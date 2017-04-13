Mulesoft Aggregator and Spiltter

SPLITTER AND COLLECTION AGGREGATOR WITH MULESOFT
SPLITTER AND COLLECTION AGGREGATOR Splitter is used to split Mule messages into separate fragments. Each fragment is then ...
SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Place the HTTP listener into the canvas and click to open the Properties console. Click the ...
SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Place the Splitter component in Message processor region after HTTP Listener. •.
SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Configure the Splitter component as shown below. •.
SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Place the DOM to XML transformation after Splitter, as it will convert the split message obj...
TESTING THE APPLICATION You can use Postman to post the message. The listening URL will be http://localhost:8081/splitter....
TESTING THE APPLICATION The above sample input message will be split into five messages and will be saved to file location...
TESTING THE APPLICATION Now, you can verify the file location and check if the message is properly split into five differe...
AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD Now, you can verify the file location and check if the message is properly split into five dif...
AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD •.
AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD These three variables play an important role while aggregating the message, as they know what ...
AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD In continuation with above example, place Collection Aggregator after Splitter. •.
AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD Collection Aggregator will aggregate all the split messages into a single payload. •.
THANK YOU.
  SPLITTER AND COLLECTION AGGREGATOR WITH MULESOFT
  SPLITTER AND COLLECTION AGGREGATOR Splitter is used to split Mule messages into separate fragments. Each fragment is then sent one at a time to the next processor in the flow. Segments are identified by expression parameters and are generally written in MEL (Mule Expression Language). You can then use a Collection Aggregator Flow Control to reassemble the parts of the original message.
  SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Place the HTTP listener into the canvas and click to open the Properties console. Click the green + and configure as follows: •HOST: LOCALHOST. •PORT: 8081. •METHOD: POST. •PATH: SLITTER •.
  SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Place the Splitter component in Message processor region after HTTP Listener. •.
  SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Configure the Splitter component as shown below. •.
  SPLITTING THE MESSAGE PAYLOAD Place the DOM to XML transformation after Splitter, as it will convert the split message object into XML. Finally, place the file connector at the end of message processor to save all split messages. •.
  TESTING THE APPLICATION You can use Postman to post the message. The listening URL will be http://localhost:8081/splitter. Sample input message: •.
  TESTING THE APPLICATION The above sample input message will be split into five messages and will be saved to file location as five different files. •.
  TESTING THE APPLICATION Now, you can verify the file location and check if the message is properly split into five different files. •.
  AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD Now, you can verify the file location and check if the message is properly split into five different files. When Mule splits the message, it adds three new outbound variables into each of the output fragments. This you can use later when aggregating the message. •MULE_CORRELATION_GROUP_SIZE: NUMBER OF FRAGMENTS INTO WHICH THE ORIGINAL MESSAGE WAS SPLIT. •MULE_CORRELATION_SEQUENCE: POSITION OF A FRAGMENT WITHIN THE GROUP. • MULE_CORRELATION_ID: SINGLE ID FOR THE ENTIRE GROUP (ALL OUTPUT FRAGMENTS OF THE SAME ORIGINAL MESSAGE SHARE THE SAME VALUE). •.
  AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD •.
  AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD These three variables play an important role while aggregating the message, as they know what group to put it into and what the size of group is. Once all the split messages are received, it passes any split messages into one aggregated group. •.
  AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD In continuation with above example, place Collection Aggregator after Splitter. •.
  AGGREGATING MESSAGE PAYLOAD Collection Aggregator will aggregate all the split messages into a single payload. •.
  THANK YOU.

