Technical Computing Suite Job Management Software

HPC middleware overview

The HPC middleware FUJITSU Software Technical Computing Suite (or simply Technical Computing Suite) developed by Fujitsu provides a exascale system operation and application environment for the K computer(*1) and other supercomputers. The CPUs mounted in the FUJITSU Supercomputer PRIMEHPC FX1000 (or simply PRIMEHPC FX1000) have the ARM(*2) architecture and the versatility to support a wide range of software, including Technical Computing Suite. Fujitsu shares the experience and technology gained from the development of this HPC middleware with the community so that we can improve HPC usability together.

The structure of the HPC middleware in the PRIMEHPC FX1000 is shown in the following figure, with an overview provided below.



https://www.fujitsu.com/downloads/SUPER/primehpc-fx1000-soft-en.pdf