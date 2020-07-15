Successfully reported this slideshow.
8 important features of a good website design

It is very important to have a Website Design that is well built and well designed because it will play a big role in the online presence of your business. If your Website Design is appealing and updated you can easily convert a prospect lead into a customer. It also helps in attracting more people which will eventually grow your business. Create your own online business website with our Website Design And Development Services.

Published in: Business
8 important features of a good website design

  1. 1. 8 Important features of a Good Website Design It is very important to have a Website Design that is well built and well designed because it will play a big role in the online presence of your business. If your Website Design is appealing and updated you can easily convert a prospect lead into a customer. It also helps in attracting more people which will eventually grow your business. These are the 8 important features every good Website Design has. Create your own online business website with our Website Design And Development Services. Engaging Content Content creation and marketing are also an important part of Online Marketing Strategy as it would one of the reasons for a user to visit your website. For content marketing blogs are great options other than your usual website pages. You can use keywords throughout the content to rank high on search results. But you need to make sure that your content is informative, engaging, and has something that will interest your audience. If the audience likes your information there are great chances of them coming back to your website and sharing your website. Website Speed and Fast Loading time It is very important to have a website that provides a good user experience. Because if the website takes forever to load and does not have the proper resolution then the user will
  2. 2. immediately leave the website and will never come back. Because 47 percent of the visitors expect a web page to load in two seconds or less. Navigation must be user-friendly No user will stay on a page that is difficult to navigate. Thus, make sure that navigation on your site can be done fast and easy. You can achieve this through a reduced number of menus, short and descriptive titles, subcategories with only 3 sections, and the logo of your company will always take the user back to the homepage. Search Engine Optimisation Search Engine Optimisation plays a crucial role in increasing the online presence of your website. SEO helps your website to rank on top of search engine results pages whenever someone searches for the products and services related to your business. With the help of SEO you would be able to reach your desired audience. SEO itself includes different strategies like keyword research, keyword marketing, meta description, content optimization and much more. All these strategies work together in increasing your website's rank on the search results. Responsive Design We have various kinds of screens in today's digital world. Because of this, it becomes very important for your website to be viewable across as many devices as possible, as you could never know what device a user is using to view your website. Therefore a website should be Responsive that will make it look good on all kinds of screens. Contact Section & Social Media Integration A website should contain all your contact information like Social media, Address, Contact number, etc. The Contact section will help in gaining customer trust and will also increase the credibility of the website. As, Today’s customers want their shopping experience to be quick, easy, and convenient. Social Media icons should be present at the end of the Home Page so that a User can follow your services on different Social Media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, etc. This is important because more and more people are becoming active on social media and it can give a great opportunity to market your products. Security The good and successful websites are totally secure, without any security vulnerabilities, standard code and are frequently updated. This helps in avoiding unnecessary bugs and errors. The frequent updates and maintenance will keep the website safe from hackers and other malign influences that can damage the website because it will have lesser security holes that they can harm. The chosen visual design The first impression always counts, especially when a person accesses a site for the first time. So make sure you use a clean visual design for your Responsive Website Design, with the content of the same color and font, high-quality pictures, and white spaces between
  The first impression always counts, especially when a person accesses a site for the first time. So make sure you use a clean visual design for your Responsive Website Design, with the content of the same color and font, high-quality pictures, and white spaces between the content on the site, to make it easier to read. Also, if you build the site of a business, a hero image should be present as well, which puts your company in the best light possible.

