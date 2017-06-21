Alain Vidal CGIAR System OrganizationPhoto: G. Smith, CIAT Soils for Food Security and Climate The 4p1000 initiative
CGIAR is committed to advance agri-food science and innovation to enable poor people, especially women, to better nourish ...
CGIAR and its partners aim to
We have disconnected our food system from the soil and we now need to reconnect it! Emmanuel Faber DG of Danone Photo: G. ...
• Mitigate climate change o Attenuate GHG emissions. Organic Carbon can be stored in soils for decades to millenia o Low c...
Why 4p1000 or 0.4%? 8.9 4.3 0.9 2.9 2.6 3.4 ATMOSPHERE: 830 Gt C 8.98.9 0 0 2.9 2.6 0 TOP SOIL: 860 Gt C 0 Gt C (billion m...
Towards 4p1000 Time (years) Poor organic restitution: Soil degradation New equilibrium Possible potential Maximal capacity
Limits and feasability: Practices © FAO © R.Cardinael ©agriculturedeconservation Rangeland management Conservation agricul...
A French initiative in the Lima Paris Action Agreement launched at COP21 4p1000 “Soils for food security and climate” • In...
Contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals Photo: G. Smith, CIAT
Total countries including 4 per 1000, GRA, FACCE JPI, CCAFS & CIRCASA Our vision: Co-ordinated research on agricultural so...
How can private sector invest in 4p1000? Photo: G. Smith, CIAT • A collaboration platform with tools, references, experien...
Policy Recommendations Photo: G. Smith, CIAT • Maintream soil carbon conservation / sequestration as a best climate-smart ...
A global carbon law and roadmap to make Paris goals a reality
Thank you Photo: G. Smith, CIAT
4p1000 soils for food security and climate CGIAR LCTPii7
4p1000 soils for food security and climate CGIAR LCTPii7

Presentation given at EESC in Brussels as part of the Climate-Smart Agriculture sessions of the WBCSD Low Carbon Technology Platform initiative. 10 June 2017

Published in: Environment
  • OUTLINE:
    Intro to CGIAR / map / SLOs
    Genesis of 4p1000

  • …so they can share in economic growth and manage natural resources in the face of climate change and other challenges
  • 100 to 200 billon dollars fertilizer value to replace nutrients lost by erosion worrldwide

  • During the CSA conference in March, the French Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Stéphane Le Foll announced public subsidies will be available for an international research project on the restoration of degraded soils and soil carbon sequestration

