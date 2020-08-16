métricas de Instagram 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAMPA�A DIGITAL INSTAGRAM INFORME DE M�TRICAS
ACTIVIDAD Estad�sticas Generales
P�BLICO Estad�sticas Generales
Estad�sticas de Publicaci�n Formato: Carrucel Horario: 6PM
Estad�sticas de Publicaci�n Formato: Video Horario: 4 PM
Estad�sticas de Publicaci�n Formato: Fotograf�a Horario: 8 PM Lorem ipsum
Estad�sticas de Publicaci�n Formato: Video Horario: 5PM
An�lisis Horario Aceptaci�n % Arte Formato 10 4pm 2pm 5pm 6pm 8pm 10pm Carrucel Foto Video otras Pintura M�sica 20 30 40 5...
Hora de publicaci�n establecida: 4pm y 6pm *Publicar en horario establecido *Generar una aceptaci�n del 80% en las primera...
