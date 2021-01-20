Gouvernance de l'eau UM 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r bit.ly/391utpx Gouvernance de l’eau au Sud Pouvoirs et équité Alain Vidal UM Maste...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Qu’en pensez vous ? • « Pour faire face à l’impact du changement climatique sur le...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Crise de l’eau, crise alimentaire et résilience • La situation dans 10 grands bass...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Rareté physique et rareté économique
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Niger Water, food and poverty analyzed in 10 basins 1,5 milliard d’habitants 50% d...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Que se passe-t-il réellement dans les bassins ? • Croissance démographique • Un dé...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Un déterminant majeur : la démographie Source : UN Population A prendre avec préca...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Population change 2000-2010 Blue= decrease Red= Increase Data from CIESIN
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Démographie : une erreur de 2 milliards ?
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La rareté de l’eau moins influente qu’on ne le croit World Bank, 2007 -10,000 0 10...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Indus Floods 2010
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Ganges: 500 million facing disaster ?
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Volta basin
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La productivité de l’eau reste très faible dans la plupart des régions WP (estimat...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Il y a assez d’eau pour couvrir nos besoins, mais nous la gérons mal ! • La plupar...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Les inégalités de pouvoir : une « donnée » souvent ignorée • « While in some cases...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Quelques pistes • Des sciences sociales ‘du Nord’ au bricolage* institutionnel (Me...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Gouvernance : des définitions (plus) récentes Processus de coordination d’acteurs,...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Comment partager les bénéfices de l’eau ? • Dépasser le partage de l’eau • Allouer...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r MEKONG Oui…mais… Comment ? ANDES GANGE
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Pêche et hydro-électricité durables dans le bassin du Mekong
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Soif d’énergie mais faim de poisson… Un bassin riche en eau La pêche fournit 50-80...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Comment faire co-exister durablement pêche et production d’énergie ? Techniques et...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Dialogue et partage des bénéfices Valeurs patrimoniales pour les producteurs d’éne...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Intensification durable et services écosystemiques dans les Andes
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r A l’aval – là où la préoccupation environnementale a émergé Eutrophication et assè...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Restauration des services écosystémiques amont et aval Paramo restauré grâce à l’a...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Mécanismes de changement S Annual net income: 2,183/ha Annual net income: US$ 1,87...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La montée des eaux : une opportunité pour les pauvres du Delta du Ganges ?
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Une des régions les plus pauvres de la planète BBS / WorldBank / WFP (2009) Pauvre...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Un potentiel inexploité mais une pression croissante de la salinité • Large potent...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Intensification durable des polders: enjeux techniques et institutionnels Plusieur...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Quelques messages
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La gestion de l’eau au Sud : des contre-vérités à rétablir • Les innovations techn...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La guerre de l’eau n’aura pas lieu
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Si vis pacem… • Barrage d’Akosombo sur la Volta (Ghana) Quelle menace représente l...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r L’eau, instrument de paix • Une « école du partage » Erik Orsenna (Wolf et al., 20...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r (Wolf et al., 2003) La guerre de l’eau n’a pas eu lieu • « Partager des ressources...
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La guerre de l’eau aura-t-elle lieu ? (Wolf et al., 2003)
w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Merci alain.vidal@agroparistech.fr waterandfood.cgiar.org www.slideshare.net/alain...
Gouvernance de l'eau UM 2021

7 views

Published on

Conference given to University of Montpellier Master of Science students as part of a training module on "Water and Global South"

Published in: Environment
Gouvernance de l'eau UM 2021

  1. 1. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r bit.ly/391utpx Gouvernance de l’eau au Sud Pouvoirs et équité Alain Vidal UM Master Sciences de l’Eau – Janvier 2021
  2. 2. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Qu’en pensez vous ? • « Pour faire face à l’impact du changement climatique sur les ressources en eau, il faut construire plus de barrages dans les pays du Sud » • « Le problème principal de la crise de l’eau, ce n’est pas la raréfaction des ressources mais la façon dont nous la gérons » • « Les mesures d’adaptation au changement climatique n’aideront pas les agriculteurs pauvres, il vaut mieux créer des emplois dans les villes » • « Il est utopique de vouloir intensifier la production alimentaire en partant des écosystèmes, on ne pourra nourrir la planète en 2050 qu’en admettant une certaine dégradation de l’environnement »
  3. 3. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r
  4. 4. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Crise de l’eau, crise alimentaire et résilience • La situation dans 10 grands bassins De quelle rareté parle-t-on ? • La sécurité alimentaire en crise Quels liens avec la crise de l’eau ? • Pouvons-nous surmonter la crise? Le pari de l’intensification durable et des agro-écosystèmes « Pour transformer le Monde, le sage commence par résoudre le problème de l’Eau » Lao Tze
  5. 5. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r
  6. 6. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r
  7. 7. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Rareté physique et rareté économique
  8. 8. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Niger Water, food and poverty analyzed in 10 basins 1,5 milliard d’habitants 50% des « très pauvres » < 1€/j
  9. 9. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Que se passe-t-il réellement dans les bassins ? • Croissance démographique • Un déterminant majeur • Rareté de l’eau • Une importance limitée • Risques liés à l’eau et variabilité climatique • Un défi pour les investissements futurs • Défaillance des institutions • Une productivité insuffisamment exploitée
  10. 10. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Un déterminant majeur : la démographie Source : UN Population A prendre avec précaution (Le Bras, 2017) • Projections avant tout “politiques” (Chine vs USA) • Valable entre deux crises (cf Sauvy avant WW2)
  11. 11. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Population change 2000-2010 Blue= decrease Red= Increase Data from CIESIN
  12. 12. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r
  13. 13. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r
  14. 14. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r
  15. 15. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Démographie : une erreur de 2 milliards ?
  16. 16. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La rareté de l’eau moins influente qu’on ne le croit World Bank, 2007 -10,000 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 -500 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 GNI ($/cap PPP) Water availability (m3/cap) GNI vs Water
  17. 17. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Indus Floods 2010
  18. 18. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Ganges: 500 million facing disaster ?
  19. 19. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Volta basin
  20. 20. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La productivité de l’eau reste très faible dans la plupart des régions WP (estimated potential / typically 1-2 kg/m3) Volta Limpopo Nile Niger IGB YR Mekong
  21. 21. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Il y a assez d’eau pour couvrir nos besoins, mais nous la gérons mal ! • La plupart des bassins du Sud montrent un échec organisationnel (organizational failure) • Incertitude : quelle résultats pour quelle action ? • Court termisme : état d’esprit dominant de ceux au pouvoir • Intérêt locaux prédominants • Gouvernance compartimentée • Corruption : pas de transparence ni de redevabilité • Inégalités de pouvoir • Manque de capacités : en particulier dans les économies à dominante agricole
  22. 22. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Les inégalités de pouvoir : une « donnée » souvent ignorée • « While in some cases, such processes have resulted in agreements acceptable to all parties, all too often a seat at the table is not enough • Family farmers, local forest users and fisherfolk are confronted with powerful political and commercial interests. Real decisions may be made behind closed doors • This is especially the case when landscape perspectives and demands are in serious conflict, as is the case with mining or fracking »
  23. 23. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Quelques pistes • Des sciences sociales ‘du Nord’ au bricolage* institutionnel (Merrey & Cook, 2012) • Du partage des ressources au partage des bénéfices (services écosystémiques) • Des politiques et des décisions fragmentées à une approche intégrée * En anglais dans le texte
  24. 24. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Gouvernance : des définitions (plus) récentes Processus de coordination d’acteurs, de groupes sociaux et d’institutions pour atteindre des buts discutés et définis collectivement Courmont & Le Galès (2019) Cf. “Bricolage” institutionnel : concept où “les mécanismes d’action collective et de gestion des resources sont empruntés à ou reconstruits de sources multiples : institutions existantes, modes de pensée, identités sociales et relations sociales” Cleaver (2002), Merrey & Cook (2012)
  25. 25. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Comment partager les bénéfices de l’eau ? • Dépasser le partage de l’eau • Allouer l’eau aux usages les plus profitables socialement et économiquement • Des expériences réussies dans les bassins andins (trust funds), mais aussi des échecs
  26. 26. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r MEKONG Oui…mais… Comment ? ANDES GANGE
  27. 27. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Pêche et hydro-électricité durables dans le bassin du Mekong
  28. 28. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Soif d’énergie mais faim de poisson… Un bassin riche en eau La pêche fournit 50-80% des protéines animales pour 60 millions d’habitants et 50% du revenu des ruraux Pêche et sécurité alimentaire menacées par les discontinuités dues aux grands barrages hydroélectriques MRC, 2010
  29. 29. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Comment faire co-exister durablement pêche et production d’énergie ? Techniques et pratiques de gestion de l’eau améliorant les bénéfices des communautés riveraines Systèmes riz-poisson Recréation de zones humides dans les réservoirs
  30. 30. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Dialogue et partage des bénéfices Valeurs patrimoniales pour les producteurs d’énergie et les communautés Dialogues multi-acteurs montrant les faiblesses institutionnelles dans la mise en oeuvre des règlementations
  31. 31. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Intensification durable et services écosystemiques dans les Andes
  32. 32. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r A l’aval – là où la préoccupation environnementale a émergé Eutrophication et assèchement du Lac de Fuquene (à l’aval) Zones humides d’altitude (paramo) dégradées par monoculture de patate et surpâturage
  33. 33. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Restauration des services écosystémiques amont et aval Paramo restauré grâce à l’agriculture de conservation (rotation avoine/patate) Qualité de l’eau et services écosystémiques du Lac de Fuquene améliorés
  34. 34. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Mécanismes de changement S Annual net income: 2,183/ha Annual net income: US$ 1,870/ha Conservation agriculture and paramo restoration supported by revolving fund Farmers‘ insufficient gain and risk aversion Revolving fund credit: +180 farmers /year Potato cropping, grazing pressure, degradation of paramo
  35. 35. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La montée des eaux : une opportunité pour les pauvres du Delta du Ganges ?
  36. 36. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Une des régions les plus pauvres de la planète BBS / WorldBank / WFP (2009) Pauvreté, insécurité alimentaire, vulnérabilité  Exploitations 0,2 à 0,6 ha  Revenu par famille 700$US/an  80% de la population sous le seuil de pauvreté Excès d’eau en saison des pluies Salinité et pénurie en saison sèche
  37. 37. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Un potentiel inexploité mais une pression croissante de la salinité • Large potentiel d’amélioration de la sécurité alimentaire et des revenus • Salinité : une contrainte à transformer en opportunité Soil salinity None Very slight Slight Strong Very strong
  38. 38. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Intensification durable des polders: enjeux techniques et institutionnels Plusieurs mises en valeur possibles : diversification des cultures, poisson et crevettes Des changements politiques nécessaires à tous les niveaux : maintenance des canaux, abandon de la monoculture de riz Ré-équilibrer les pouvoirs Rice Shrimp Upper threshold limit of salinity - Rice Date Water salinity (ppt) Lower threshold limit of salinity - Shrim Daily water salinity
  39. 39. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Quelques messages
  40. 40. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La gestion de l’eau au Sud : des contre-vérités à rétablir • Les innovations techniques existent depuis 10-20 ans mais restent inutilisées ou inefficaces • Des problèmes institutionnels – notamment des investissements insuffisants • Améliorer la gouvernance • Oui, mais… pas avec des solutions techniques (GIRE ou IWRM) : l’hydrologie ne suffit pas ! • De vrais outils socio-économiques et des changements politiques • Avec un vrai collectif
  41. 41. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La guerre de l’eau n’aura pas lieu
  42. 42. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Si vis pacem… • Barrage d’Akosombo sur la Volta (Ghana) Quelle menace représente le développement de petits réservoirs pour la production agricole et piscicole en amont (Burkina Faso, Ghana) ?
  43. 43. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r L’eau, instrument de paix • Une « école du partage » Erik Orsenna (Wolf et al., 2003)
  44. 44. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r (Wolf et al., 2003) La guerre de l’eau n’a pas eu lieu • « Partager des ressources peut tracer un chemin vers la paix, car cela oblige les gens à travailler ensemble » Gidon Bromberg, Amis de la Terre Moyen-Orient • « L’eau est tout simplement un sujet trop important pour constituer un casus belli » Charles « Chuck » Lawson, Secrétaire de la CMI USA-Canada
  45. 45. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r La guerre de l’eau aura-t-elle lieu ? (Wolf et al., 2003)
  46. 46. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Merci alain.vidal@agroparistech.fr waterandfood.cgiar.org www.slideshare.net/alainjbvidal
  47. 47. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Références et liens • Challenge Program on Water and Food (CPWF) • www.waterandfood.org • CGIAR Program on Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE) • wle.cgiar.org • The World Bank • www.worldbank.org • World Development Report 2007 on Agriculture • International Water Management Institute (IWMI) • www.iwmi.org • Comprehensive Assessment on Water and Agriculture • Courmont & Le Galès, 2019. Gouverner la ville numérique. PUF, 2019. 112p.
  48. 48. w w w . a g r o p a r i s t e c h . f r Crédits Photo • Challenge Program on Water and Food • The World Bank • International Water Management Institute • WorldFish Center • Farming Matters

