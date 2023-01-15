Successfully reported this slideshow.
gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah.pdf

Jan. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | 0521106029 | ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬...
‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | 0521106029 | ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬...
3.15 ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ 3.16 ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ...
gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah.pdf

Jan. 15, 2023
Engineering

https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/

Engineering
gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah.pdf

  1. 1. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | 0521106029 | ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻇ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫غ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺺ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 1 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  2. 2. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | 0521106029 | ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺺ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ Contents [hide] 1 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 2 ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.1 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.2 ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.3 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.4 ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.5 ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.6 ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.7 ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ 3.8 ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.9 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.10 ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.11 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.12 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.13 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.14 ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 2 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  3. 3. 3.15 ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ 3.16 ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ 3.17 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ 3.18 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 3.19 ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ 4 ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ 4.0.0.1 ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 4.0.0.2 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 4.0.0.3 ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ة‬ 4.0.0.4 ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ة‬ 4.0.0.5 ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 4.0.1 ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ء‬ . ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 3 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  4. 4. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ 24 ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ى‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ : • ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ه‬ , ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ • ‫إ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ً ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ى‬ • ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ • ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺈ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ , ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ب‬ : • ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺂ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ًﺎ‬ • ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ • ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ً ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ . • ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ . • ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ . • ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ . 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 4 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  5. 5. ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ، ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ، ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ، ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ٌ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ٍ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻇ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ٍ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻸ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ٍ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫س‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ٌ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ٍ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ٍ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ، ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ، ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ • ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ، ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ • ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ • ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ًﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ . • ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ . ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 5 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  6. 6. • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ • ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ • ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ • ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ , ‫و‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺌ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ • ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ت‬ . • ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ • ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺺ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ج‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻵ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ . ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ . • ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ . • ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ة‬ . 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 6 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  7. 7. • ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ًﺎ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ًﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻈ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻇ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺈ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻈ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻈ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ، ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ، ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ء‬ . • ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ . • ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ًﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ . 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 7 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  8. 8. ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ - ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ - ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ - ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ - ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻈ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻈ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ، ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ل‬ . ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺈ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ً ‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ُ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ق‬ ، ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻸ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ . • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ـ‬ jipson board ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ً ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ى‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 8 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  9. 9. ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫س‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ . • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻇ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻻ‬ : ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺾ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ : ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ : ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ : ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺺ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ . ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 9 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  10. 10. ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ . ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ . ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ . ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ه‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺾ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺞ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ • ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ • ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻈ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ � � ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺄ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ � � ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ � � ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ � � ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 10 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM
  11. 11. ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ � � ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ � � ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ � � ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ � � ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ف‬ ، ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻺ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺈ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫إ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ، ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ، ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻄ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺋ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﺺ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻬ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻹ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ . • ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻐ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻨ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺜ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻀ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ى‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ • ‫ا‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺤ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺨ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ . ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻃ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻼ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻔ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ 0521106029 | ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻌ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ - ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺘ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ | 0521106029 ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺒ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺩ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ | https://elayad.com/gypsum-board-installation-in-sharjah/ 11 of 17 1/15/2023, 8:41 AM

