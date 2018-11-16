Peso especifico-y-absorcion de agregado grueso

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. OBJETIVOS Determinar los pesos específicos aparente y nominal, así como la absorción, después de 24 horas de sumergidos...
IV. PROCEDIMIENTO  Empezamos este ensayo seleccionando el material por lo cual se procede a cuartear (coger partes opuest...
 Como nuestra piedra es de ½ la cantidad mínima es 2 Kg, para lo cual nosotros empleamos 2100 gramos sin incluir el peso ...
 Después de 24 horas se saca del horno y se deja secar entre 1-3 horas Luego se deja la muestra en agua por 24 horas.  D...
 A continuación, se coloca la muestra en el interior de la canastilla metálica y se determina su peso sumergida en el agu...
V. RESULTADOS LETRA SIGNIFICADO PESO A Peso en el aire de la muestra seca en gramos 1977.4 g B Peso en el aire de la muest...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA ANTENOR ORREGO FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERÍA CIVIL TEMA: Peso específico y absorción del agregado grueso Curso: Tecnología del concreto Docente: Durand Orellana Rocío Grupo : 4 NRC: 5758- 1207 INTEGRANTES:  Narva Mendoza Alan  Cruz Uriol Carolina  Gavidia laguna Percy  Palomino Asenjo Alonso  Vílchez Díaz Alexander  Puma Choque José
  2. 2. PESO ESPECIFICO Y ABSORCION DE AGREGADOS GRUESOS NTP 400.021 / ASTM C127 INTRODUCCIÓN El presente informe tiene como fin presentar el procedimiento y resultados obtenidos en la práctica de Gravedad Absoluta y Absorción del agregado grueso usando materiales de construcción como es la piedra chancad de ½ donde se determinó la densidad relativa (gravedad especifica) y el porcentaje de absorción del agregado antes mencionado, utilizado para la elaboración de concreto. La determinación de estos fue según la norma NTP 400.021. Densidad relativa es la relación de la densidad de un material a la densidad de agua destilada a una temperatura determinada, los valores son adimensionales. La importancia de esta propiedad radica en la obtención de los volúmenes que ocupara un agregado en el concreto de manera más exacta, que le ayudara mucho al ingeniero para realizar el diseño de mezcla La absorción es importante porque indica la cantidad de agua que puede penetrar en los poros permeables de los agregados en 24 horas, cuando estas se encuentran sumergidas en agua.
  3. 3. I. OBJETIVOS Determinar los pesos específicos aparente y nominal, así como la absorción, después de 24 horas de sumergidos en agua, de los agregados con tamaño igual o mayor a 4.75 mm (tamiz Nᵒ4). II. MATERIALES Y EQUIPOS  Piedra de ½  Balanza electrónica  Cucharas  Horno  Tamiz N°4  Canastilla mecánica  Recipientes y bandejas III. FUNDAMENTO TEORICO Esta norma técnica peruana establece un procedimiento para determinar el peso específico seco, en peso específico saturado con superficie seca, el peso específico aparente y la absorción después de 24 horas del agregado grueso. El peso específico saturado con superficie seca y absorción están basadas en agregados remojados en agua después de 24 horas. Este método de ensayo no es aplicable para agregados ligeros. Peso específico: es la relación a una temperatura estable, de la masa (o peso en el aire) de un volumen unitario de material a la masa del mismo volumen de agua a las temperaturas indicadas. Peso específico de masa saturado superficialmente seco (sss): es el peso específico incluyendo la masa de agua en, los poros llenos hasta colmarse por sumersión en agua por 24 horas. (Pero no incluyendo los poros entre partículas) comparada con la masa en el aire de un igual volumen de agua destilada libre de gas. El ensayo se hace con el fin de usarlo tanto en el cálculo y corrección de diseño de mezclas, como el control de uniformidad de sus características físicas.
  4. 4. IV. PROCEDIMIENTO  Empezamos este ensayo seleccionando el material por lo cual se procede a cuartear (coger partes opuestas y descargar las otras) la muestra.  Luego zarandeamos nuestra piedra por el tamiz N°4, todo el retenido se utiliza para el ensayo.  Pesamos el recipiente donde será puesto nuestro material
  5. 5.  Como nuestra piedra es de ½ la cantidad mínima es 2 Kg, para lo cual nosotros empleamos 2100 gramos sin incluir el peso del recipiente.   Luego se lava la muestra hasta eliminar completamente el polvo u otras sustancias extrañas adheridas a la superficie de las partículas.  Después se le introduce al horno con una temperatura de 100° -110 °C
  6. 6.  Después de 24 horas se saca del horno y se deja secar entre 1-3 horas Luego se deja la muestra en agua por 24 horas.  Después del período de inmersión, se saca la muestra del agua y se secan las partículas rodándolas sobre un pifio absorbente de gran tamaño, hasta que se elimine el agua superficial visible, secando individualmente los fragmentos mayores.  Una vez seca la muestra se pesa para obtener obtener nuestro peso superficialmente seco en este caso vendría a ser (B).
  7. 7.  A continuación, se coloca la muestra en el interior de la canastilla metálica y se determina su peso sumergida en el agua, a la temperatura entre 21° y 25 °C y un peso unitario de 0.997 + − 0.002 g/cm3. y así obtener nuestro (C)  Después se introduce al horno con una temperatura a 100° - 110 °C, por 24 horas.  Finalmente se saca del horno y se deja enfriar así obteniendo nuestro peso de muestra seca sin incluir el peso del recipiente des decir nuestro(A).
  8. 8. V. RESULTADOS LETRA SIGNIFICADO PESO A Peso en el aire de la muestra seca en gramos 1977.4 g B Peso en el aire de la muestra saturada con superficie seca, en gramos. 2109.9 g C Peso sumergido en agua de la muestra saturada, en gramos. 1335.8 g Se calculan los pesos específicos aparente, saturado con superficie seca y nominal, así como la absorción, por medio de las siguientes expresiones: 𝒑𝒆𝒔𝒐 𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄í𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒐 𝒅𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒔𝒂 = 𝑨 𝑨 − 𝑪 = 𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟕. 𝟒 𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟕. 𝟒 − 𝟏𝟑𝟑𝟓. 𝟖 = 𝟑. 𝟎𝟖𝟏 𝒑𝒆𝒔𝒐 𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄í𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒐 𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆 ( 𝑺. 𝑺. 𝑺. ) = 𝑩 𝑩−𝑪 = 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗.𝟗 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗.𝟗−𝟏𝟑𝟑𝟓.𝟖 = 𝟐. 𝟕𝟐𝟔 = 𝒑𝒆𝒔𝒐 𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄í𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒐 𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆 = 𝑨 𝑩−𝑪 = 𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟕.𝟒 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗.𝟗−𝟏𝟑𝟑𝟓.𝟖 = 𝟐. 𝟖𝟗𝟎 𝐠 𝒄𝒎 𝟑⁄ 𝑨𝒃𝒔𝒐𝒓𝒄𝒊ó𝒏 = 𝑩 − 𝑨 𝑨 = 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗. 𝟗 − 𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟕. 𝟒 𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟕. 𝟒 𝑿𝟏𝟎𝟎 = 𝟐. 𝟏𝟒% Conclusiones: P.E.M P.M.S.S.S P.E.A Absorción (ab.) 2.149 %

