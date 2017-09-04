EVENT FIRST NAME SURNAME (BIB) COUNTRY PB SB 1 PV M STANLEY JOSEPH FRA 5.75 5.50 2 PV M URHO KUJANPÄÄ FIN 5.41 5.41 3 PV M...
V2.1 entry list 2017 great north city games

  1. 1. EVENT FIRST NAME SURNAME (BIB) COUNTRY PB SB 1 PV M STANLEY JOSEPH FRA 5.75 5.50 2 PV M URHO KUJANPÄÄ FIN 5.41 5.41 3 PV M TOMAS WECKSTEN FIN 5.51 5.51 4 PV M CHARLIE MYERS GBR 5.45 5.45 5 PV M MATHIEU COLLET FRA 5.55 5.55 6 PV M KOEN VAN DER WIJST NED 5.35 5.35 1 LJ W JAZMIN SAWYERS GBR 6.75 6.53 2 LJ W SHARA PROCTOR GBR 7.07 6.73 3 LJ W DOVILÉ DZINDZALIETAITÉ LTU 6.14 6.07 4 LJ W KAIZA KARLÉN SWE 6.39 6.37 5 LJ W LORRAINE UGEN GBR 6.92 6.78 6 LJ W KSENIJA BALTA EST 6.87 6.58 1 100 W ASHA PHILIP GBR 11.10 11.14 2 100 W GINA AKPE-MOSES IRE 11.56 11.56 3 100 W DESIREE HENRY GBR 11.06 11.09 4 100 W CARINA HORN RSA 11.06 11.10 2017 & 2015 WORLD CHAMPS LJ 5TH PLACE, 2017 EURO INDOOR LJ SILVER, 2016 WORLD INDOOR LJ BRONZE, 2017 BRITISH INDOOR & OUTDOOR CHAMPION 2017 EURO U20 100M CHAMPION, 2016 IAAF WORLD U20 CHAMPS 4X100M 5TH PLACE 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M SILVER & 2015 4TH PLACE, 2016 OLYMPIC 4X100M BRONZE, 2017 EUROPEAN INDOOR 60M CHAMPION, 2016 & 2014 WORLD INDOOR CHAMPS 60M FINALIST, 2016 SILVER & 2014 EUROPEAN 4X100M CHAMPION, X4 BRITISH 100M CHAMPION, X4 BRITISH INDOOR 60M CHAMPION, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 100M SEMI FINALIST 2016 AFRICAN CHAMPS 4X100M CHAMPION & 100M SILVER, 2017 & 2015 WORLD CHAMPS & 2016 OLYMPICS 100M SEMI FINALIST 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M SILVER & 2015 4TH PLACE, 2016 OLYMPIC 4X100M BRONZE, 2014 EUROPEAN 4X100M CHAMPION, 2011 WORLD YOUTH 200M CHAMPION, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 100M SEMI FINALIST Issued by Great North City Games Data Control- VERSION 2.1 2017 & 2016 FINNISH PV CHAMPION, PV FINALIST AT IAAF WORLD YOUTHS- 11TH (2013) AND EURO U23- 8TH (2017) & JUNIOR- 4TH (2015) CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIPLE JUMP SPECIALIST, 2015 EURO U23 TJ CHAMPION, 2012 WORLD JUNIOR TJ SILVER, 3X NATIONAL OUTDOOR TJ CHAMPION, 4X NATIONAL INDOOR TJ CHAMPION, REPRESENTED LTH 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 2017 FINNISH INDOOR PV CHAMPION, REPRESENTED FINLAND IN PV AT 2017 U23 EURO CHAMPS, 2016 WORLD U20 PV FINALIST 2015 WORLD CHAMPS LJ SILVER, 2013 & 2009 WORLD CHAMPS FINALIST (5TH & 6TH RESPECTIVELY), 2012 WORLD INDOOR CHAMPS LJ BRONZE, 2014 WORLD INDOOR CHAMPS LJ 4TH PLACE, REPRESENTED GB&NI IN LJ AT 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 2016 EUROPEAN CHAMPS LJ SILVER, 2016 OLYMPICS LJ FINALIST- 8TH, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES LJ SILVER, 2017 EUROPEAN INDOOR CHAMPS LJ FINALIST- 6TH, 2016 BRITISH LJ CHAMPION, REPRESENTED GB&NI IN LJ AT 2017 WORLD CHAMPS ATHLETE INFORMATION 2017 EURO U23 CHAMPS PV 4TH PLACE, 2017 WORLD UNIVERSITIES PV FINALIST 2017 EURO INDOOR PV 8TH PLACE, 2017 FRANCOPHONE GAMES PV SILVER PV FINALIST AT EURO U23 -11TH (2017) & JUNIOR- 6TH (2015) CHAMPIONSHIPS, 2017 BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIPS PV 5TH PLACE 2017 WORLD UNIVERSITIES PV FINALIST, REPRESENTED NED IN PV AT 2017 EURO U23 CHAMPS, 2016 WORLD U20 CHAMPS PV FINALIST, 2015 EURO JUNIOR CHAMPS PV FINALIST 2017 EURO U20 CHAMPS LJ BRONZE, 2016 WORLD U20 CHAMPS LJ 4TH PLACE, 2015 WORLD YOUTH CHAMPS LJ SILVER 2016 OLYMPICS LJ 6TH PLACE, 2016 EURO CHAMPS LJ 4TH PLACE, 2016 & 2010 WORLD INDOOR LJ FINALIST, 2009 EURO INDOOR LJ CHAMPION & 2017 FINALIST, 2009 WORLD CHAMPS LJ FINALIST, REPRESENTED EST IN LJ AT 2017 WORLD CHAMPS
  2. 2. EVENT FIRST NAME SURNAME (BIB) COUNTRY PB SB 1 1 MILE M ANDREW BUTCHART GBR 04:01 N/A 2 1 MILE M CHARLIE GRICE GBR 03:57 N/A 3 1 MILE M ELLIOT GILES GBR N/A N/A 4 1 MILE M MARCIN LEWANDOWSKI POL 04:05.98 N/A 5 1 MILE M JORDAN WILLIAMSZ AUS 04:09 N/A 6 1 MILE M ADAM CLARKE GBR 04:05 N/A 7 1 MILE M JONATHAN DAVIES GBR 04:18 N/A 8 1 MILE M ZAK SEDDON GBR N/A N/A 9 1 MILE M LEWIS MOSES GBR 04:06 04:06 1 110 H M JARRETT EATON USA 13.25 13.34 2 110 H M JAKE PORTER GBR 13.68 13.68 3 110 H M PETR SVOBODA CZE 13.27 13.51 4 110 H M ARIES MERRITT USA 12.80 13.09 1 500 W LYNSEY SHARP GBR 01:06.62 N/A 2 500 W 3 500 W PERRI SHAKES-DRAYTON GBR N/A N/A 4 500 W LISANNE DE WITTE NED N/A N/A 5 500 W LAURA BUENO ESP N/A N/A 6 500 W ANYIKA ONUORA GBR 1:07.04 N/A 7 500 W ELLIE BAKER GBR N/A N/A 1 500 M GUY LEARMONTH GBR N/A N/A 2 500 M NIJEL AMOS BOT N/A N/A 3 500 M DWAYNE COWAN GBR N/A N/A 4 500 M JACOB PAUL GBR 01:01.89 N/A 5 500 M 6 500 M RABAH YOUSIF GBR 01:01.40 N/A 7 500 M MARTYN ROONEY GBR 00:59.02 N/A 8 500 M ANDREW OSAGIE GBR N/A N/A 2012 OLYMPIC 110MH CHAMPION, 2012 WORLD INDOORS 60MH CHAMPION, 2015 WORLD CHAMPS 110MH BRONZE, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 110MH 5TH PLACE, 2017 & 2012 USA INDOOR 60MH CHAMPION, 3X 2017 DIAMOND LEAGUE 110MH RACE WINNER 2013 EURO JUNIOR 3000M SC CHAMPION, REPRESENTED GB&NI IN 3000M SC AT 2017 WORLD CHAMPS, 2017 WORLD UNIVERSITIES 3000M SC FINALIST 5TH PLACE IN 2016 CITY GAMES MILE 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 1500M 7TH PLACE, 2013 & 2011 WORLD CHAMPS 800M 4TH PLACE, 2016 OLYMPICS 800M 6TH PLACE, 2010 EUROPEAN 800M CHAMPION, 2016 EURO CHAMPS 800M SILVER 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 1500M SEMI FINALIST, 2015 WORLD RELAYS DISTANCE MEDLEY & 4X800M BRONZE 2017 & 2015 WORLD CHAMPS 4X400M BRONZE, 2015 WORLD CHAMPS 400M 6TH PLACE, 2016 EURO CHAMPS 4X400M BRONZE 2012 OLYMPICS 800M FINALIST, 2013 WORLD CHAMPS 800M 5TH PLACE, 2014 & 2012 WORLD INDOOR 800M BRONZE 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X400M IN THE HEATS, 2013 EURO INDOOR 400M CHAMPION, 2013 WORLD CHAMPS 400MH 7TH PLACE, 2010 EURO CHAMPS 400MH BRONZE, 2012 OLYMPICS 4X400M 4TH PLACE 2017 EURO TEAM 400M CHAMPION, 2017 & 2016 NATIONAL 400M CHAMPION, REPRESENTED NED IN 400M AT 2017 WORLD CHAMPS ATHLETE INFORMATION 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 800M 8TH PLACE, 2016 OLYMPICS 800M 6TH PLACE, 2012 EUROPEAN 800M CHAMPION, 2016 EURO CHAMPS 800M SILVER, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 800M SILVER 2016 OLYMPICS & 2015 WORLD CHAMPS 1500M FINALIST, 2013 EURO U23 1500M SILVER, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 1500M 7TH PLACE, 3X BRITISH OUTDOOR & 2X BRITISH INDOOR 1500M CHAMPION 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X400M BRONZE & REPRESENTED GB&NI IN 400M, 2016-400M & 2014-400M & 4X400M EUROPEAN CHAMPION, 2008 OLYMPIC 4X400M BRONZE & 400M FINALIST, 2015 WORLD CHAMPS 4X400M BRONZE, 2009 WORLD CHAMPS 4X400M SILVER, ALSO COMPETED IN 4X400M AT 2012 OLYMPICS, 2013, 2011, 2007 & 2005 WORLD CHAMPS 2011 EUROPEAN INDOOR 60MH CHAMPION, 2017 & 2009 EUROPEAN INDOOR CHAMPS 60MH BRONZE, 2009 WORLD CHAMPS 110MH 6TH PLACE, 2016 & 2008 OLYMPIC 110MH SEMI FINALIST, 2014 & 2010 EURO CHAMPS 110MH FINALIST 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 5000M 8TH PLACE, 2016 OLYMPICS 5000M 6TH PLACE, 2017 & 2016 BRITISH 5000M CHAMPION 2017 SPANISH INDOOR & OUTDOOR 400M CHAMPION, REPRESENTED ESP IN 400M AT 2017 EURO INDOOR AND 400M & 4X400M AT 2016 EURO CHAMPS 2013 EURO JUNIOR CHAMPS 400MH BRONZE, 2017 BRITISH CHAMPS 400MH SILVER 2012 OLYMPICS 800M SILVER, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 800M 5TH PLACE, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 800M CHAMPION, 2016 & 2014 AFRICAN 800M CHAMPION, 4X 2017 DIAMOND LEAGUE 800M RACE WINNER 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 800M SEMI FINALIST, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 6TH PLACE, 2015 WORLD INDOOR CHAMPS 6TH PLACE, X2 BRITISH INDOOR 800M CHAMPION, 2017 BRITISH OUTDOOR CHAMPS 800M SILVER 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X400M BRONZE & 400M SEMI FINALIST, 2017 EURO TEAM 400M CHAMPION, 2017 BIRMINGHAM DIAMOND LEAGUE 400M RACE WINNER 2017 WORLD UNIVERSITIES 5000M SILVER & 1500M BRONZE, 2013 EURO JUNIOR CHAMPS 5000M BRONZE 2016 EURO CHAMPS 800M BRONZE, 2017 & 2016 BRITISH 800M CHAMPION, 2017 BRITISH INDOOR 1500M CHAMPION, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 800M SEMI FINALIST 2012 BRITISH INDOOR 1500M CHAMPION, REPRESENTED GB&NI IN 1500M AT 2012 WORLD INDOOR CHAMPS, 2017 WESTMINSTER MILE 5TH PLACE 2016 WORLD INDOOR CHAMPS 60MH 4TH PLACE, 2016 USA INDOOR 60MH CHAMPION 2017 BRITISH INDOOR 60MH & OUTDOOR 110MH BRONZE, 2017 BUCS INDOOR 60MH CHAMPION & OUTDOOR 110MH SILVER 2016 OLYMPICS & 2015 WORLD CHAMPS 4X400M BRONZE, 2016 EURO CHAMPS 400M BRONZE & 4X400M CHAMPION, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 200M 4TH PLACE & 4X400M BRONZE 2017 EURO U20 CHAMPS 800M SILVER
  3. 3. EVENT FIRST NAME SURNAME (BIB) COUNTRY PB SB 1 1 MILE W KATIE MACKEY USA 04:29 N/A 2014 WORLD RELAYS 4X1500M SILVER, 2014 CONTINENTAL CUP 5000M FINALIST 2 1 MILE W EMELIA GORECKA GBR 04:38 04:47 3 1 MILE W WINNY CHEBET KEN N/A N/A 4 1 MILE W SUSAN KRUMINS NED 04.18 N/A 5 1 MILE W ADELLE TRACEY GBR 04:35 04:35 6 1 MILE W ALEXANDRA BELL GBR N/A N/A 7 1 MILE W ROSIE CLARKE GBR 04:36 04:36 8 1 MILE W KATIE SNOWDEN GBR 04:36 04:36 9 1 MILE W MELISSA COURTNEY GBR 04:48 N/A 10 1 MILE W IONA LAKE GBR N/A N/A 11 1 MILE W JEMMA REEKIE GBR N/A N/A 12 1 MILE W HANNAH NUTTALL GBR 04:49 04:49 1 IPC 100 (T44) M JONNIE PEACOCK GBR 10.64 10.64 2 IPC 100 (T44) M RICHARD BROWNE USA 10.61 N/A 3 IPC 100 (T44) M RONALD HERTOG NED 11.46 11.57 4 IPC 100 (T44) M MICHAIL SEITIS GRE 11.16 11.16 1 150 W NAOMI SEDNEY NED N/A N/A 2 150 W ESTELA GARCÍA ESP N/A N/A 3 150 W DINA ASHER-SMITH GBR 16.82 N/A 4 150 W BIANCA WILLIAMS GBR 17.10 N/A 1 150 M HARRY AIKINES-ARYEETEY GBR 15.22 15.22 2 150 M KIM COLLINS SKN 15.03 N/A 3 150 M NETHANEEL MITCHELL-BLAKE GBR N/A N/A 4 150 M AMEER WEBB USA N/A N/A 2017 WORLD UNIVERSITIES 1500M 5TH PLACE, 2015 EURO U23 CHAMPS 1500M FINALIST ATHLETE INFORMATION REPRESENTED GB&NI IN 3000MSC AT 2017 WORLD CHAMPS, 2015 EURO INDOOR 1500M 6TH PLACE 2015 EURO U23 CHAMPS 800M 6TH PLACE, 2011 WORLD YOUTH CHAMPS 800M 7TH PLACE 2015 WORLD T44 100M & 200M CHAMPION, 2012 PARALYMPICS T44 100M SILVER 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 10,000M 5TH PLACE & 5000M 8TH PLACE, 2015 & 2013 WORLD CHAMPS & 2016 OLYMPICS 5000M 8TH PLACE, 2016- 4TH & 2014- BRONZE EURO CHAMPS 5000M 2017 WORLD UNIVERSITIES 800M 5TH PLACE, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 800M SEMI FINALIST, 2015 EURO U23 CHAMPS 800M 4TH PLACE, 2017 BRITISH CHAMPS 800M SILVER 2017 BRITISH CHAMPS 800M 4TH PLACE 2017- 1500M & 2013- 800M WORLD CHAMPS SEMI FINALIST, 2016 OLYMPICS 800M SEMI FINALIST, 2010 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 800M 7TH PLACE, 2X NATIONAL 800M CHAMPION REPRESENTED ESP IN 200M AT 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES & 2017 WORLD CHAMPS, 2017 SPANISH CHAMPION 200M 2017 & 2013 WORLD T44 100M CHAMPION, 2016 & 2012 PARALYMPIC T44 100M CHAMPION, 2016 & 2014 EUROPEAN T44 100M CHAMPION 2017 EURO U20 1500M CHAMPION 2017 BRITISH 3000M SC CHAMPION, 2015 EURO U23 3000M SC 8TH PLACE 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 200M 5TH PLACE, 2017 USA 200M CHAMPION, 2017 LONDON DIAMOND LEAGUE 200M RACE WINNER 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M SILVER & 200M 4TH PLACE, 2016 OLYMPICS 4X100M BRONZE & 200M 5TH PLACE, 2015 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M 4TH PLACE & 200M 5TH PLACE, 2013 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M BRONZE, 2016 EURO 200M CHAMPION 2003 WORLD 100M CHAMPION, 2011 & 2005 WORLD CHAMPS 100M BRONZE, 2011 WORLD CHAMPS 4 X 100M BRONZE, 2008 & 2003 WORLD INDOOR CHAMPS 60M SILVER, 2016 WORLD INDOORS FINALIST, 3X OLYMPIC FINALIST, 2002 MANCHESTER COMMONWEALTH GAMES 100M CHAMPION 2017 WORLD 4X100M CHAMPION & 200M 4TH PLACE, 2017 BRITISH 200M CHAMPION, 2016 OLYMPIC 200M SEMI FINALIST 2014 EUROPEAN 4X100M CHAMPION & 100M BRONZE, 2009 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M BRONZE, 2016 OLYMPICS 4X100M 5TH PLACE, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 4X100M SILVER, 2013 EURO INDOOR 60M FINALIST, 2017 BRITISH CHAMPS 100M BRONZE, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M RESERVE 2017 WORLD T44 400M CHAMPION, 200M SILVER & 100M 6TH PLACE, 2016 IPC EUROPEAN T44 200M BRONZE & 100M 4TH PLACE, 2016 PARALYMPICS T44 200M FINALIST 2017, 2015 & 2013 WORLD CHAMPS T44 LJ SILVER, 2016 PARALYMPICS T44 LJ SILVER, 2012 PARALYMPICS T44 JAVELIN BRONZE, 2014 EURO CHAMPS T44 LJ & 200M BRONZE, 100M 4TH PLACE 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES 200M BRONZE, 2016 EUROPEAN CHAMPS 4X100M SILVER & 200M 4TH PLACE, 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 200M SEMI FINALIST 2017 WORLD CHAMPS 4X100M FINALIST & REPRESENTED NED IN 100M, 2016 EUROPEAN 4X100M CHAMPION, 2016 DUTCH 100M CHAMPION REPRESENTED GB&NI AT 2015 WORLD CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPS- JUNIOR RACE, 2017 BUCS INDOOR 3000M 4TH PLACE 2013 EURO JUNIOR 3000M CHAMPION, 2011 EURO JUNIOR 5000M SILVER, 2012 WORLD JUNIOR 3000M BRONZE, 2014 COMMONWEALTH GAMES & 2014 EURO CHAMPS 5000M FINALIST

