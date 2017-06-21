Let’s be decisive about devices Medical device terminology and identification standards HTW17, 20 June 2017 Alastair_Kenwo...
10024.2:2017 Medical Device Terminology and Identification Standards Published June 2017
10024.2:2017 Medical Device Terminology and Identification Standards Published June 2017
kahoot.it
New Zealand Health Strategy Personal medical devices and wearables are options for everyone who needs them Our health syst...
Medical devices Orthopaedic implants, arterial stents, pacemakers and prostheses Wearables and home based monitors Colosto...
Electronic health record Medicines and devices Allergies and adverse events Problems and conditions
New Zealand Medicines Terminology NZ Universal List of Medicines NZ Formulary
New Zealand Medicines Terminology Lists over 2400 approved medicines and 400 device types Based on SNOMED NZULM adds fundi...
New Zealand Medicines Terminology Medicinal Product (MP) paracetamol Medicinal Product Unit of Use (MPUU) paracetamol 500 ...
SNOMED is a network of clinical concepts
associated morphology finding site fully specified name preferred term is a physical product pharmaceutical disorder livin...
Unique Device Identifiers Each manufactured item has a UDI, with two components Device identifier (our standard is GTIN) i...
Linking clinical and supply chain use Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purposes ...
Universal list of medicines and devices Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purpose...
Device labels and barcodes Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purposes Possibly ma...
Electronic health records Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purposes Possibly man...
Alerting example Patient in hospital for management of recurrent venous ulcers Recorded diagnosis of congestive heart fail...
Product recall example Electronic health record documents each device dispensed to a patient, including both the clinical ...
1. Use GTIN as the supply chain device identifier
2. Support international efforts to develop a common UDI standard using GTIN as device identifier
3. Support the international project to develop a SNOMED based device model and terminology
4. Implement a SNOMED based device terminology
5. Record GTIN and other UDI data elements in electronic health records for device traceability
6. Extend NZULM to devices and use it to master the linkage between the SNOMED based device terminology and GTIN as device...
1. Use GTIN as the supply chain device identifier 2. Support international efforts to develop a common UDI standard using ...
Published direction on medical device terminology and identification standards Benefits for patients, health providers, in...
Medical device terminology and identification standards
Medical device terminology and identification standards
Medical device terminology and identification standards
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medical device terminology and identification standards

18 views

Published on

HISO endorsed standards for medical device terminology and identification using SNOMED CT and GS1 Standards

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Let’s implement medical device terminology and identification standards for value and high performance in the health system
  • This new publication provides direction on the required information standards for precise and consistent description and identification of medical devices in New Zealand
    The essential requirements are captured in six directives
    These are standards that manufacturers, sponsors, Medsafe, PHARMAC, district health boards and health providers all need to follow
    Ultimately the standards benefit patients by helping to ensure the safety and performance of medical devices

  • Our solution addresses both medical device terminology and medical device identification in a harmonious way

  • I work for … health provider, manufacturer, software company, standards or the greater good
    Don’t talk to me about … deep learning, AI, convergence, disruption
    SNOMED or SNOWMED … SNOWMED, SNOMED, SNOMED CT, ICD 10
    Health apps are like devices … not really, most certainly, and should be regulated, or at least star rated
    The ‘I’ in GTIN stands for … identifier, identification, item, Internet
    My LinkedIn connections are … all well known to me, mostly complete strangers, more quantity than quality, probably not even all human
  • SNOMED CT and GS1 Standards are the two key international standards that we adopt
  • Introducing the six directives

    • Medical device terminology and identification standards

    1. 1. Let’s be decisive about devices Medical device terminology and identification standards HTW17, 20 June 2017 Alastair_Kenworthy@moh.govt.nz
    2. 2. 10024.2:2017 Medical Device Terminology and Identification Standards Published June 2017
    3. 3. 10024.2:2017 Medical Device Terminology and Identification Standards Published June 2017
    4. 4. kahoot.it
    5. 5. New Zealand Health Strategy Personal medical devices and wearables are options for everyone who needs them Our health system readily enables the uptake of new technology Electronic health records include medical device information as core content
    6. 6. Medical devices Orthopaedic implants, arterial stents, pacemakers and prostheses Wearables and home based monitors Colostomy bags, catheters and other appliances Wound care products Peritoneal dialysis equipment and supplies Diagnostic scanners and therapeutic nuclear medicine machines In vitro diagnostic devices and laboratory test equipment Equipment such as hospital beds
    7. 7. Electronic health record Medicines and devices Allergies and adverse events Problems and conditions
    8. 8. New Zealand Medicines Terminology NZ Universal List of Medicines NZ Formulary
    9. 9. New Zealand Medicines Terminology Lists over 2400 approved medicines and 400 device types Based on SNOMED NZULM adds funding details from the Pharmaceutical Schedule and safety information NZ Formulary further includes indications, contraindications and cautions for clinical decision support
    10. 10. New Zealand Medicines Terminology Medicinal Product (MP) paracetamol Medicinal Product Unit of Use (MPUU) paracetamol 500 mg tablet Medicinal Product Pack (MPP) paracetamol 500 mg tablet, 20 Trade Product (TP) Panadol Trade Product Unit of Use (TPUU) Panadol 500 mg tablet: film-coated, 1 tablet Trade Product Pack (TPP) Panadol 500 mg tablet: film coated, 20 tablets Containered Trade Product Pack (CTPP) Panadol 500 mg tablet: film-coated, 20 tablets, blister pack
    11. 11. SNOMED is a network of clinical concepts
    12. 12. associated morphology finding site fully specified name preferred term is a physical product pharmaceutical disorder living organism substance SNOMED is a network of clinical concepts
    13. 13. Unique Device Identifiers Each manufactured item has a UDI, with two components Device identifier (our standard is GTIN) indicates the manufacturer and specific device type, including any options Production identifier includes the batch number, expiry date and serial number
    14. 14. Linking clinical and supply chain use Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purposes Possibly many per CTPP Device Terminology Abstract medical device description representing relevant clinical features Containered Trade Product Pack (CTPP) Production Identifier (PI) Batch number Expiry date Serial number Device Identifier (DI) GTIN
    15. 15. Universal list of medicines and devices Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purposes Possibly many per CTPP Device Terminology Abstract medical device description representing relevant clinical features Containered Trade Product Pack (CTPP) Device Identifier (DI) GTIN Production Identifier (PI) Batch number Expiry date Serial number
    16. 16. Device labels and barcodes Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purposes Possibly many per CTPP Device Terminology Abstract medical device description representing relevant clinical features Containered Trade Product Pack (CTPP) Device Identifier (DI) GTIN Production Identifier (PI) Batch number Expiry date Serial number
    17. 17. Electronic health records Unique Device Identifier (UDI) Physical device identified for supply chain purposes Possibly many per CTPP Device Terminology Abstract medical device description representing relevant clinical features Containered Trade Product Pack (CTPP) Device Identifier (DI) GTIN Production Identifier (PI) Batch number Expiry date Serial number
    18. 18. Alerting example Patient in hospital for management of recurrent venous ulcers Recorded diagnosis of congestive heart failure Clinician begins to prescribe compression hosiery Contraindication alert is raised Patient also has recorded latex allergy Nurse scans wound care products before use Allergy alert is raised
    19. 19. Product recall example Electronic health record documents each device dispensed to a patient, including both the clinical device description from the terminology and the UDI for the physical product Any adverse events involving a device are captured in the electronic health record A safety issue is raised and a given batch of a product is recalled Health providers query the electronic health record to identify the patients affected and make contact with them
    20. 20. 1. Use GTIN as the supply chain device identifier
    21. 21. 2. Support international efforts to develop a common UDI standard using GTIN as device identifier
    22. 22. 3. Support the international project to develop a SNOMED based device model and terminology
    23. 23. 4. Implement a SNOMED based device terminology
    24. 24. 5. Record GTIN and other UDI data elements in electronic health records for device traceability
    25. 25. 6. Extend NZULM to devices and use it to master the linkage between the SNOMED based device terminology and GTIN as device identifier
    26. 26. 1. Use GTIN as the supply chain device identifier 2. Support international efforts to develop a common UDI standard using GTIN as device identifier 3. Support the international project to develop a SNOMED based device model and terminology 4. Implement a SNOMED based device terminology 5. Record GTIN and other UDI data elements in electronic health records for device traceability 6. Extend NZULM to devices and use it to master the linkage between the SNOMED based device terminology and GTIN as device identifier
    27. 27. Published direction on medical device terminology and identification standards Benefits for patients, health providers, industry partners, regulators, funders and purchasers The same proven international standards for devices as medicines You can use the standards now Work with us on implementation

    ×