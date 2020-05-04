Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL MODERNISMO
EL MODERNISMO
» Introducción ˃ Amplia difusión internacional ˃ Desarrollado entre 1890 y 1910 ˃ Estilo de transición entre la herencia d...
» Características generales: ˃ 1. Antecedentes en el medievalismo + Superioridad moral + Idea de “regenerar” al ser humano...
˃ 4. Deseo de que los elementos estructurales queden a la vista y funcionen a la vez como elementos decorativos ˃ 5. Model...
» ESPAÑA » Barcelona era la ciudad más dinámica de España » Antonio Gaudí (1852-1926) » Máximo representante del Modernism...
» Palacio Güell, 1885-1889 ˃ Gran importancia en la evolución de Gaudí ˃ Puertas parabólicas ˃ Rejas de hierro forjado: Ga...
» Sagrada familia » En 1882 recibe el encargo de continuar las obras del templo » Gaudí dedicó el resto de su vida a esta ...
» Casa Batlló , 1904-1906 » Columnas en forma de huesos » Tejado con escamas verdosas como un dragón » Revestimiento exter...
» Casa Milá (La Pedrera), 1906-1912 » Atrevimiento estructural y decorativo » Disposición espacial de las habitaciones int...
» Parque Güell 1900-1913 » Encargo de su principal cliente Eusebio Güell ˃ Urbanización de lujo en una finca con fuerte pe...
» Lluis Domènech i Montaner, (1850-1923) » Gran arquitecto modernista » “Café restaurante de la Exposición Universal de Ba...
» Josep Puig y Cadafalch (1867-1956) » Arquitecto más tradicional » Desarrolla formas neogóticas » “Casa Martí”, “Casa Mac...
»BELGICA » País fuertemente industrializado » La burguesía permitió que Bruselas se convirtiera en un fuerte centro de art...
» “Casa Tassel”, en Bruselas (1892-1893) ˃ Auténtico manifiesto del estilo + Libertad en la distribución interior: rechazo...
» “Casa Solvay”, en Bruselas (1895-1900) » Construida y equipada en su totalidad por Horta » Gusto por la ondulación y la ...
» “Casa del Pueblo”, en Bruselas (1896-1899) » Demolida en 1965 » Edificio de fachada cóncava de hierro y cristal » Salón ...
» Henri Van de Velde (1863-1957) » Menos original que Horta, pero con una personalidad más rica y compleja » Gran influenc...
» FRANCIA » Gran influencia belga » Hector Guimard (1867-1942) » “Castel Berànger” 1894-1898 ˃ Diseñó todo: el edificio y ...
» GRAN BRETAÑA » Influencia de William Morris y del “Arts and Crafts” ˃ Herencia artesanal ˃ Reivindicación de la artesaní...
» “Escuela de Arte” en Glasgow, 1898-1909 » Es su obra maestra » Fachada con hierro y cristal pero con predominio de la pi...
» AUSTRIA » Influencia de Makintosh » La evolución de la arquitectura austriaca culminará en la arquitectura racionalista ...
“Estaciones del metro” de Viena, 1894-1899
» “Caja Postal de Ahorros” de Viena 1904-1906 » Combinación de elementos figurativos y abstractos » Sala de operaciones: c...
» “Iglesia de Steinhof”, 1906 » Intento de renovar la tradición arquitectónica religiosa » Planta de cruz griega » Cúpula ...
» Joseph María Olbrich (1867-1908) » Discípulo de Wagner » Un espíritu más poético y emotivo que su maestro » “Edificio de...
» Joseph Hoffmann (1870-1956) » El más influido por Makintosh » “Sanatorio de Purkersdorf”, 1903 ˃ Totalmente desornamenta...
» “Palacio Stoclet”, Bruselas, 1905-1911 ˃ La fachada se decora con placas de mármol con aristas de bronce ˃ La simetría e...
  3. 3. » Introducción ˃ Amplia difusión internacional ˃ Desarrollado entre 1890 y 1910 ˃ Estilo de transición entre la herencia del siglo XIX y las nuevas formas del siglo XX ˃ Principal clientela entre la burguesía enriquecida + Demanda de un arte enraizado en el pasado, pero más elegante y de mayor calidad que la arquitectura de hierro y cristal – Fantasía libre y creadora – Reivindicación de lo subjetivo – Defensa apasionada del placer que provocan las artes
  4. 4. » Características generales: ˃ 1. Antecedentes en el medievalismo + Superioridad moral + Idea de “regenerar” al ser humano mediante la artesanía – “Arts and Crafts” en Gran Bretaña » William Morris (1834-1896) > Artista, escritor y socialista > Origen del diseño modernista ˃ 2. No copia los estilos históricos, sino que pretende imitar los procesos y las formas de la naturaleza + Predominio de líneas curvas y arabescos + Decoración “orgánica” + Formas vegetales y animales ˃ 3. Trata de conseguir una fusión entre la vida y el arte + Diseñan todos los objetos que rodean la vida cotidiana – Utilización de las artes: concebidas para crear un ambiente determinado
  5. 5. ˃ 4. Deseo de que los elementos estructurales queden a la vista y funcionen a la vez como elementos decorativos ˃ 5. Modelado plástico y sinuoso de las superficies murales + Edificio concebido como un ser vivo que puede crecer – Asimetría en puertas, ventanas, decoración,… + Disposición muy estudiada de los espacios: integración » Distintas denominaciones del modernismo en cada país: ˃ “Art Nouveau”: Francia y Bélgica ˃ “Modern Style”: Gran Bretaña ˃ “Jugendstil”: Alemania ˃ “Secessionstil”: Austria ˃ “Modernismo”: España » Dos líneas representativas en Europa: ˃ Bélgica, Francia y España + Utilización de algunos motivos “históricos” (gótico) + Fuerte carácter plástico de los espacios ˃ Gran Bretaña y Austria + Concepción más severa basada en la línea recta + Ornamentación de tipo geométrico
  6. 6. » ESPAÑA » Barcelona era la ciudad más dinámica de España » Antonio Gaudí (1852-1926) » Máximo representante del Modernismo » Gran extensión de su obra » Su obra influyó mucho fuera de España » Próspera burguesía industrial, culta y nacionalista » Resurgir de la cultura catalana: Renaixença ˃ Enlazan con la tradición nacional: el gótico ˃ Formas suficientemente nuevas y “modernas” ˃ Poseen gran refinamiento: expresa la riqueza de la clientela + Importancia de Eusebio Güell en la trayectoria de Gaudí » Afirmaba que la línea recta es la línea de los hombres y la curva, la de Dios » Profundamente religioso » Utiliza los llamados arcos funiculares y bóvedas en parábola » Dos etapas ˃ 1ª etapa: influida por el historicismo: neomudejarismo y neogoticismo + Policromía brillante: ladrillo, piedra, cerámica + Empleo de la luz indirecta + “Casa Vicens” ˃ 2ª etapa: Imitación de formas de la naturaleza
  7. 7. » Palacio Güell, 1885-1889 ˃ Gran importancia en la evolución de Gaudí ˃ Puertas parabólicas ˃ Rejas de hierro forjado: Gaudí era descendiente de una familia de forjadores ˃ En esta obra Gaudí abandonó muchos restos historicistas y se lanzó a la búsqueda de un estilo más personal + Sugestiones vegetales y animales + Terraza con formas geométricas ˃ Cúpula central
  8. 8. » Sagrada familia » En 1882 recibe el encargo de continuar las obras del templo » Gaudí dedicó el resto de su vida a esta gran obra, que quedó sin finalizar a su muerte (atropellado por un tranvía) ˃ Trasladó su vivienda al templo para seguir las obras de cerca ˃ Desde 1912 no aceptó más encargos » Proyectó un edificio gigantesco con tres fachadas, cripta y naves que recuerdan al gótico ˃ Cinco naves y 18 torres ˃ Sólo terminó la fachada de la Natividad (fachada oriental) + Nacimiento de Jesús en el tímpano – Un ciprés encima como símbolo de la inmortalidad + Decoración escultórica fantástica + Tres portales abiertos apuntados sobre los que se levantan cuatro torres circulares cubiertas en sus vértices por mosaicos brillantes que brillan con la luz del sol + Formas vegetales y configuraciones geológicas » Atrevimiento en las soluciones estructurales: empleo del arco parabólico » Exuberancia e imaginación decorativa
  9. 9. » Casa Batlló , 1904-1906 » Columnas en forma de huesos » Tejado con escamas verdosas como un dragón » Revestimiento exterior con mosaicos de colores
  10. 10. » Casa Milá (La Pedrera), 1906-1912 » Atrevimiento estructural y decorativo » Disposición espacial de las habitaciones interiores con ángulos obtusos y agudos y paredes onduladas » Fachada dominada por unos tejados fantásticos que parecen lava solidificada » Fachada ondulada » Evoca la montaña sagrada de Montserrat
  11. 11. » Parque Güell 1900-1913 » Encargo de su principal cliente Eusebio Güell ˃ Urbanización de lujo en una finca con fuerte pendiente ˃ Los chalés quedaron sin hacerse por falta de compradores » Gran capacidad imaginativa » Fusión de escultura y arquitectura en un “marco natural” » Mosaicos brillantes , columnas inclinadas, corredores fantásticos, fauna polícroma » Caminos serpenteantes » Plano orgánico » Distintas edificaciones ˃ Pabellón de entrada ˃ Teatro griego ˃ Terraza con banco corrido ondulante decorado con trencadís (pequeños fragmentos de cerámica policromada) » Elementos simbólicos: ˃ Bolas de piedra que representan cuentas de rosario ˃ La serpiente representa a Pitón, protectora de las aguas subterráneas ˃ El dragón hace referencia a San Jorge ˃ Quiso enlazar símbolos de Cataluña con elementos religiosos
  12. 12. » Lluis Domènech i Montaner, (1850-1923) » Gran arquitecto modernista » “Café restaurante de la Exposición Universal de Barcelona”, 1888 ˃ Más comedido que Gaudí ˃ Volúmenes geométricos » “Palau de la Música catalana”, 1905-1908 ˃ Exuberante decoración ˃ Estructura de hierro muy racional ˃ Templo de la música de la burguesía enriquecida
  13. 13. » Josep Puig y Cadafalch (1867-1956) » Arquitecto más tradicional » Desarrolla formas neogóticas » “Casa Martí”, “Casa Macaya”, “Palacio Quadras” “Casa Amatller” 1898-1900 Perfil escalonado
  14. 14. »BELGICA » País fuertemente industrializado » La burguesía permitió que Bruselas se convirtiera en un fuerte centro de arte contemporáneo entre 1880 y 1890 ˃ Exposiciones, conciertos, revistas,… » Víctor Horta (1861-1947) » Arquitecto más representativo del “Art Nouveau” » Uno de los primeros en adquirir conciencia de las posibilidades del hierro como elemento decorativo ˃ Obliga a curvarse a los elementos estructurales como tallos vegetales y ondas marinas » Concibe edificios como “edificios-jaula”: los elementos sustentantes y de relleno se perciben con esa doble funcionalidad constructiva y poética » Elementos decorativos: “golpe de látigo”
  15. 15. » “Casa Tassel”, en Bruselas (1892-1893) ˃ Auténtico manifiesto del estilo + Libertad en la distribución interior: rechazo de los pasillos y de las habitaciones en fila, insólitas fuentes luminosas – Fluidez espacial + Primacía que adquirieron el hierro y la línea curva, tanto en la fachada como en el interior
  16. 16. » “Casa Solvay”, en Bruselas (1895-1900) » Construida y equipada en su totalidad por Horta » Gusto por la ondulación y la curvatura
  17. 17. » “Casa del Pueblo”, en Bruselas (1896-1899) » Demolida en 1965 » Edificio de fachada cóncava de hierro y cristal » Salón de actos con atrevidos soportes inclinados y curvatura hacia abajo en la techumbre: gran amplitud » Hierro a la vista
  18. 18. » Henri Van de Velde (1863-1957) » Menos original que Horta, pero con una personalidad más rica y compleja » Gran influencia en Europa como pintor, creador de muebles, teórico y conferenciante » De 1900 a 1926 va a desarrollar su trabajo en Alemania ˃ “Casa de Uccle” 1895, “Teatro de la Werkbund” en Colonia, 1914 » “Tienda “L’art nouveau”, en París de 1895 ˃ Realizó la decoración ˃ Fue un encargo del comerciante de arte Siegfried Bing ˃ Dio nombre a la denominación Art Nouveau en los países de habla francesa
  19. 19. » FRANCIA » Gran influencia belga » Hector Guimard (1867-1942) » “Castel Berànger” 1894-1898 ˃ Diseñó todo: el edificio y los detalles interiores ˃ Gusto por la asimetría ˃ Inspiración biológica » “Estaciones de metro de París” 1899-1900 ˃ Construidas para la Exposición Universal de 1900 ˃ Armadura de hierro y cristal ˃ Libres e imaginativas ˃ Farolas con formas vegetales ˃ Arcos de herradura ondulados ˃ Figuras de apariencia blanda pero hechos en hierro ˃ Concepción escultórica de la arquitectura
  20. 20. » GRAN BRETAÑA » Influencia de William Morris y del “Arts and Crafts” ˃ Herencia artesanal ˃ Reivindicación de la artesanía y la purificación del diseño » Charles Rennie Makintosh (1868-1928) » Única figura excepcional en Gran Bretaña (escocés) » Decorador de elegantes salones de té » Predominio del uso de un estilo ortogonal frente al uso de la curva ˃ Línea recta, gusto por lo prismático con planos bien definidos ˃ Habilidad para multiplicar y combinar la escala de los módulos geométricos ˃ Claridad constructiva ˃ Colorido suave de los interiores ˃ Fusión de rigor y amabilidad
  21. 21. » “Escuela de Arte” en Glasgow, 1898-1909 » Es su obra maestra » Fachada con hierro y cristal pero con predominio de la piedra tradicional » Tradición escocesa en su arquitectura » Combinación entre las suaves curvas de las ventanas o del arco metálico de ingreso y la desnudez decorativa de las superficies » Interior con pilares rectilineos » Limpieza geométrica » Concepción del espacio arquitectónico como una entidad abstracta
  22. 22. » AUSTRIA » Influencia de Makintosh » La evolución de la arquitectura austriaca culminará en la arquitectura racionalista alemana de los años veinte y el movimiento moderno » Arquitectos agrupados en la Secession (escisión) » Otto Wagner (1841-1918) » Maestro de todos los arquitectos austriacos » Nombrado en 1894 profesor de la Academia de Viena ˃ Revisión práctica de la forma de construir de la Academia ˃ Interesado en los nuevos materiales: hierro y cristal ˃ Preocupado por el urbanismo y las tipologías arquitectónicas que impone el tráfico moderno ˃ En todos sus edificios se plantea el problema del revestimiento mural con placas de mármol o de piedras variadas, incluida la cerámica + Recuperación de la tradición nacional » “No puede ser bello aquello que no es práctico”, Otto Wagner + “Transformación de la Karlsplatz de Viena” + “Biblioteca universitaria de Viena” 1910
  23. 23. “Estaciones del metro” de Viena, 1894-1899
  24. 24. » “Caja Postal de Ahorros” de Viena 1904-1906 » Combinación de elementos figurativos y abstractos » Sala de operaciones: cubierta de hierro y cristal » Diseño de todo el mobiliario interior
  25. 25. » “Iglesia de Steinhof”, 1906 » Intento de renovar la tradición arquitectónica religiosa » Planta de cruz griega » Cúpula sobreelevada en el centro » Geometría abstracta de los volúmenes
  26. 26. » Joseph María Olbrich (1867-1908) » Discípulo de Wagner » Un espíritu más poético y emotivo que su maestro » “Edificio de la Secession” en Viena 1898 » Las formas geométricas habituales del Modernismo austriaco encuentran su contrapunto en una cúpula metálica dorada y calada que imita hojas » Inscripción en el frontispicio: ˃ “A cada época, su propio arte. Al arte, la libertad”
  27. 27. » Joseph Hoffmann (1870-1956) » El más influido por Makintosh » “Sanatorio de Purkersdorf”, 1903 ˃ Totalmente desornamentado ˃ Volúmenes prismáticos ˃ Claridad y limpieza geométrica
  28. 28. » “Palacio Stoclet”, Bruselas, 1905-1911 ˃ La fachada se decora con placas de mármol con aristas de bronce ˃ La simetría evita la monotonía ˃ Belleza cúbica y limpia

×