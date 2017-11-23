See Me listen to free audiobooks

See me just as I see you . . . Colin Hancock is giving his second chance his best shot. With a history of violence and bad...
●Written By: Nicholas Sparks ●Narrated By: Christopher Ryan Grant ●Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA ●Date: October 2015
Colin is a troubled young man with a history of anger problems that stem from him being mercilessly bullied at the various...
Nicholas Charles Sparks (born December 31, 1965) is an American romance novelist, screenwriter and producer. He has publis...
  Colin is a troubled young man with a history of anger problems that stem from him being mercilessly bullied at the various military schools he's attended throughout the years and from parents who have little interest in parenting their child. These issues lead to repeated interactions with the police, to the point where Colin's parents have had enough and throw him out of the house. Maria, on the other hand, has always grown up in a warm and nurturing environment where people have supported her emotionally throughout her law career. Maria and Colin eventually meet one another and begin dating; however, soon Maria begins to receive strange and terrifying messages from an anonymous stalker. She believes that she knows who is sending the messages, causing her to fear for her and Colin's well-being.
  2. 2. ●Written By: Nicholas Sparks ●Narrated By: Christopher Ryan Grant ●Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA ●Date: October 2015 ●Duration: 14 hours 25 minutes ●Genres: Fiction & Literature > General LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  5. 5. Colin is a troubled young man with a history of anger problems that stem from him being mercilessly bullied at the various military schools he's attended throughout the years and from parents who have little interest in parenting their child. These issues lead to repeated interactions with the police, to the point where Colin's parents have had enough and throw him out of the house. Maria, on the other hand, has always grown up in a warm and nurturing environment where people have supported her emotionally throughout her law career. Maria and Colin eventually meet one another and begin dating; however, soon Maria begins to receive strange and terrifying messages from an anonymous stalker. She believes that she knows who is sending the messages, causing her to fear for her and Colin's well-being. Synopsis
  Nicholas Charles Sparks (born December 31, 1965) is an American romance novelist, screenwriter and producer. He has published eighteen novels and two non-fiction books. Several of his novels have become international bestsellers, and eleven of his romantic- drama novels have been adapted to film all with multimillion-dollar box office grosses. Sparks was born in Omaha, Nebraska and wrote his first novel, The Passing, in 1985, while a student at the University of Notre Dame. His first published work came in 1990, when he co- wrote with Billy Mills Wokini: A Lakota Journey to Happiness and Self-Understanding, which sold approximated 50,000 copies in its first year. In 1993, Sparks wrote his breakthrough novel The Notebook in his spare time while selling pharmaceuticals in Washington, D.C.. Two years later, his novel was discovered by literary agent Theresa Park who offered to represent him. The novel was published in October 1996 and made the New York Times best-seller list in its first week of release.
