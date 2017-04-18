Done By Dr. Mohammed Alkoum
Developmental assessment • Developmental Assessment - Is The Process Of Mapping A Child's Performance Compared With Childr...
Developmental assessment • Assessing A Young Child’s Development Consider The Four Fields Of Developmental Skills: • A) Gr...
A) Gross Motor:- • Gross Motor Skills Can Be Defined As:- • Skills That Involve Entire Body, In Particular The Large Muscl...
At birth: Flexed Posture & Head Lag
AT 6 weeks :- • Raises Head To 45º In Prone Position . • Symmetrical Limp Movements • Ventral Suspension ( Head At Same Le...
AT 3 months :- • Complete Head Control ( No Head Lag ) • Infant Can Symmetrically Lift The Head And Shoulder About 45 Degr...
AT 5 months :- • Rolls From Supine To Prone Position. • (No Head Lag ) • Landau Reaction Matures. • Beginning Of Lateral P...
AT 6 months • Prone : Bears His Weight On His Hands With Extended Arms And Raise Of Head And Chest Above The Ground . • Su...
AT 8 months :- • Sitting Without Support ( Straight Back ) . • Rolls From Prone To Supine Position .
AT 9 months :- • Crawling On The Abdomen , • Roles Back To Front , • Pull To Stand . • Parachutes Reflex Start.
AT 10 months :- • Stand With Support . • Walk Around Furniture ..
AT 12 month :- • Stand Without Support . • Walking Unsteady ( Broad Gait ) . • Sit From Lying Position
AT 15 months :- • Able To Get Up Alone From Sitting Position . • Walk Alone Steady
AT 18 months :- • Run & Kick A Ball . • Creeps Down Stairs And Climbs Up Stairs Step By Step. • Push And Pull Toys And Doo...
AT 2 years :- • Walk Up & Down Stairs With 2 Feet Per Step.
AT 3 years :- • Walk Upstairs With 1 Foot For Each Step . • Walk Down Stairs With 2 Feet Each Step . • Can Drive Tricycle.
• AT 4 years :- • Walk Up & Down Stairs With One Foot Each Step ( As Adults ). • Standing on one foot for 5 seconds. • Sta...
B) Fine Motor & Vision. • Fine motor skills Can be defined as • Skills than involve hands and fingers working together to ...
AT Birth :- • Blinking To Light. • Follow The Object From Midline • Grasp Reflex
AT 6 weeks :- • Follows Moving Object Or Face By Turning The Head.
AT 3 months :- • Reach Out Of Toys & Palmar Grasp. • Follow Object From Midline Through Range Of 180c .
AT 6 months :- • Handing Object And Transfer From Hand To Hand To Mouth (Mouthing). • Palmar Grasp Disappear.
AT 9 months :- • Immature Pencil Grasp ( By 3 Fingers & Thumb ). • Can Use Thumb And Fingers To Pick Cubes .
AT 12 months :- • Pointing To An Object By Index Finger . • Stops Mouthing Of Objects
AT 15 months :- • Linear Scribbling • Build Tower Of 2 Cubes
AT 18 month :- • Makes Marks With A Crayon . • Building A Tower Of 3 Cubes • Point To The Picture In The Books . • Turn Bo...
• AT 2 Years : - Draw A Line . • Building A Tower Of 6 Cubes • AT 3 Years : - Draw A Circle . • Build Tower 9 And A Bridge...
Vision Development:-
C) Hearing, Speech And Language . • AT Birth : Cries And Respond To Sound . • AT 3 Months : • Turn To Sound At Level Of Ea...
• AT 6 months : Turn head to voice ,Say "ma , ba" • AT 8 months : Say ‫باب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماما‬‫ا‬“ “ • AT 12 months : Two to three...
• AT 18 Months : • Say 6-10 Meaning Words . • Shows Two Parts Of The Body • AT 2 Years : Uses Two Or More Words To Make Si...
D) Social, Emotional & Behavior • AT 6 Weeks : Smiles Responsively. ” Social Smiling “ • AT 3 Months : • Smile Spontaneous...
• AT 8 Months : • Respond To His Name . • Wary Of Strangers . • Hold Bottle • Understanding NO And Bye Bye . • AT 10 Month...
• AT 12 Months : Drinks From A Cup With Two Hands. • At 18 Months : Holds Spoon And Gets Food Safely To Mouth . • At 2 Yea...
• AT 3 Years : • Dry By Night . • Able To Use Toilet Wash Hands And Brush Teeth • AT 4 Years . Able To Undress And Combing...
Causes of Developmental Delay : Postnatal CausesNatal CausesAntenatal Causes 1. Cerebral Palsy .1. Hypoxic – Ischemic Ence...
Note:- • Growth : Increase In The Size And Number Of Cells It Includes Aspects As Wt. , Length , And HC . • Assessment of ...
  1. 1. Done By Dr. Mohammed Alkoum
  2. 2. Developmental assessment • Developmental Assessment - Is The Process Of Mapping A Child's Performance Compared With Children Of Similar Age. • It Is Acquisition Of Qualitative And Quantitative Skills In A Social Environment
  3. 3. Developmental assessment • Assessing A Young Child’s Development Consider The Four Fields Of Developmental Skills: • A) Gross Motor. • B) Fine Motor & Vision. • C) Hearing, Speech And Language . • D) Social, Emotional & Behavior
  4. 4. A) Gross Motor:- • Gross Motor Skills Can Be Defined As:- • Skills That Involve Entire Body, In Particular The Large Muscles Of The Body • Ex Of Basic Gross Motor Skills ( Standing , Walking , Controlling Movements Of Arms And Legs).
  5. 5. At birth: Flexed Posture & Head Lag
  6. 6. AT 6 weeks :- • Raises Head To 45º In Prone Position . • Symmetrical Limp Movements • Ventral Suspension ( Head At Same Level Of The Body )
  7. 7. AT 3 months :- • Complete Head Control ( No Head Lag ) • Infant Can Symmetrically Lift The Head And Shoulder About 45 Degree In Prone Position.
  8. 8. AT 5 months :- • Rolls From Supine To Prone Position. • (No Head Lag ) • Landau Reaction Matures. • Beginning Of Lateral Postural Control. • Primitive Reflexes No Longer Dominate
  9. 9. AT 6 months • Prone : Bears His Weight On His Hands With Extended Arms And Raise Of Head And Chest Above The Ground . • Supine :Greater Anti-gravity Control Raises One Or Both Arms Freely In Space And Reaches To Be Picked Up. Able To Hold Their Legs Vertical With Knees Extended. • Sitting With Support ( Rounded Back )
  10. 10. AT 8 months :- • Sitting Without Support ( Straight Back ) . • Rolls From Prone To Supine Position .
  11. 11. AT 9 months :- • Crawling On The Abdomen , • Roles Back To Front , • Pull To Stand . • Parachutes Reflex Start.
  12. 12. AT 10 months :- • Stand With Support . • Walk Around Furniture ..
  13. 13. AT 12 month :- • Stand Without Support . • Walking Unsteady ( Broad Gait ) . • Sit From Lying Position
  14. 14. AT 15 months :- • Able To Get Up Alone From Sitting Position . • Walk Alone Steady
  15. 15. AT 18 months :- • Run & Kick A Ball . • Creeps Down Stairs And Climbs Up Stairs Step By Step. • Push And Pull Toys And Doors
  16. 16. AT 2 years :- • Walk Up & Down Stairs With 2 Feet Per Step.
  17. 17. AT 3 years :- • Walk Upstairs With 1 Foot For Each Step . • Walk Down Stairs With 2 Feet Each Step . • Can Drive Tricycle.
  18. 18. • AT 4 years :- • Walk Up & Down Stairs With One Foot Each Step ( As Adults ). • Standing on one foot for 5 seconds. • Standing on tiptoes for 3 seconds without moving feet. • AT 5 years :- • Drive Bicycle. • Runs On Toys And Catch Ball
  19. 19. B) Fine Motor & Vision. • Fine motor skills Can be defined as • Skills than involve hands and fingers working together to performs tasks • Ex ( Writing ,Cutting ,Weaving ,Eating )
  20. 20. AT Birth :- • Blinking To Light. • Follow The Object From Midline • Grasp Reflex
  21. 21. AT 6 weeks :- • Follows Moving Object Or Face By Turning The Head.
  22. 22. AT 3 months :- • Reach Out Of Toys & Palmar Grasp. • Follow Object From Midline Through Range Of 180c .
  23. 23. AT 6 months :- • Handing Object And Transfer From Hand To Hand To Mouth (Mouthing). • Palmar Grasp Disappear.
  24. 24. AT 9 months :- • Immature Pencil Grasp ( By 3 Fingers & Thumb ). • Can Use Thumb And Fingers To Pick Cubes .
  25. 25. AT 12 months :- • Pointing To An Object By Index Finger . • Stops Mouthing Of Objects
  26. 26. AT 15 months :- • Linear Scribbling • Build Tower Of 2 Cubes
  27. 27. AT 18 month :- • Makes Marks With A Crayon . • Building A Tower Of 3 Cubes • Point To The Picture In The Books . • Turn Books On Pages
  28. 28. • AT 2 Years : - Draw A Line . • Building A Tower Of 6 Cubes • AT 3 Years : - Draw A Circle . • Build Tower 9 And A Bridge. • At 4 Years : - Draw Cross & Square • Building Steps Of Tower • AT 5 Years : - Draw Triangle
  29. 29. Vision Development:-
  30. 30. C) Hearing, Speech And Language . • AT Birth : Cries And Respond To Sound . • AT 3 Months : • Turn To Sound At Level Of Ear . • Bubbling
  31. 31. • AT 6 months : Turn head to voice ,Say "ma , ba" • AT 8 months : Say ‫باب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماما‬‫ا‬“ “ • AT 12 months : Two to three words other than ” ‫بابا‬ or ' ‫ما‬‫ما‬ “
  32. 32. • AT 18 Months : • Say 6-10 Meaning Words . • Shows Two Parts Of The Body • AT 2 Years : Uses Two Or More Words To Make Simple Phrases • AT 3 Years : Talks Constantly In 3–4 Word Sentences • Able To Tell Full Name • AT 4 Years : Mention Address Also Count To 10 • AT 5 Years : Ask About Of Words And Who And When .
  33. 33. D) Social, Emotional & Behavior • AT 6 Weeks : Smiles Responsively. ” Social Smiling “ • AT 3 Months : • Smile Spontaneously • React With Excitement . • Laughing. • At 6 Months : • Recognize Mother . • Puts Food In Mouth
  34. 34. • AT 8 Months : • Respond To His Name . • Wary Of Strangers . • Hold Bottle • Understanding NO And Bye Bye . • AT 10 Months : Waves Bye-bye .
  35. 35. • AT 12 Months : Drinks From A Cup With Two Hands. • At 18 Months : Holds Spoon And Gets Food Safely To Mouth . • At 2 Years : • Pulls Off Some Clothing. • Dry By Day .
  36. 36. • AT 3 Years : • Dry By Night . • Able To Use Toilet Wash Hands And Brush Teeth • AT 4 Years . Able To Undress And Combing Hair • AT 5 Years : Able Clothes And Do Large Button
  37. 37. Causes of Developmental Delay : Postnatal CausesNatal CausesAntenatal Causes 1. Cerebral Palsy .1. Hypoxic – Ischemic Encephalopathy . 1. TORCH Infection . 2. Kernicterus .2. Neonatal Sepsis .2. Chromosomal Anomalies e.g . Down Syndrome . 3. Meningitis & Encephalitis .3. Birth Trauma3. Brain Defect e.g . Cerebral Malformation 4. Nutritional Disorders e.g . Rickets . 4. Maternal Alcoholism . 5. Autism5. Intra Uterine Ischemia e.g . Abruption Placenta
  38. 38. Note:- • Growth : Increase In The Size And Number Of Cells It Includes Aspects As Wt. , Length , And HC . • Assessment of growth : ( Anthropometric measurement . Teething .Osseous maturation) • Development : Maturation Of Functions And Gaining Of Various Skills Increase In Complexity , It Includes Aspects As :( As :( Motor Development , Mental Development And Sexual Development) . • Both Growth And Development Go Parallel To Each Other .

