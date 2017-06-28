¿Por qué debemos integrar las tic y la educación básica?

Importancia de las TIC en la educación básica regular
Importancia de las TIC en la educación básica regular En la actualidad los sistemas educativos de todo el mundo se enfrent...
Que nos dice la UNESCO: Señala que en el área educativa los objetivos estratégicos apuntan a mejorar la calidad de la educ...
¿Qué nos ofrecen las TICS?  Las TICs son la innovación educativa del momento y permiten a los docentes y alumnos cambios ...
Las principales funcionalidades de las TIC en la Educación Básica Regular Alfabetización digital de los estudiantes, profe...
Principales funciones de las TICs en los entornos educativos actuales.  Medio de expresión (software): escribir, dibujar,...
¿Por qué debemos integrar las TICs con la Educación? 1. Porque la tecnología exige cambios (dinamiza los procesos). 2. Por...
Ventajas y desventajas desde la perspectiva del aprendizaje Ventajas  Interés, motivación  Interacción  Desarrollo de i...
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TIC´S DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA DEL ESTUDIANTE
VENTAJAS
APRENDEN MÁS RÁPIDO ATRACTIVO MÚLTIPLES RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ENSEÑANZA - APRENDIZAJ E PROXIMIDAD ESTUDIANTE - PROFESOR AMPL...
DESVENTAJA S
ESTUDIANTE ADICCIÓ N VIRUS CANSANCI O VISUAL AISLAMIENT O ESFUERZO ECONÓMICO SENSACIÓN DE DESBORDAMIEN TO RECURSOS SIN DID...
DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA DEL PROFESOR
VENTAJAS
PROFESORES VARIEDAD DE FUENTES INDIVIDUALIZACIÓ N ACTUALIZACIÓ N PROFESIONAL EVALUACIÓN Y CONTROL INVESTIGACIÓN DIDÁCTICA ...
DESVENTAJA S
ESTRÉS MAYOR DEDICACIÓ N ACTUALIZACIÓ N DE EQUIPOS DEPENDENCIA DEL SISTEMA MANTENIMIENT O DE ORDENADORES DESFASE DE ACTIVI...
DECÁLOGO SOBRE USO DIDÁCTICO DE LAS TICs EN EL AULA
1.Lo relevante debe ser siempre lo educativo, no lo tecnológico. Por ello, un docente cuando planifique el uso de las TIC ...
2.Un profesor o profesora debe ser consciente de que las TIC no tienen efectos mágicos sobre el aprendizaje ni generan aut...
3.Es el método o estrategia didáctica junto con las actividades planificadas las que promueven un tipo u otro de aprendiza...
4.Se deben utilizar las TIC de forma que el alumnado aprenda “haciendo cosas” con la tecnología. Es decir, debemos organiz...
5.Las TIC deben utilizarse tanto como recursos de apoyo para el aprendizaje académico de las distintas materias curricular...
6.Las TIC pueden ser utilizadas tanto como herramientas para la búsqueda, consulta y elaboración de información como para ...
7.Las TIC deben ser utilizadas tanto para el trabajo individual de cada alumno como para el desarrollo de procesos de apre...
8.Cuando se planifica una lección, unidad didáctica, proyecto o actividad con TIC debe hacerse explícito no sólo el objeti...
9.Cuando llevemos al alumnado al aula de informática debe evitarse la improvisación. Es muy importante tener planificados ...
10.Usar las TIC no debe considerarse ni planificarse como una acción ajena o paralela al proceso de enseñanza habitual, se...
Conclusión
¿Por qué debemos integrar las tic y la educación básica?

  Importancia de las TIC en la educación básica regular
  2. 2. Importancia de las TIC en la educación básica regular En la actualidad los sistemas educativos de todo el mundo se enfrentan al desafío de utilizar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación para proveer a sus alumnos con las herramientas y conocimientos necesarios que se requieren en el siglo XXI. En 1998, el Informe Mundial sobre la Educación de la UNESCO, “Los docentes y la enseñanza en un mundo en mutación”, describió el impacto de las TICs en los métodos convencionales de enseñanza y de aprendizaje, augurando también la transformación del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje y la forma en que docentes y alumnos acceden al conocimiento y la información.
  3. 3. Que nos dice la UNESCO: Señala que en el área educativa los objetivos estratégicos apuntan a mejorar la calidad de la educación por medio de la diversificación de contenidos y métodos, la promoción de la experimentación, la innovación, la difusión y el uso compartido de información y de buenas prácticas, la formación de comunidades de aprendizaje y estimulación de un diálogo fluido sobre las políticas a seguir Con la llegada de las tecnologías, el énfasis de la profesión docente está cambiando desde un enfoque centrado en el profesor que se basa en prácticas alrededor del pizarrón y el discurso, basado en clases magistrales, hacia una formación centrada principalmente en el alumno dentro de un entorno interactivo de aprendizaje.
  4. 4. ¿Qué nos ofrecen las TICS?  Las TICs son la innovación educativa del momento y permiten a los docentes y alumnos cambios determinantes en el quehacer diario del aula y en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje de los mismos.  Las TICs brindan herramientas que favorecen a las escuelas que no cuentan con una biblioteca ni con material didáctico. ¿Qué nos permiten? • Estas tecnologías permiten entrar a un mundo nuevo lleno de información de fácil acceso para los docentes y alumnos. De igual manera, facilitan el ambiente de aprendizaje, que se adaptan a nuevas estrategias que permiten el desarrollo cognitivo creativo y divertido en las áreas tradicionales del currículo. • Con el uso de las computadoras o TICs, los estudiantes desarrollan la capacidad de entendimiento, de la lógica, favoreciendo así el proceso del aprendizaje significativo en los alumnos.
  5. 5. Las principales funcionalidades de las TIC en la Educación Básica Regular Alfabetización digital de los estudiantes, profesores y familias. Uso personal (profesores y alumnos): acceso a la información, comunicación, gestión y procesos de datos. Gestión del centro: secretaría, biblioteca, gestión de la tutoría Uso didáctico para facilitar los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje Relación entre profesores de diversas escuelas (a través de redes y comunidades virtuales): compartir recursos y experiencias, pasar informaciones, preguntas. Instrumento para la gestión administrativa y tutorial facilitando el trabajo de los tutores y los gestores de la escuela.
  6. 6. Principales funciones de las TICs en los entornos educativos actuales.  Medio de expresión (software): escribir, dibujar, presentaciones, webs.  Fuente abierta de información (WWW-Internet, Plataformas e-centro, DVDs, TV…). La información es la materia prima para la construcción de conocimientos.  Instrumento para procesar la información (software): más productividad, instrumento cognitivo. Hay que procesar la información para construir nuevos conocimientos-aprendizajes.  Pueden facilitar la labor docente: más recursos para el tratamiento de la diversidad, facilidades para el seguimiento y evaluación (materiales auto correctivos, plataformas…), tutorías y contacto con las familias
  7. 7. ¿Por qué debemos integrar las TICs con la Educación? 1. Porque la tecnología exige cambios (dinamiza los procesos). 2. Porque la alfabetización digital de los estudiantes es una necesidad. 3. Porque contribuye al desarrollo de los aprendizajes. 4. Para lograr una escuela eficaz.
  8. 8. Ventajas y desventajas desde la perspectiva del aprendizaje Ventajas  Interés, motivación  Interacción  Desarrollo de iniciativas  Feed back  Aprendizaje cooperativo  Mayor comunicación  Desarrollo de habilidades de búsqueda y selección de la información Desventajas  Distracción y dispersión  Procrastinación  Informaciones no fiables  Dependencias
  9. 9. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TIC´S DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA DEL ESTUDIANTE
  10. 10. VENTAJAS
  11. 11. APRENDEN MÁS RÁPIDO ATRACTIVO MÚLTIPLES RECURSOS EDUCATIVOS ENSEÑANZA - APRENDIZAJ E PROXIMIDAD ESTUDIANTE - PROFESOR AMPLIACIÓN DEL ENTORNO VIRTUAL COMPAÑERISMO Y COLABORACIÓN
  12. 12. DESVENTAJA S
  13. 13. ESTUDIANTE ADICCIÓ N VIRUS CANSANCI O VISUAL AISLAMIENT O ESFUERZO ECONÓMICO SENSACIÓN DE DESBORDAMIEN TO RECURSOS SIN DIDÁCTICA
  14. 14. DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA DEL PROFESOR
  15. 15. VENTAJAS
  16. 16. PROFESORES VARIEDAD DE FUENTES INDIVIDUALIZACIÓ N ACTUALIZACIÓ N PROFESIONAL EVALUACIÓN Y CONTROL INVESTIGACIÓN DIDÁCTICA TRABAJOS GRUPALES MAYOR CONTACTO CON LOS ESTUDIANTES
  17. 17. DESVENTAJA S
  18. 18. ESTRÉS MAYOR DEDICACIÓ N ACTUALIZACIÓ N DE EQUIPOS DEPENDENCIA DEL SISTEMA MANTENIMIENT O DE ORDENADORES DESFASE DE ACTIVIDAD ES
  19. 19. DECÁLOGO SOBRE USO DIDÁCTICO DE LAS TICs EN EL AULA
  20. 20. 1.Lo relevante debe ser siempre lo educativo, no lo tecnológico. Por ello, un docente cuando planifique el uso de las TIC siempre debe tener en mente qué es lo que van a aprender los alumnos y en qué medida la tecnología sirve para mejorar la calidad del proceso de enseñanza que se desarrolla en el aula.
  21. 21. 2.Un profesor o profesora debe ser consciente de que las TIC no tienen efectos mágicos sobre el aprendizaje ni generan automáticamente innovación educativa. El mero hecho de usar ordenadores en la enseñanza no implica ser mejor ni peor profesor ni que sus alumnos incrementen su motivación, su rendimiento o su interés por el aprendizaje.
  22. 22. 3.Es el método o estrategia didáctica junto con las actividades planificadas las que promueven un tipo u otro de aprendizaje. Con un método de enseñanza expositivo, las TIC refuerzan el aprendizaje por recepción. Con un método de enseñanza constructivista, las TIC facilitan un proceso de aprendizaje por descubrimiento.
  23. 23. 4.Se deben utilizar las TIC de forma que el alumnado aprenda “haciendo cosas” con la tecnología. Es decir, debemos organizar en el aula experiencias de trabajo para que el alumnado desarrolle tareas con las TIC de naturaleza diversa como pueden ser el buscar datos, manipular objetos digitales, crear información en distintos formatos, comunicarse con otras personas, oir música, ver videos, resolver problemas, realizar debates virtuales, leer documentos, contestar cuestionarios, trabajar en equipo, etc.
  24. 24. 5.Las TIC deben utilizarse tanto como recursos de apoyo para el aprendizaje académico de las distintas materias curriculares (matemáticas, lengua, historia, etc.). Como para la adquisición y desarrollo de competencias específicas en la tecnología digital e información.
  25. 25. 6.Las TIC pueden ser utilizadas tanto como herramientas para la búsqueda, consulta y elaboración de información como para relacionarse y comunicarse con otras personas. Es decir, debemos propiciar que el alumnado desarrolle con las TIC tareas tanto de naturaleza intelectual como social.
  26. 26. 7.Las TIC deben ser utilizadas tanto para el trabajo individual de cada alumno como para el desarrollo de procesos de aprendizaje colaborativo entre grupos de alumnos tanto presencial como virtualmente.
  27. 27. 8.Cuando se planifica una lección, unidad didáctica, proyecto o actividad con TIC debe hacerse explícito no sólo el objetivo y contenido de aprendizaje curricular, sino también el tipo de competencia o habilidad tecnológica/informacional que se promueve en el alumnado.
  28. 28. 9.Cuando llevemos al alumnado al aula de informática debe evitarse la improvisación. Es muy importante tener planificados el tiempo, las tareas o actividades, los agrupamientos de los estudiantes, el proceso de trabajo.
  29. 29. 10.Usar las TIC no debe considerarse ni planificarse como una acción ajena o paralela al proceso de enseñanza habitual, se debe integrar. Es decir, las actividades de utilización de los ordenadores tienen que estar integradas y ser coherentes con los objetivos y contenidos curriculares que se están enseñando.
  30. 30. Conclusión

