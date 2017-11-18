Tic y tac alan

Tic-tac Alan Mondrag�n objetivo+info importancia Caracter�sticas
TIC: El objetivo de el tic es la comunicaci�n entre usuarios de internet para compartir ideas, experiencias, situaciones, ...
�Por qu� son importantes las TAC? En la actualidad, el proceso de transmisi�n de informaci�n ha alcanzado el entorno multi...
Interactividad Permiten la interacci�n entre sus usuarios, espectadores y usuarios participativos. Instantaneidad La infor...
  1. 1. Tic-tac Alan Mondrag�n objetivo+info importancia Caracter�sticas
  2. 2. TIC: El objetivo de el tic es la comunicaci�n entre usuarios de internet para compartir ideas, experiencias, situaciones, informaci�n, etc. Usamos los tics sin darnos cuenta, un tic puede ser desde un buscador como google hasta una red social como facebook. TAC: Muchas personas desconocen el termino TAC, ya que no se una mucho como el primero, la raz�n de esto, es que es algo nuevo que se ha incorporado al lenguaje t�cnico, el tac, o por sus siglas tecnolog�as para aplicar educaci�n en base a la comunicaci�n lo que significa que es el uno d las TICs en la educaci�n, cuyo objetivo es la practica de la tecnolog�a en la escuela o estudios.
  3. 3. �Por qu� son importantes las TAC? En la actualidad, el proceso de transmisi�n de informaci�n ha alcanzado el entorno multimedia, en donde el sonido, la voz, el texto y la capacidad de trabajar conjuntamente a distancia son una realidad.
  4. 4. Interactividad Permiten la interacci�n entre sus usuarios, espectadores y usuarios participativos. Instantaneidad La informaci�n se recibe de forma casi inmediata o en un tiempo muy reducido. Interconexi�n Acceso a muchas formas de informaci�n, gracias a la interconexi�n de las tecnolog�as de imagen y sonido. Digitalizaci�n Tipos de c�digos, protocolos y tipos de comunicaci�n permiten transformar informaci�n de un lugar, transmitirla y recibirla, todo por el mismo medio. Diversidad Ofrecen distintas plataformas para el desempe�o de diversas funciones de comunicaci�n para que haya una interacci�n entre os usuarios. Colaboraci�n Posibilitan el trabajo en equipo y la interacci�n de diferentes personas en la consecuci�n de una determinada meta com�n, aunque est�n en distintos lugares del planeta. Penetraci�n en todos los sectores Por todas esas caracter�sticas, las tic penetran en todos los sectores sociales, ya sean los culturales, econ�micos o industriales.

