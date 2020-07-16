Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alan Dix https://alandix.com/ @alanjohndix @CompFoundry Books, Bias and other ways to say AI Teaching HCI for AI: Co-desig...
personal interest some examples
touchstone phrases alien intelligence not as we know it appropriate intelligence fitting within interaction framework e.g....
HCI for AI New Edition of AI textbook ensure human issues at the heart of algorithmic treatment case studies, ethics, HLC,...
AI for HCI Ethics Human like Computing
Books, Bias and other ways to say AI
Books, Bias and other ways to say AI
Position paper for Teaching HCI for AI: Co-design of a Syllabus, SIGCHI Italy, 7th July 2020

https://alandix.com/academic/papers/HCI-for-AI-July-2020/

I am a HCI educator and researcher who has also worked at the intersection of AI and HCI including some of the earliest work on algorithmic bias. Currently I am writing a new edition of an introduction to Artificial Intelligence and wish to bring in a more human-centred aspect to the treatment of the subject.

  1. 1. Alan Dix https://alandix.com/ @alanjohndix @CompFoundry Books, Bias and other ways to say AI Teaching HCI for AI: Co-design of a Syllabus
  2. 2. personal interest some examples
  3. 3. touchstone phrases alien intelligence not as we know it appropriate intelligence fitting within interaction framework e.g. soft failure more important than maximum accuracy sufficient reason explanations we would accept from a human being critical for AI explainability ✗ ✔
  4. 4. HCI for AI New Edition of AI textbook ensure human issues at the heart of algorithmic treatment case studies, ethics, HLC, IUI, explainability, accountability what’s missing …? New online materials coming what would you want?
  5. 5. AI for HCI Ethics Human like Computing

