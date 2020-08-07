Suelos de Colombia Edafología y Geología Presentación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DISTRITAL FRANCISCO JOSÉ DE CALDAS FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS Y EDUCACIÓN PROYECTO CURRICULAR DE LICENCIATURA EN BIO...
Contenido ¿Qué es el suelo? Usos del suelo en Colombia y en el D.C. Los suelos en Colombia Componentes del suelo Contamina...
SUELO
CONCEPTOS DE SUELO:  Desde el punto de vista del agricultor, es el sitio para ubicar sus semillas y producir sus cosechas...
PEDOLOGÍA EDAFOLOGÍA Es un cuerpo natural cuyas propiedades interesan para establecer su origen y su clasificación sin imp...
FACTORES DE FORMACIÓN CLIMA MATERIAL PARENTALORGANISMOSRELIEVE TIEMPO
ECUACION DE H. JENNY 1940 S = f (C , MP , O , R , t) S: Desarrollo del suelo. C: Clima. MP: Material parental. O: Organism...
CLIMA  La precipitación (P) y la temperatura (Tº), son los componentes climáticos de mayor importancia en la formación de...
Suelo de Colombia  En la actualidad el uso de la tierra en Colombia adolece de planificación, ya que el 32,7 % se sobre u...
 Zonas de Vida propuesto por Holdridge (Holdridge, 1979).  Espinal (1991) describe para Colombia 23 zonas de vida, las c...
 Aparte del sistema de clasificación de zonas de vida, García (s.f.) ha propuesto establecer cinco pisos bioclimáticos pa...
al aumentar la precipitación se incrementan los contenidos de materia orgánica (MO) y de partículas de tamaño arcilla en e...
Distribución de las condiciones de humedad en Colombia (Generalizadas a partir del mapa de zonas de vida presentado por Ma...
Debido a que en Colombia predominan las condiciones de clima cálido y húmedo, es de esperarse que la mayor parte de los su...
MATERIAL PARENTAL
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_WGZMQ7tTow/TQDlQ6vB8vI/AAAAAAAAAGc/69QfQbsuc10/s1600/LOS+TIPOS+DE+ROCAS.jpg
Distribución generalizada de los grupos de rocas y de sedimentos no consolidados en Colombia (Adaptado de INGEOMINAS, 1976...
Suelo de Bogotá y región Andina  Los suelos de esta región de climas variados, constituida por paisajes de montaña, lomer...
MINERALES PRIMARIOS Silicatos cuarzo, SiO2 Magnetita Fe3O4 Brucita Mg(OH)2 Calcita CaCO3 Yeso CaSO4 Pirita FeS2
• El material parental más frecuente para los suelos de Colombia corresponde a sedimentos no consolidados. •El material pa...
LOS ORGANISMOS
Los microorganismos: •Aportan materia orgánica al suelo, la biomasa microbial puede representar alrededor del 5% de la mat...
Los meso y macroorganismos •Arango y Dávila (1991) encontraron que 5 kg de lombrices Eisenia foetida (lombriz roja califor...
EL HOMBRE  Organismo con mayor impacto en el suelo, debido a que utiliza este recurso de variadas formas y para diferente...
Importancia de la materia orgánica en el suelo  Color  Humedad  Estructura  CIC  pH  Compuestos órgano-minerales
EL RELIEVE  Es el conjunto de formas que se presentan en la superficie de la tierra.  De acuerdo con Arias (2001),  Las...
 El proceso de formación del suelo sobrepasa en mucho el tiempo que define una generación humana; la edad del suelo se li...
Buol et al (1997) establecen que muy pocos suelos son anteriores al Pleistoceno; se ubican, entonces, la mayoría de ellos,...
En muchas ocasiones no se conoce la edad exacta del suelo que se estudia, pero puede establecerse una secuencia temporal d...
LOS FACTORES DE FORMACIÓN DEL SUELO CONTROLAN EL TIPO DE PROCESOS INVOLUCRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO DEL SUELO Y LA INTENSIDAD ...
PROCESOS FORMADORES METORIZACION: ALTERACION DE LA ROCA EDAFOGENETICOS: FORMACION DEL SUELO
 Meteorización física  Meteorización química  Meteorización biológica
METEORIZACIÓN FÍSICA •Descompresión •Termoplástica •Gelifracción •Haloclastia
METEORIZACIÓN QUÍMICA
METEORIZACIÓN BIOLÓGICA
PROCESO DE FORMACION EDAFOGENETICOS
PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE ADICIONES Littering: Es la acumulación de materiales orgánicos en la superficie del suelo, princip...
PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE TRANSFORMACIONES Humificación: Se refiere a la transformación de los materiales orgánicos frescos ...
Eluviación - Iluviación PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE TRANSLOCACIONES
PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE TRANSLOCACIONES Desalinización, Salinización: Son procesos de salida y acumulación, respectivament...
Edafoturbación o Pedoturbación: Es la mezcla que se hace de los materiales de alguna parte del suelo; dependiendo del agen...
PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE PÉRDIDAS Erosión: Es el retiro de materiales sólidos del suelo por cualquier agente y mecanismo. E...
Clasificación del suelo  Puede ser: Climática, Genética o ANALÍTICA Podzol: es un suelo típico de climas húmedos y fríos....
HORIZONTES DEL SUELO Horizonte H Capas I, L, W
SEGÚN SU FUNCION:  Humífero  Arcilloso  Arenoso  Calizo
 Pedregoso Se llama roca madre a la que proporciona su matriz mineral al suelo. Se distinguen suelos autóctonos, que se a...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE SUELOS SOIL TAXONOMY Taxonomía de suelos del USDA
IMPORTANCIA DEL SUELO
¿Porqué es importante el suelo?  El suelo tiene gran importancia porque interviene en el ciclo del agua y los ciclos de l...
¿Porqué es importante el suelo?  los suelos permiten que las formaciones vegetales naturales y los cultivos se fijen con ...
Contaminación del suelo  La contaminación del suelo es favorecida gracias a la baja tasa de degradación de los compuestos...
PRINCIPALES CONTAMINANTES  Uno de los estudios más completos en cuanto a contaminación, con el fin de evaluar el impacto ...
 El estudio evaluó la incidencia ambiental de los diferentes sectores productivos, mediante un sistema de información que...
Los procesos relacionados con el sector alimentos  fueron los principales aportantes de vertimientos orgánicos industrial...
Enfermedades  La degradación puede ser interna afectando física, química y biológicamente al suelo, por lo que se present...
DESERTIFICACIÓN Y SEQUÍA
 Colombia declara el 2009 como el Año Nacional de los Suelos de Colombia y el 17 de Junio como el Día Nacional del Suelo,...
Causas…  Usos inadecuados de la tierra.  Tala excesiva de los bosques.  Sobrepastoreo.  Prácticas de riego deficientes...
Como referente  Al final de la década de los noventa, de los 114,17 millones de hectáreas que tiene Colombia, estaban des...
 "Proyecto Colectivo Ambiental 1998- 2002“  En Colombia la UNCCD o CCD se aprobó por el Congreso de la República mediant...
Ley 99 de 1993  Sistema normativo ambiental, es la disponibilidad de variados instrumentos específicos para ejercer el pr...
“Lucha Contra la Desertificación y la Sequía"  El 17 de junio de 1994 en desarrollo del capítulo 12 "Ordenación de los Ec...
Fuente IDEAM 2000
Desde la Educación Ambiental que se a hecho. Diplomados ofrecidos por la Universidad Nacional a grupos indígenas y campesi...
 Domo Arigato
Bibliografía  Jenny, Hans (1994) Factors of Soil Formation. A System of Quantitative Pedology. New York: Dover Press. (Re...
• JARAMILLO DANIEL, INTRODUCCIÓN A LA CIENCIA DEL SUELO, UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE COLOMBIA, FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS, MEDELLÍN,...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DISTRITAL FRANCISCO JOSÉ DE CALDAS FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS Y EDUCACIÓN PROYECTO CURRICULAR DE LICENCIATURA EN BIOLOGÍA EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL SUELO: DESCRIPCIÓN LUCHA CONTRA LA DESERTIFICACIÓN Y SEQUÍA PRESENTADO POR: JOHAN ASSDRUBBAL ACOSTA PARRA TEODORO CHIVATÁ BEDOYA BOGOTÁ, 2014
  2. 2. Contenido ¿Qué es el suelo? Usos del suelo en Colombia y en el D.C. Los suelos en Colombia Componentes del suelo Contaminación de los suelos. Causas y consecuencias ¿Qué se ha hecho en EA con respecto a la temática? Lucha contra la Desertificación Bibliografía
  3. 3. SUELO
  4. 4. CONCEPTOS DE SUELO:  Desde el punto de vista del agricultor, es el sitio para ubicar sus semillas y producir sus cosechas.  Para un geólogo podría ser el recubrimiento terroso que hay sobre un cuerpo rocoso.  Para un constructor, el suelo es el sitio sobre el cual colocará sus estructuras o el sustrato que le suministrará algunos de los materiales que requiere para hacerlas.  Para un ecólogo es uno de los componentes del ecosistema que estudia.  Para un químico, es el laboratorio donde se producen reacciones entre las fases sólida, líquida y gaseosa.  Un antropólogo o un arqueólogo podrán ver el suelo como un tipo de registro del pasado. El suelo no es simplemente el material producido por la meteorización que se ha acumulado en la superficie terrestre, es decir, el suelo no es producto de la meteorización.
  5. 5. PEDOLOGÍA EDAFOLOGÍA Es un cuerpo natural cuyas propiedades interesan para establecer su origen y su clasificación sin importar sus posibilidades de uso obtener los mejores rendimientos agropecuarios posibles netamente práctico Se estudia desde un punto de vista Soporte de las plantas (Lyttleton y Buckman, 1944)
  6. 6. FACTORES DE FORMACIÓN CLIMA MATERIAL PARENTALORGANISMOSRELIEVE TIEMPO
  7. 7. ECUACION DE H. JENNY 1940 S = f (C , MP , O , R , t) S: Desarrollo del suelo. C: Clima. MP: Material parental. O: Organismos R: Relieve. t: Tiempo. Según el modelo planteado, el desarrollo del suelo es función de la acción de un clima y sus organismos asociados sobre un material parental, bajo el control de un relieve, durante un determinado período de tiempo.
  8. 8. CLIMA  La precipitación (P) y la temperatura (Tº), son los componentes climáticos de mayor importancia en la formación del suelo.  La ETP es un buen estimador de la cantidad de agua disponible para la pedogénesis; depende de la temperatura: a > temperatura > ETP.
  9. 9. Suelo de Colombia  En la actualidad el uso de la tierra en Colombia adolece de planificación, ya que el 32,7 % se sobre utiliza, el 29,7 se subutiliza y solo el 37,6 % es utilizada correctamente; ello referido a las tierras intervenidas por el hombre (51,2 % del total territorial de Colombia)
  10. 10.  Zonas de Vida propuesto por Holdridge (Holdridge, 1979).  Espinal (1991) describe para Colombia 23 zonas de vida, las cuales se resumen en la Tabla 1.2 con su respectivo rango de precipitación.
  11. 11.  Aparte del sistema de clasificación de zonas de vida, García (s.f.) ha propuesto establecer cinco pisos bioclimáticos para Colombia
  12. 12. al aumentar la precipitación se incrementan los contenidos de materia orgánica (MO) y de partículas de tamaño arcilla en el suelo
  13. 13. Distribución de las condiciones de humedad en Colombia (Generalizadas a partir del mapa de zonas de vida presentado por Malagón et al, 1995).
  14. 14. Debido a que en Colombia predominan las condiciones de clima cálido y húmedo, es de esperarse que la mayor parte de los suelos del país estén caracterizados por poseer contenidos importantes de arcillas de baja actividad, medios a bajos contenidos de materia orgánica, bajos contenidos de bases y valores bajos de CIC y de pH.
  15. 15. MATERIAL PARENTAL
  16. 16. http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_WGZMQ7tTow/TQDlQ6vB8vI/AAAAAAAAAGc/69QfQbsuc10/s1600/LOS+TIPOS+DE+ROCAS.jpg
  17. 17. Distribución generalizada de los grupos de rocas y de sedimentos no consolidados en Colombia (Adaptado de INGEOMINAS, 1976: Mapa Geológico de Colombia y de Malagón et al, 1995).
  18. 18. Suelo de Bogotá y región Andina  Los suelos de esta región de climas variados, constituida por paisajes de montaña, lomerío, piedemonte, altiplanicie y valle; se presentan diversidad de suelos que en su mayoría son jóvenes, con buena fertilidad y con acidez ligera a media.
  19. 19. MINERALES PRIMARIOS Silicatos cuarzo, SiO2 Magnetita Fe3O4 Brucita Mg(OH)2 Calcita CaCO3 Yeso CaSO4 Pirita FeS2
  20. 20. • El material parental más frecuente para los suelos de Colombia corresponde a sedimentos no consolidados. •El material parental que produce los suelos de mejor calidad en Colombia corresponde a los sedimentos no consolidados, principalmente aluviales. •Los minerales primarios son los que componen las rocas y, en el suelo, componen las fracciones arena y limo. •Los minerales secundarios se producen por alteración de los primarios y, en el suelo, componen la fracción arcilla. •Los minerales más abundantes en el suelo corresponden al grupo de los silicatos y, dentro de éstos, los filosilicatos y los tectosilicatos. •El silicato más resistente a la alteración es el cuarzo y es el más abundante en las arenas de los suelos de Colombia.
  21. 21. LOS ORGANISMOS
  22. 22. Los microorganismos: •Aportan materia orgánica al suelo, la biomasa microbial puede representar alrededor del 5% de la materia orgánica total del suelo •Forman y estabilizan estructura en el suelo, especialmente los hongos con su micelio. •Intervienen en los procesos de transformación de la materia orgánica del suelo: Amilasas para hidrolizar almidón o Celulasas Fenolasa para oxidar la lignina •Algunos microorganismos del suelo tienen la capacidad de alterar algunos minerales como biotita, muscovita e illita, contribuyendo así a la meteorización del mismo.
  23. 23. Los meso y macroorganismos •Arango y Dávila (1991) encontraron que 5 kg de lombrices Eisenia foetida (lombriz roja californiana) descompusieron 270 kg de pulpa de café con 85% de humedad, en 80 días. Estos resultados muestran la magnitud de las transformaciones que pueden llevar a cabo estos organismos. •Mejorar la agregación y, consecuentemente, la aireación y la infiltración, sobre todo aquellos individuos de mayor tamaño, debido a su desplazamiento en el suelo. •Transportar materiales orgánicos al interior del suelo: Lombrices, hormigas, termitas. •Transportar materiales desde el interior hacia la superficie del suelo, generando un intenso reciclaje de elementos en los sólidos acarreados: Hormigas, lombrices. •Mantener en equilibrio las poblaciones de otros organismos: Predatores como algunos ciempiés, arañas, escorpiones, coleópteros y colémbolos
  24. 24. EL HOMBRE  Organismo con mayor impacto en el suelo, debido a que utiliza este recurso de variadas formas y para diferentes fines.
  25. 25. Importancia de la materia orgánica en el suelo  Color  Humedad  Estructura  CIC  pH  Compuestos órgano-minerales
  26. 26. EL RELIEVE  Es el conjunto de formas que se presentan en la superficie de la tierra.  De acuerdo con Arias (2001),  Las formas y la dinámica del relieve se definen en un entorno donde confluyen influencias climáticas y geológicas y la intensidad con la cual han actuado estas influencias es utilizada,  Relieves globales y de escala continental o megarrelieve  Relieves regionales o macrorrelieve  Relieves locales o mesorrelieve  Microrrelieve como en un complejo de orillares o  Nanorrelieve en un hormiguero.
  27. 27.  El proceso de formación del suelo sobrepasa en mucho el tiempo que define una generación humana; la edad del suelo se limita al tiempo durante el cual han actuado los procesos pedogenéticos en él. EL TIEMPO
  28. 28. Buol et al (1997) establecen que muy pocos suelos son anteriores al Pleistoceno; se ubican, entonces, la mayoría de ellos, en el Cuaternario, período que ha sido dividido en dos Épocas: •Holoceno, que corresponde a los últimos 10 000 años y es el tiempo en que se han desarrollado las civilizaciones humanas actuales y, •Pleistoceno, la cual se extiende hasta 1 600 000 de años, según la Sociedad Geológica Americana, citada por Tarbuck y Lutgens (1999).
  29. 29. En muchas ocasiones no se conoce la edad exacta del suelo que se estudia, pero puede establecerse una secuencia temporal de suelos con apoyo de la geomorfología. Ésta ayuda a la realización de interpretaciones acerca del efecto que ha tenido el tiempo sobre su desarrollo y sus propiedades.
  30. 30. LOS FACTORES DE FORMACIÓN DEL SUELO CONTROLAN EL TIPO DE PROCESOS INVOLUCRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO DEL SUELO Y LA INTENSIDAD CON QUE ELLOS ACTÚAN LOS FACTORES DE FORMACIÓN DEL SUELO ACTÚAN SIMULTÁNEAMENTE EN ÉL, AUNQUE PUEDEN HABER ALGUNOS QUE LO HAGAN MÁS INTENSAMENTE QUE LOS DEMÁS El clima Material Parental OrganismosRelieve Tiempo
  31. 31. PROCESOS FORMADORES METORIZACION: ALTERACION DE LA ROCA EDAFOGENETICOS: FORMACION DEL SUELO
  32. 32.  Meteorización física  Meteorización química  Meteorización biológica
  33. 33. METEORIZACIÓN FÍSICA •Descompresión •Termoplástica •Gelifracción •Haloclastia
  34. 34. METEORIZACIÓN QUÍMICA
  35. 35. METEORIZACIÓN BIOLÓGICA
  36. 36. PROCESO DE FORMACION EDAFOGENETICOS
  37. 37. PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE ADICIONES Littering: Es la acumulación de materiales orgánicos en la superficie del suelo, principalmente vegetales Cumulización: Conocida también como acreción, es la adición de partículas minerales a la superficie del suelo, sin importar el agente que las haya transportado.
  38. 38. PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE TRANSFORMACIONES Humificación: Se refiere a la transformación de los materiales orgánicos frescos en humus; este proceso es el responsable, en buena medida, de la acumulación de materia orgánica en el suelo y del color oscuro de la parte superficial de éste. Mineralización: Se refiere a la transformación de ciertos elementos de compuestos orgánicos a compuestos inorgánicos. Gleización o gleyzación: Hace referencia a la formación de compuestos ferrosos, debido a la presencia de condiciones reductoras en el medio.Es característico de los suelos que se encuentran en condiciones de régimen ácuico. Endurecimiento: ¿Adensamiento?. Es la disminución de la cantidad de poros del suelo, por efecto de la compactación. Esponjamiento (Loosening, en inglés): También puede traducirse como ¿aflojamiento?
  39. 39. Eluviación - Iluviación PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE TRANSLOCACIONES
  40. 40. PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE TRANSLOCACIONES Desalinización, Salinización: Son procesos de salida y acumulación, respectivamente, de sales solubles en una porción del suelo. (Mollisoles y Alfisoles) Decalcificación, Calcificación: Se refieren a la salida y acumulación, respectivamente, de carbonato de calcio en una porción del suelo. (Alfisoles, Vertisoles y Mollisoles) Lessivage: Definido como argiluviación por Bockheim y Gennadiyev (2000), es la migración mecánica de pequeñas partículas de arcilla. (Alfisoles, Ultisoles, Mollisoles y Aridisoles)
  41. 41. Edafoturbación o Pedoturbación: Es la mezcla que se hace de los materiales de alguna parte del suelo; dependiendo del agente causal de la mezcla se establecen varios nombres para el proceso: •Bioturbación, es producida por la fauna del suelo y es importante en Mollisoles. •Crioturbación, por el congelamiento y descongelamiento del agua presente, especialmente, en los Gelisoles. •Antroturbación, mezcla de materiales que realiza el hombre Leucinización: Es la remoción de materiales orgánicos de color oscuro, de alguna porción del suelo, imponiéndole un color claro a la misma
  42. 42. PROCESOS ESPECÍFICOS DE PÉRDIDAS Erosión: Es el retiro de materiales sólidos del suelo por cualquier agente y mecanismo. En Colombia, el principal agente de erosión es el agua, sobretodo la de lluvia (erosión pluvial) Lixiviación: Es llamado también Lavado y se refiere a la eliminación de materiales del suelo en solución. En Colombia es un proceso muy activo en los suelos de la amazonia y la orinoquia, donde ha contribuido a generar los Oxisoles y Ultisoles.
  43. 43. Clasificación del suelo  Puede ser: Climática, Genética o ANALÍTICA Podzol: es un suelo típico de climas húmedos y fríos. Chernozem: es un suelo característico de las regiones de climas húmedos con veranos cálidos. Latosol o suelo laterítico: es frecuente en regiones tropicales de climas cálidos y húmedos, como Venezuela y en Argentina (Noreste, Provincia de Misiones, frontera con Brasil)
  44. 44. HORIZONTES DEL SUELO Horizonte H Capas I, L, W
  45. 45. SEGÚN SU FUNCION:  Humífero  Arcilloso  Arenoso  Calizo
  46. 46.  Pedregoso Se llama roca madre a la que proporciona su matriz mineral al suelo. Se distinguen suelos autóctonos, que se asientan sobre su roca madre, lo que representa la situación más común, y suelos alóctonos, formados con una matriz mineral aportada desde otro lugar por los procesos geológicos de transporte
  47. 47. CLASIFICACIÓN DE SUELOS SOIL TAXONOMY Taxonomía de suelos del USDA
  48. 48. IMPORTANCIA DEL SUELO
  49. 49. ¿Porqué es importante el suelo?  El suelo tiene gran importancia porque interviene en el ciclo del agua y los ciclos de los elementos y en él tienen lugar gran parte de las transformaciones de la energía y de la materia de todos los ecosistemas.  Además, como su regeneración es muy lenta, el suelo debe considerarse como un recurso no renovable y cada vez más escaso, debido a que está sometido a constantes procesos de degradación y destrucción de origen natural o antropológico.
  50. 50. ¿Porqué es importante el suelo?  los suelos permiten que las formaciones vegetales naturales y los cultivos se fijen con sus raíces y así busquen los nutrientes y la humedad que requieren para vivir.  el hombre obtiene del suelo no sólo la mayor parte de los alimentos, sino también fibras, maderas y otras materias primas.  también los suelos son de importancia vital para los animales, muchos de éstos obtienen su alimento única y exclusivamente de los suelos.  además; sirven, por la abundancia de vegetación, para suavizar el clima y favorecer la existencia de corrientes de agua.
  51. 51. Contaminación del suelo  La contaminación del suelo es favorecida gracias a la baja tasa de degradación de los compuestos. Estos pueden clasificarse en diversos tipos, de acuerdo a su naturaleza y origen. Así, los contaminantes pueden ser:  Residuos Orgánicos: Procedentes de los elementos vegetales y animales.  Residuos Inorgánicos: Abarcan metales, plástico, papel, vidrio, telas, y muchos otros compuestos.  Polvo proveniente de emisiones industriales, y diferentes elementos disueltos en el agua que son absorbidos por el suelo.
  52. 52. PRINCIPALES CONTAMINANTES  Uno de los estudios más completos en cuanto a contaminación, con el fin de evaluar el impacto ambiental del sector industrial en Colombia, fue realizado por el IDEAM (1998). Luego de un análisis de las diferentes tecnologías empleadas para los procesos en varios tipos de industria, se concluyó que las siguientes tecnologías son las más negativas:  Fabricación de pulpa química de sulfato blanqueada, con sistema de recuperación química.  Extracción de aceite vegetal por prensado con centrifugación.  Fabricación de alcohol etílico por fermentación discontinua de melaza y destilación multietapa.  Fabricación de papeles varios por medio de la máquina Fourdrinier.  Fabricación de pulpa química de sulfato sin blanquear, con sistema de recuperación química.  Producción de cuero curtido al mineral con depilado químico, secado al vacío, y pintado mecánico.
  53. 53.  El estudio evaluó la incidencia ambiental de los diferentes sectores productivos, mediante un sistema de información que incluía bases de datos y el correspondiente análisis en cuanto a tecnología, etapas de proceso, efectos sobre el medio, fuentes y niveles de contaminación.  Producción de abono nitrofosforado por vía fosfonítrica: Esta industria libera ácido nítrico, gases de fluoruros y amoniacales.  Fabricación de pulpas químicas por proceso "Kraft" con sistemas de recuperación química, con blanqueo y sin blanqueo: genera emisiones de acido sulfhídrico y compuestos de azufre reducido, cloro en estado gaseoso y dióxido de cloro. Durante el proceso son empleados constantemente agentes químicos.
  54. 54. Los procesos relacionados con el sector alimentos  fueron los principales aportantes de vertimientos orgánicos industriales; como resultado, aumentan la demanda química de oxígeno (DQO) y los sólidos suspendidos totales (SST) en el agua, y los residuos de biomasa (RB) en el agua o el suelo. Estos últimos pueden ser de origen animal o vegetal, y pueden tener un potencial importante de aprovechamiento que no es explotado al máximo.
  55. 55. Enfermedades  La degradación puede ser interna afectando física, química y biológicamente al suelo, por lo que se presentan pérdidas de materiales en su interior y pueden ser: - Deterioro Físico: compactación, sellado y encostramiento. - Deterioro Químico: acidificación, salinización, contaminación. - Deterioro Biológico: inadecuados usos de prácticas agrícolas, ganaderas, sistemas inadecuados de eliminación de basura
  56. 56. DESERTIFICACIÓN Y SEQUÍA
  57. 57.  Colombia declara el 2009 como el Año Nacional de los Suelos de Colombia y el 17 de Junio como el Día Nacional del Suelo, fecha en la que también se celebra el Día Mundial de Lucha contra la Desertificación y la Sequía
  58. 58. Causas…  Usos inadecuados de la tierra.  Tala excesiva de los bosques.  Sobrepastoreo.  Prácticas de riego deficientes.  Sobre explotación de las tierras de cultivo.  Incremento de la población hacia áreas marginales que no tienen aptitudes adecuadas para implementar estos usos.
  59. 59. Como referente  Al final de la década de los noventa, de los 114,17 millones de hectáreas que tiene Colombia, estaban destinadas a usos agrícolas 50,91 millones de hectáreas (44,6%) y el resto del para usos no agrícolas. Según el Ministerio de Agricultura, para el año 2010, se usan solamente 4,9 millones de hectáreas en cultivos, 38,5 millones de hectáreas en actividades ganaderas y tan solo 350 mil hectáreas en otras actividades agrícolas. Para un total de 43,7 millones de hectáreas.
  60. 60.  "Proyecto Colectivo Ambiental 1998- 2002“  En Colombia la UNCCD o CCD se aprobó por el Congreso de la República mediante Ley 461 de 1998. En Sentencia 229 de 1999 la Corte Constitucional declaró la exequibilidad de la Ley. El 8 de junio de 1999 Colombia depositó el instrumento de ratificación ante la Secretaría General de las Naciones Unidas. A partir del 8 de septiembre de 1999 Colombia es Parte de la CCD
  61. 61. Ley 99 de 1993  Sistema normativo ambiental, es la disponibilidad de variados instrumentos específicos para ejercer el principio de transectorialidad propia de la gestión pública ambiental y que le permite al MAVDT, los mecanismos para ejercer el liderazgo público en la aplicación de la normatividad.  En lo referente a la conservación y protección del recurso suelo, aunque no se tiene una reglamentación robusta y adecuada,
  62. 62. “Lucha Contra la Desertificación y la Sequía"  El 17 de junio de 1994 en desarrollo del capítulo 12 "Ordenación de los Ecosistemas Frágiles: Lucha Contra la Desertificación y la Sequía", se aprobó en París la Convención de las Naciones Unidas de Lucha contra la Desertificación y la Sequía (UNCCD) entrando en vigor el 26 de diciembre de 1996. Hasta el momento han ratificado su adhesión a la Convención 196 países, entre los cuales se encuentra Colombia, quien la aprobó mediante Ley 461 del 4 de agosto de 1998 y depositó el instrumento de ratificación ante las Naciones Unidas el 8 de junio de 1999, siendo país Parte a partir del 8 de septiembre de 1999
  63. 63. Fuente IDEAM 2000
  64. 64. Desde la Educación Ambiental que se a hecho. Diplomados ofrecidos por la Universidad Nacional a grupos indígenas y campesinos. Programa Solidario. Buenas Practicas Agrícolas. Proyectos de la gobernación de Cundinamarca. Regional con el uso de herbicidas No peligrosos. Destinación de recursos por parte del gobierno y el ministerio de ambiente DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS DE AGRICULTURA RURAL, Y SOCIOLOGIA RURAL En Bogotá, Suelo de Protección.
  65. 65.  Domo Arigato
  66. 66. Bibliografía  Jenny, Hans (1994) Factors of Soil Formation. A System of Quantitative Pedology. New York: Dover Press. (Reprint, with Foreword by R. Amundson, of the 1941 McGraw-Hill publication). pdf file format. Accesado el 06/09/2012  HÁBITAT II. COMISIÓN LATINOAMERICANA Y DEL CARIBE SOBRE ASENTAMIENTOS HUMANOS (1996) “La ciudad para todos”  INSTITUTO GEOGRÁFICO AGUSTÍN CODAZZI – ORSTOM (1984)Estudio integrado del altiplano cundiboyacense  https://www.siac.gov.co/contenido/contenido.aspx?catID=745&conID=1119  INSTITUTO GEOGÁFICO AGUSTÍN CODAZZI. Malagón, C. Dimas. Los suelos de Colombia. Bogotá. 2002.  [2]INSTITUTO GEOGRAFICO AGUSTIN CODAZZI, CORPORACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INVESTIGACIÓN AGROPECUARIA. CORPOICA. Zonificación de los conflictos de uso de las tierras en Colombia. Bogotá 2002.
  67. 67. • JARAMILLO DANIEL, INTRODUCCIÓN A LA CIENCIA DEL SUELO, UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE COLOMBIA, FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS, MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA, 2002 • BIRKELAND, P. W. 1980. PEDOLOGY, WEATHERING AND GEOMORPHOLOGICAL RESEARCH. OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS INC. NEW YORK. 285 P. • BOCKHEIM, J. G. AND A. N. GENNADIYEV. 2000. THE ROLE OF SOIL-FORMING PROCESES IN THE DEFINITION OF TAXA IN SOIL TAXONOMY AND WORLD SOIL REFERENCE BASE. GEODERMA 95: 53- 72. • MALAGÓN, D.; C. PULIDO; R. LLINÁS Y C. CHAMORRO. 1995. SUELOS DE COLOMBIA: ORIGEN, EVOLUCIÓN, CLASIFICACIÓN, DISTRIBUCIÓN Y USO. INSTITUTO GEOGRÁFICO AGUSTÍN CODAZZI (IGAC). • HTTPS://WWW.SIAC.GOV.CO/CONTENIDO/CONTENIDO.ASPX?CATID=832&CONID=1301

×