Community Event 2. VIEWERS – Increasing over time? 3. ENGAGEMENTS – Likes, Comments, Shares 4. LEADS (MEMBER SIGN-UPS) 5. MESSAGE (INQUIRIES) 6. OFFLINE STORE TRAFFIC 7. ONLINE (DOTCOM) TRAFFIC 8. SALES | CONVERSION
  90. 90. Case Study | How does Success looks like? 1 OPTIMIZE | WHY – WHAT – WHO – WHEN & WHERE – HOW 2 Q&A | session 3 (Measure and Optimize) 3 3 Sessions | session 1 (Listen & Plan) , session 3 (Publish, Go-Alive & Engage) 4 SOCIAL SELLING | session 3 MEASURE | 4 Levels of Digital Maturity = Measurement Capability
  91. 91. 119 https://youtu.be/i6y7bPVde6A
  92. 92. 12 0
  93. 93. 121
  94. 94. 122
  95. 95. 123
  96. 96. 12 4
  97. 97. They’re there to spend their time in an enjoyable way.
  98. 98. What makes it powerful? Suspense The “can’t miss” factor is enhanced by the “anything can happen” element, making live-content extremely compelling. The suspense is a potent motivator that makes even the most ordinary content become more interesting. Instantaneousness Psychology explains humans are hardwired to “seek” information and rewards. Live videos follow this gratification journey with instant sharing, consuming, and interaction. The possibility of connecting and getting a prompt feedback is very attractive. Sense of Belonging When people think they’re missing something, they act. Live content can either offer a replacement when they can’t experience in person – or create this belonging feeling that motivates users to join a broadcasting.
  99. 99. strategies Where-to-Play and How-to-Win Strategic Choices Launches ▪ Scale audience reach. ▪ Create exclusive access for special clusters. ▪ Build excitement pre-launch. ▪ Make real-time interaction a priority. ▪ Make loyal customers part of the conversation. Sales ▪ Add storytelling. ▪ Embrace an exciting visual approach. ▪ Make the best use of platforms’ features. ▪ Show the purpose behind the commercial goals. Experiences ▪ Create an intimate atmosphere. ▪ Embrace virtual spaces ▪Try influencers. ▪ Show behind-the- scenes. Authority ▪ Educational approach. ▪ Mentorships. ▪ Bring valuable guests. ▪ Offer exclusive networking opportunities ▪ Humanise the virtual space.
  100. 100. DIGITAL MATURITY LEVELS DIGITAL MEASUREMENT BOARD IMMAP DIGICON 2020
  101. 101. https://dmb.immap.com.ph/maturity-level
  102. 102. 4MATURITY LEVELS DIGITAL MEASUREMENT BOARD IMMAP DIGICON 2020
  103. 103. SILO’D | ONE - WAY CAMPAIGN 1. TACTICAL
  104. 104. DATA / ROAS – DRIVEN | PIXELS & TAGS 2. STRATEGIC
  105. 105. CUSTOMER LIFETIME VALUE ONLINE 3. CUSTOMER-CENTRIC Market | Customers ONLINE Touchpoints Online EXPERIENCE Management | CLV CUSTOMER DATABASE CRM System RETENTION PURCHASE FREQUENCY 2 3 4 AVERAGE SPENDING CAPTURE DATA RECRUITMENT OF NEW CUSTOMERS ROBUST DATA FROM EACH CUSTOMER 1 INCREMENTAL REVENUE 4
  106. 106. HOLISTIC BRAND / BUSINESS UNDERSTANDING 4. OMNI Market | Customers ALL SHOPPING Touchpoints SHOPPING Experience Management | CLV CUSTOMER DATABASE CRM System RETENTION PURCHASE FREQUENCY 2 3 4 AVERAGE SPENDING CAPTURE DATA RECRUITMENT OF NEW CUSTOMERS ROBUST DATA FROM EACH CUSTOMER 1 INCREMENTAL REVENUE 4
  107. 107. OPTIMIZE
  108. 108. WHY Brand Value, Product Offer OPTIMIZE YOUR WHO Targeting, Purchase Driver WHAT Message, CTA Desirability WHEN & WHERE Contextual, “Event” HOW Customer Satisfaction, NPS / Referrals
  109. 109. WHY Brand Value, Product Offer OPTIMIZE YOUR WHO Targeting, Purchase Driver WHAT Message, CTA Desirability WHEN & WHERE Contextual, “Event” HOW Customer Satisfaction, NPS / Referrals
  110. 110. Which Fried Chicken will prefer to buy and eat?
  111. 111. KNOW YOUR WHY What is your Purpose? Why do you want to want sell? Why will people buy your product/service? Why do we have the Right – to – Win versus Competitors or alternatives to what you sell?
  112. 112. WHY Brand Value, Product Offer WHO Targeting, Purchase Driver WHAT Message, CTA Desirability WHEN & WHERE Contextual, “Event” HOW Customer Satisfaction, NPS / Referrals OPTIMIZE YOUR
  113. 113. UNDERSTANDING WHO? TARGET MARKET | PRIME PROSPECTS Who will buy? and Why? Customer Needs / Wants / Desires INSIGHT = Fact + Motivation + Tension Will the Target Market buy what you are selling at the price you asked, versus competition? What is Path-to-Purchase?
  114. 114. KPI: Reach, Impressions, Brand Lift, Ad Recall Billable Unit will be cheaper KPI: Clicks, Post Engagements, Landing Page Views, Video Views KPI: Purchases, Lead Generation, Sign-ups Billable Unit will be more expensive with a bigger ROAS By finding out who the target market (audience) is and analyzing their behaviour, we can target the right audience with the right objective and right ad AUDIENCE POOL Generated from target market’s profile, interest and behaviour MID-TIER CUSTOMERS Part of the target market profile Shows interest in your brand and other interests/behaviors related to your brand/category HIGH-VALUE CUSTOMERS Audience actively looking for your brand / products/services in your category OBJECTIVE KPI AUDIENCE TARGETING Likely buy? Vs. Current Buyer?
  115. 115. Facebook Targeting
  116. 116. GOOGLE MULTI - LAYERED TARGETING Targets Multiple Reach on Keywords, Remarketing, Topic and Core Audiences
  117. 117. 1 WHY Brand Value, Product Offer WHO Targeting, Purchase Driver WHAT Message, CTA Desirability WHEN & WHERE Contextual, “Event” HOW Customer Satisfaction, NPS / Referrals OPTIMIZE YOUR
  118. 118. SHARING TRIGGERS Product Quality
  119. 119. SHARING TRIGGERS Product Purpose
  120. 120. SHARING TRIGGERS Product Benefit (from a Feature)
  121. 121. SHARING TRIGGERS Product List (Top ten Must… or Best of…)
  122. 122. SHARING TRIGGERS Flat Lay of Camping Bag content #OOTD
  123. 123. WHY Brand Value, Product Offer OPTIMIZE YOUR WHO Targeting, Purchase Driver WHAT Message, CTA Desirability WHEN & WHERE Contextual, “Event” HOW Customer Satisfaction, NPS / Referrals
  124. 124. CUSTOMER TRAVEL CONTEXT
  125. 125. Where to Play | Increase Brand Accessibility & SKU Availability EXPERIENCE Offline Marketplace | (Supermarket) E-Boutique | (Department) Owned | (.com) Omnichannel Online Shelf Space Listing within a Category Space within a Section Stand Alone Shop Everywhere Offline Everywhere Online Brand.com Section within the Marketplace
  126. 126. WHY Brand Value, Product Offer 5 Business Growth Levers for Marketing WHO Targeting, Purchase Driver WHAT Message, CTA Desirability WHEN & WHERE Contextual, “Event” HOW Customer Satisfaction, NPS / Referrals
  127. 127. 1 6 1 HOW – TO – WIN? ONLINE SALES CHANNELS Are we set-up for Success? PLAN | DO | CONTROL | ADJUST KRA’s = Key Results Areas KPI’s = Key Performance Indications
  128. 128. Drive-to-site CTR %, CPC / CPTraffic Add-to-Cart Ratings and Reviews Net Promoter Score (NPS) Repeat Rate AWARENESS CONSIDERATION PURCHASE LOYALTY Placing an Order Order Processing Fulfillment Logistics After Sales Loyalty ADS MEDIA ANALYTICS OGSM, Targeting, Ad Sets and Ads, etc. Merchandising More Products into the Website Limited Time Offer, Unique and Exciting offers Top Sellers, HERO Products, Gift Sets Order and Payment Process Payment Options, Site speed, Order Verification, Delivery Details Order Fulfillment Delivery Update and Tracking Communications Right and Complete SKU, Color/Size Delivery & Packaging Branding in Packaging; Days from Order Confirmed to Doorstep * 5 days for NCR (vs. 12 days) After Sales Services Order Confirmation NPS and CSAT Survey Returns and Complaints Processing Cross-Sell and Up- Sell CLP / CRM Communications T+30/60/90 to 180/365 days Knowing the Customers at a Person Level CUSTOMER JOURNEY MAPPING WILL DRIVE CONVERSION RATES, CSAT AND REFERRALS / NET PROMOTER SCORE Campaign Conversion Rate | drive Campaign ROAS, ROI Checkouts -Cancellations Organic Growth | growing the Company from Current Customers
  129. 129. WHY Brand Value, Product Offer 5 Business Growth Levers for Marketing WHO Targeting, Purchase Driver WHAT Message, CTA Desirability WHEN & WHERE Contextual, “Event” HOW Customer Satisfaction, NPS / Referrals
  130. 130. WHAT TO ? | MINIMUM FOR SOCIAL SELLING MEASURE & OPTIMISE 1. REACH – People who know about the Social Selling or Community Event 2. VIEWERS 3. ENGAGEMENTS 4. LEADS (MEMBER SIGN-UPS) 5. MESSAGE (INQUIRIES) 6. OFFLINE STORE TRAFFIC 7. ONLINE (DOTCOM) STORE TRAFFIC 8. SALES | CONVERSION
  131. 131. https://dmb.immap.com.ph/maturity-level NEXT STEPS 1. Take the Digital Maturity Test 2. Download Reference & Guides
  132. 132. Case Study | How does Success looks like? 1 OPTIMIZE | WHY – WHAT – WHO – WHEN & WHERE – HOW 2 Q&A | session 3 (Measure and Optimize) 3 3 Sessions | session 1 (Listen & Plan) , session 3 (Publish, Go-Alive & Engage) 4 SOCIAL SELLING | session 3 MEASURE | 4 Levels of Digital Maturity = Measurement Capability
  133. 133. THANK YOU.

