Fujitsu High Performance CPU for the Post K Computer

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The A64FX is a 64-bit ARM architecture microprocessor designed by Fujitsu. The processor is replacing the SPARC64 V as Fujitsu's processor for supercomputer applications. It powers the Fugaku supercomputer, the fastest supercomputer in the world by TOP500 rankings as of June 2020.
Cores: : 48 per CPU plus optional assistant cores;
Instruction set: ARMv8.2-A with SVE and SBBA ...
Common manufacturer(s): TSMC
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment