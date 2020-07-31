Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By: Pooja H. Khanpara RDGPC , Rajkot
SUBTOPICS  Definition Characteristics Classification Plant Hormones Actions 3/2/2014 43
Definition  3/2/2014 44 They are various organic compounds other than nutrients produced by plants that control or regul...
4 Plant Hormones & Growth (abscisic acid)
Definition Plant hormones, which are active in very low concentrations, are produced in certain parts of the plants and ...
 Each plant hormone evokes many different responses. Also, the effects of different hormones overlap and may be stimulat...
Definition Plant hormones (or plant growth regulators, or PGRs) are internally secreted chemicals in plants that are use...
Characteristics  3/2/2014 9   The concentration of hormones required for the plant response is very low(10-6 to 10-5M),...
 Classes of Plant Hormones :  It is accepted that there are two major classes of plant hormones: 50 3/2/2014 Class Actio...
 3/2/2014 51 What do hormones control in plants?   Roots and shoots growth   Seed germination   Leaf fall   Disea...
Auxins  tryptophan 3/2/2014 14
Auxins  3/2/2014 53  Introduction:  Auxin is a general name for a group of hormones that are involved with growth resp...
Discovery of Auxins: 3/2/2014 54
Auxins  3/2/2014 55 Site Auxin is made in actively growing tissue which includes young leaves, fruits, and especially th...
Auxins  3/2/2014 56 Transport :  Basipetal (or Polar) Transport Auxin is transported in a basipetal (towards the base, b...
1. Cellular Elongation: 19  Auxin can induce and amplify proton pumping.  Acidified cell walls have increased elasticit...
Auxin Actions  3/2/2014 20 2. Cell differentiation Auxin promotes differentiation of vascular tissue (i.e., xylem & phloe...
3. Ethylene production IAA apparently stimulates the production of ethylene. 4. Inhibition of root growth  [IAA] > 10-6...
Formation of adventitious roots 3/2/2014 60
Auxin Actions  3/2/2014 61 6. Flowering Although most plants don’t initiate the production of flowers after auxin treatm...
 7. Parthenocarpic(seed less) fruit development  Pollination of the flowers of angiosperms initiates the formation of se...
Auxin Actions  Auxin produced by seeds promotes ovary tissue growth 3/2/2014 25
8 Apical Dominance  Lateral branch growth are inhibited near the shoot apex, but less so farther from the tip.  Apical d...
 Plant b has apical bud removed so axillary buds grow Auxin Actions 3/2/2014 27 8- Apical Dominance
 10- Tropic responses Such as gravitropism and phototropism A-Phototropism  is a growth movement induced by a light stim...
 3/2/2014 67 Phototropism  Sunlight breaks down auxin  Plant stems indirect sunlight will have the least amount of au...
  Light directly over the plant  Auxins are in equal quantity  Cell elongation is equal on all sides of the cell  Gre...
Auxin Actions  Geotropism or Gravitropism   The plant stem that was once upright is on its side   The auxin are sett...
 Gravitropism Auxin Actions 3/2/2014 32
Gibberellins  3/2/2014 71
Gibberellins  3/2/2014 72   Gibberellins are plant hormones that promote  growth, seed germination and leaf expansion....
Site : Young leaves, roots, and developing seeds (developing endosperm) and fruits.  Transport :   Made in the tissue i...
  When applied to intact plants, GA usually causes an increase, unlike auxin.   It overcomes dwarfism (small) in mutan...
1- Promotes stem elongation 3/2/2014 38
 2- Overcomes dormancy in seeds  Gibberellins also have a fundamental role in breaking seed dormancy and stimulating ger...
2- Overcomes dormancy in seeds Gibberellins Actions 77
Gibberellins Actions  3- Involved in parthenocarpic fruit development 3/2/2014 78
External application of gibberellins can also enlarge fruit size in grapes  4- GA can induce fruit enlargement 3/2/2014 79
 Gibberellins Actions 5- Promotes cell division & elongation 3/2/2014 80
6- Flowering  GA stimulates bolting in Long Day plants and can substitute for long days or cold treatments that are nece...
 7-Sex expression In plants with separate male and female flowers, GA application can determine sex.  For example, in c...
Cytokinins  3/2/2014 83
Cytokinins  47 Cytokinins are hormones that stimulate cell division, or cytokinesis These hormones may also be involved...
 3/2/2014 85 Site: Synthesized primarily in the meristematic region of the roots. This is known in part because roots c...
Cytokinins  3/2/2014 86 Transport:  Via xylem (transpiration stream).  Zeatin ribosides are the main transport form; co...
1- Control morphogenesis  In plant tissue cultures, cytokinin is required for the growth of a callus (an undifferentiated...
Cytokinins Actions 1- Control morphogenesis 51
Cytokinins Actions  2- Regulates the cell cycle/cell division  (hence, the name "cytokinins) –especially by controlling ...
3- Bud development Direct application of cytokinin promotes the growth of axillary buds Exogenous cytokinin and auxin ar...
4- Delay senescence  Senescence is the programmed aging process that occurs in plants.  Loss of chlorophyll, RNA, protei...
Cytokinins Actions  3/2/2014 92 5- Greening Cytokinins promotes the light-induced formation of chlorophyll and conversio...
Cytokinins Actions 6. Promote cell expansion  Cytokinins stimulate the expansion of cotyledons. The mechanism is associ...
 Inhibits growth Promotes dormancy Closes stomata Produced in response to stress. 3/2/2014 94
Abscisic acid  3/2/2014 95  Sites :  Plastids   Most tissues, especially leaves and seeds  Transport :   Xylem an...
 1- ABA—drought resistance  Abscisic acid is the key internal signal that facilitates drought resistance in plants  Und...
 2- ABA—freezing resistance  Elevated ABA levels are associated with increased freezing resistance.  ABA appears to med...
Fig. 17.15: Celmisia aseriifolia (snow daisy)3/2/2014 62
Ethylene  H H / C = C / H H 3/2/2014 63
  Ethylene is the only gaseous plant hormone (C2H4)  It is produced naturally by higher plants and is able to diffuse r...
Ethylene Action 1- Ethylene—signal transduction   Several transmembrane proteins have been identified that bind to ethyl...
 2- Ethylene—fruit ripening melons, kiwi fruit and bananas3/2/2014 66  Under natural conditions, fruits undergo a series...
3/2/2014 67 Ethylene Action 2- Ethylene—fruit ripening
Ethylene Action 3- Ethylene—Shoot Growth  Applied ethylene has the capacity to influence shoot growth  Application of et...
 4- Ethylene—flowering  The ability of ethylene to affect flowering in pineapples has important commercial applications....
4- Ethylene—flowering 3/2/2014 10 6
 Fig. 17.19: Senescence in carnations (a) 3/2/2014 10 7 (b)
 5- Thigmomorphogenesis (touch)   The change in growth form in response to a mechanical stimulation such as touch. 3/2...
  Brassinosteroids (BRs) are plant steroid hormones that have a similar structure to animal steroid hormones  They have...
Brassinosteroids  17-74  BR-deficient mutants exhibit dramatic growth defects, including dwarfism, reduced apical domina...
 Fig. 17.20: Signal transduction chain for the response to brassinosteroids3/2/2014 75
11 2
 11 3
POLYPLOIDS PLOIDY - the number of sets of chromosomes in cell, or in the cells of an organism POLPLOIDY - more than two se...
AUTOPOLYPLOIDY
ALLOPOLYPLOIDY (Allo-other)
 Conservation is the process of management of biosphere in order to obtain the greatest benefit for the present generatio...
 To meet the requirements of expanding regional and international markets healthcare products and needs of growing popula...
 Conservation of biological diversity involves protecting, restoration and enhancing the variety of life in an area so th...
 The two main strategies are ex situ (protection of species outside their natural habitats) and in situ (in their natural...
 On going efforts in India include both in situ and ex situ conservation measures viz, plant tissue culture, introduction...
 In situ or on site conservation involves maintaining genetic resources in their natural habitats i.e., within the ecosys...
 Ex situ conservation, involves conservation of biodiversity outside the native or natural habitat where the genetic vari...
 In vitro regeneration include plant/explant growth, maintenance under disease free condition, retention of regenerative ...
 In vitro multiplication protocols for fast propagation of a number of red listed medicinal, aromatic and recalcitrant ta...
 The cell culture process itself can result in genetic changes in the regenerated plants. These heritable genetic changes...
 Cryopreservation of plant cells and meristems is an important tool for longterm storage of germplasm or experimental mat...
 It is based on the technology originally developed for production of synthetic seeds, i.e., somatic embryos encapsulated...
 Preservation by under-cooling has recently been applied to plant tissue cultures.  The objective of this approach is to...
 Recently, vitrification, simplified freezing, and encapsulation- dehydration methods have been used for storage of valua...
 Usually seeds, being natural perennating structures of plants, represent a condition of suspended animation of embryos, ...
 The IUCN Red Data book lists 34,000 plants with endangered status.  The Botanical Garden Conservation International (BG...
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja

25 views

Published on

for sem 3 GTU students (As per new syllabus)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cultivation &amp; collection by pooja

  1. 1. By: Pooja H. Khanpara RDGPC , Rajkot
  2. 2. SUBTOPICS  Definition Characteristics Classification Plant Hormones Actions 3/2/2014 43
  3. 3. Definition  3/2/2014 44 They are various organic compounds other than nutrients produced by plants that control or regulate germination, growth, metabolism, or other physiological activities.  Also called phytohormone and recently called growth bioregulators.
  4. 4. 4 Plant Hormones & Growth (abscisic acid)
  5. 5. Definition Plant hormones, which are active in very low concentrations, are produced in certain parts of the plants and are usually transported to other parts where they bring out specific biochemical, physiological, or morphological responses. They are also active in tissues where they are produced. 5 3/2/2014
  6. 6.  Each plant hormone evokes many different responses. Also, the effects of different hormones overlap and may be stimulatory or inhibitory.  The commonly recognized classes of plant hormones are the auxins, gibberellins, cytokinins, abscisic acid, and ethylene.  Some evidence suggests that flower initiation is controlled by hypothetical hormones called florigens, but these substances remain to be identified.  A number of natural or synthetic substances such as brassin, morphactin, and other growth regulators not considered to be hormones but influence plant growth and development. 6
  7. 7. Definition Plant hormones (or plant growth regulators, or PGRs) are internally secreted chemicals in plants that are used for regulating the plants' growth. According to a standard definition, plant hormones are: Signal molecules produced at specific locations, that occur in very low concentrations, and cause altered processes in target cells at otherlocations. 3/2/2014 8
  8. 8. Characteristics  3/2/2014 9   The concentration of hormones required for the plant response is very low(10-6 to 10-5M), comparing with the requirement of mineral and vitamin for plants.  The synthesis of plant hormones is more diffuse and not always localized.
  9. 9.  Classes of Plant Hormones :  It is accepted that there are two major classes of plant hormones: 50 3/2/2014 Class Action Examples Promoters- Cause faster growth Auxins Cytokinins(cks) Gibberellins (gas) Brassinosteroids Inhibitors- Reduce growth Ethylene Abscisic acid (ABA) Jasmonic acid
  10. 10.  3/2/2014 51 What do hormones control in plants?   Roots and shoots growth   Seed germination   Leaf fall   Disease resistance  Fruit formation and ripening  Flowering time  Bud formation  Anything related to plant growth!
  11. 11. Auxins  tryptophan 3/2/2014 14
  12. 12. Auxins  3/2/2014 53  Introduction:  Auxin is a general name for a group of hormones that are involved with growth responses (i.e., elongate cells, stimulate cell division in callus).   Not surprisingly, the term "auxin" is derived from the Greek word "to increase or grow".  This was the first group of plant hormones discovered.
  13. 13. Discovery of Auxins: 3/2/2014 54
  14. 14. Auxins  3/2/2014 55 Site Auxin is made in actively growing tissue which includes young leaves, fruits, and especially the shoot apex. Made in cytosol of cells .
  15. 15. Auxins  3/2/2014 56 Transport :  Basipetal (or Polar) Transport Auxin is transported in a basipetal (towards the base, base-seeking) direction.  In other words, auxin moves from the shoot tip towards the roots and from the root tip towards the shoot.
  16. 16. 1. Cellular Elongation: 19  Auxin can induce and amplify proton pumping.  Acidified cell walls have increased elasticity which lead to cell elongation.
  17. 17. Auxin Actions  3/2/2014 20 2. Cell differentiation Auxin promotes differentiation of vascular tissue (i.e., xylem & phloem): Auxin and sugar -----> Vascular tissue Auxin and low sugar (1.5 - 2.5%) -----> Xylem Auxin and high sugar (4%) ------->- Phloem Auxin and moderate levels of sugar (2.5 - 3.0%) ----->- Xylem & Phloem
  18. 18. 3. Ethylene production IAA apparently stimulates the production of ethylene. 4. Inhibition of root growth  [IAA] > 10-6 M inhibit root elongation.  However, very low [IAA] (>10-8 M) favor root elongation. 5. Stimulate root initiation (lateral roots, adventitious roots) Roots always form at the basal end of cutting 3/2/2014 21
  19. 19. Formation of adventitious roots 3/2/2014 60
  20. 20. Auxin Actions  3/2/2014 61 6. Flowering Although most plants don’t initiate the production of flowers after auxin treatment, pineapple and its relatives (Bromeliaceae) do.  Once flowers are initiated, in many species, IAA promotes the formation of female flowers.
  21. 21.  7. Parthenocarpic(seed less) fruit development  Pollination of the flowers of angiosperms initiates the formation of seeds.  As the seeds mature, they release auxin to the surrounding flower parts, which develop into the fruit that covers the seeds. 24
  22. 22. Auxin Actions  Auxin produced by seeds promotes ovary tissue growth 3/2/2014 25
  23. 23. 8 Apical Dominance  Lateral branch growth are inhibited near the shoot apex, but less so farther from the tip.  Apical dominance is disrupted in some plants by removing the shoot tip, causing the plant to become bushy. Auxin Actions 3/2/2014 26
  24. 24.  Plant b has apical bud removed so axillary buds grow Auxin Actions 3/2/2014 27 8- Apical Dominance
  25. 25.  10- Tropic responses Such as gravitropism and phototropism A-Phototropism  is a growth movement induced by a light stimulus 3/2/2014 66 Auxin Actions
  26. 26.  3/2/2014 67 Phototropism  Sunlight breaks down auxin  Plant stems indirect sunlight will have the least amount of auxin  Area of the plant that is more shaded will have more auxin  More cell growth on shaded side  Plant bends towards light Auxin Actions
  27. 27.   Light directly over the plant  Auxins are in equal quantity  Cell elongation is equal on all sides of the cell  Greater light on the right side of the plant  Auxin quantity becomes greater on the left cell  Auxins trigger cell elongation on the left side  Plant ‘stretches’ to the Phototropism Auxin Actions 3/2/2014 30
  28. 28. Auxin Actions  Geotropism or Gravitropism   The plant stem that was once upright is on its side   The auxin are settle on the bottom side of the stem   More auxin accumulate on the stems bottom side   More cell growth occurs on bottom side   Plant bends upward   A growth response to gravity which causes roots to grow downward and shoots to grow upward 3/2/2014 31
  29. 29.  Gravitropism Auxin Actions 3/2/2014 32
  30. 30. Gibberellins  3/2/2014 71
  31. 31. Gibberellins  3/2/2014 72   Gibberellins are plant hormones that promote  growth, seed germination and leaf expansion.  They occur at low concentrations in vegetative tissues but at higher concentrations in germinating seeds.  Induce cell elongation and cell division.  Important for plant growth and development  through flowering and/or seed germination.
  32. 32. Site : Young leaves, roots, and developing seeds (developing endosperm) and fruits.  Transport :   Made in the tissue in which it is used   Transport occurs through xylem, phloem, or cell-to-cell.   Phloem seems to be most important transport route 3/2/2014 36
  33. 33.   When applied to intact plants, GA usually causes an increase, unlike auxin.   It overcomes dwarfism (small) in mutants that have a mutation in the GA synthesis pathway.  dwarf = short; wild type = tall ;  dwarf + GA = tall.   Thus, GA application:  (1) stimulates elongation; and (2) acts on on whole plants. Gibberellins Actions 3/2/2014 37 1- Promotes stem elongation
  34. 34. 1- Promotes stem elongation 3/2/2014 38
  35. 35.  2- Overcomes dormancy in seeds  Gibberellins also have a fundamental role in breaking seed dormancy and stimulating germination.  The endosperm of many seeds contains protein and carbohydrate reserves upon which a developing embryo relies for energy and nutrition.  These reserves must be mobilised and transported to the embryo.  A range of hydrolytic and proteolytic enzymes break down endosperm starches and proteins into smaller, more easily transported molecules, such as sugars and amino acids. 3/2/2014 39
  36. 36. 2- Overcomes dormancy in seeds Gibberellins Actions 77
  37. 37. Gibberellins Actions  3- Involved in parthenocarpic fruit development 3/2/2014 78
  38. 38. External application of gibberellins can also enlarge fruit size in grapes  4- GA can induce fruit enlargement 3/2/2014 79
  39. 39.  Gibberellins Actions 5- Promotes cell division & elongation 3/2/2014 80
  40. 40. 6- Flowering  GA stimulates bolting in Long Day plants and can substitute for long days or cold treatments that are necessary for flowering. 3/2/2014 81
  41. 41.  7-Sex expression In plants with separate male and female flowers, GA application can determine sex.  For example, in cucumber and spinach, GA treatment increases the proportion of male flowers.  In maize, GA treatment causes female flower development. 3/2/2014 82
  42. 42. Cytokinins  3/2/2014 83
  43. 43. Cytokinins  47 Cytokinins are hormones that stimulate cell division, or cytokinesis These hormones may also be involved in controlling leaf senescence and the growth of lateral branches The most active, naturally-occurring cytokinin is zeatin. Cytokinins occur in most plants including mosses, ferns, conifers, algae and diatoms
  44. 44.  3/2/2014 85 Site: Synthesized primarily in the meristematic region of the roots. This is known in part because roots can be cultured (grown in Artificial medium in a flask) without added cytokinin, but stem cells cannot.  Cytokinins are also produced in developing embryos .
  45. 45. Cytokinins  3/2/2014 86 Transport:  Via xylem (transpiration stream).  Zeatin ribosides are the main transport form; converted to the free base or glucosides in the leaves.  Some cytokinin also moves in the phloem.
  46. 46. 1- Control morphogenesis  In plant tissue cultures, cytokinin is required for the growth of a callus (an undifferentiated, tumor-like mass of cells): Cytokinins Actions Ratio of cytokinin and auxin are important in determining the fate of the callus: The Medium The callus differentiation callus + auxin + no cytokinin little growth of callus callus + auxin + cytokinin callus grows well, undifferentiated The concentration The callus differentiation callus + low [cytokinin/auxin] callus grows well, forms roots callus + high [cytokinin/auxin] callus grows well, forms meristem & shoots
  47. 47. Cytokinins Actions 1- Control morphogenesis 51
  48. 48. Cytokinins Actions  2- Regulates the cell cycle/cell division  (hence, the name "cytokinins) –especially by controlling the transition from G2 mitosis. 3/2/2014 52
  49. 49. 3- Bud development Direct application of cytokinin promotes the growth of axillary buds Exogenous cytokinin and auxin are thus antagonistic in their effects on axillary bud growth Cytokinins Actions 17-53
  50. 50. 4- Delay senescence  Senescence is the programmed aging process that occurs in plants.  Loss of chlorophyll, RNA, protein and lipids.  Cytokinin application to an intact leaf markedly reduces the extent and rate of chlorophyll and protein degradation and leaf drop. Cytokinins Actions 3/2/2014 91
  51. 51. Cytokinins Actions  3/2/2014 92 5- Greening Cytokinins promotes the light-induced formation of chlorophyll and conversion of etioplasts to chloroplasts (greening process).
  52. 52. Cytokinins Actions 6. Promote cell expansion  Cytokinins stimulate the expansion of cotyledons. The mechanism is associated with increased plasticity of the cell wall, not associated with acidification. 56 3/2/2014
  53. 53.  Inhibits growth Promotes dormancy Closes stomata Produced in response to stress. 3/2/2014 94
  54. 54. Abscisic acid  3/2/2014 95  Sites :  Plastids   Most tissues, especially leaves and seeds  Transport :   Xylem and phloem (greater amounts)
  55. 55.  1- ABA—drought resistance  Abscisic acid is the key internal signal that facilitates drought resistance in plants  Under water stress conditions, ABA accumulates in leaves and causes stomata to close rapidly, reducing transpiration and preventing further water loss.  ABA causes the opening of efflux K+ channels in guard cell plasma membranes, leading to a huge loss of this ion from the cytoplasm.  The simultaneous osmotic loss of water leads to a decrease in guard cell turgor, with consequent closureof stomata. 3/2/2014 59
  56. 56.  2- ABA—freezing resistance  Elevated ABA levels are associated with increased freezing resistance.  ABA appears to mediate a plant’s response to environmental stresses, such as freezing, by regulating gene expression.  Certain genes are switched on by ABA while others are switched off. 3/2/2014 60
  57. 57. Fig. 17.15: Celmisia aseriifolia (snow daisy)3/2/2014 62
  58. 58. Ethylene  H H / C = C / H H 3/2/2014 63
  59. 59.   Ethylene is the only gaseous plant hormone (C2H4)  It is produced naturally by higher plants and is able to diffuse readily, via intercellular spaces, throughout the entire plant body  Ethylene is involved primarily in plant responses to environmental stresses such as flooding and drought, and in response to infection, wounding and mechanical pressure  It also influences a wide range of developmental processes, including shoot elongation, flowering, seed germination, fruit ripening and leaf abscission and senescence 3/2/2014 64
  60. 60. Ethylene Action 1- Ethylene—signal transduction   Several transmembrane proteins have been identified that bind to ethylene at the cell surface and function as signal transducers. 17-65
  61. 61.  2- Ethylene—fruit ripening melons, kiwi fruit and bananas3/2/2014 66  Under natural conditions, fruits undergo a series of changes, including changes in colour, declines in organic acid content and increases in sugar content  In many fruits, these metabolic processes often coincide with a period of increased respiration, the respiratory climacteric  During the climacteric there is also a dramatic increase in ethylene production  Ethylene can initiate the climacteric in a number of fruits and is used commercially to ripen tomatoes, avocados,
  62. 62. 3/2/2014 67 Ethylene Action 2- Ethylene—fruit ripening
  63. 63. Ethylene Action 3- Ethylene—Shoot Growth  Applied ethylene has the capacity to influence shoot growth  Application of ethylene to dark-grown seedlings can cause reduced elongation of the stem, bending of the stem and swelling of the epicotyl or hypocotyl. 3/2/2014 10 4
  64. 64.  4- Ethylene—flowering  The ability of ethylene to affect flowering in pineapples has important commercial applications.  Ethylene also promotes flower senescence (ageing) in plants such as petunias, carnations and peas. 3/2/2014 10 5
  65. 65. 4- Ethylene—flowering 3/2/2014 10 6
  66. 66.  Fig. 17.19: Senescence in carnations (a) 3/2/2014 10 7 (b)
  67. 67.  5- Thigmomorphogenesis (touch)   The change in growth form in response to a mechanical stimulation such as touch. 3/2/2014 10 8
  68. 68.   Brassinosteroids (BRs) are plant steroid hormones that have a similar structure to animal steroid hormones  They have multiple developmental effects on plants, including : promotion of cell elongation, cell division and xylem differentiation, and delaying of leaf abscission 3/2/2014 10 9
  69. 69. Brassinosteroids  17-74  BR-deficient mutants exhibit dramatic growth defects, including dwarfism, reduced apical dominance and male fertility, as well as delayed senescence and flowering  Brassinosteroids switch on specific genes by inactivating a protein that otherwise indirectly blocks transcription of those genes
  70. 70.  Fig. 17.20: Signal transduction chain for the response to brassinosteroids3/2/2014 75
  71. 71. 11 2
  72. 72.  11 3
  73. 73. POLYPLOIDS PLOIDY - the number of sets of chromosomes in cell, or in the cells of an organism POLPLOIDY - more than two sets of chromosomes are present polyploidy autopolyploid Addition of one more extra sets of chr. From same spp. allopolyploidy Combination of chr. sets b/w different spp.
  74. 74. AUTOPOLYPLOIDY
  75. 75. ALLOPOLYPLOIDY (Allo-other)
  76. 76.  Conservation is the process of management of biosphere in order to obtain the greatest benefit for the present generation and maintaining the potential for future.  Conservation of plant resources is of global concern because we don't know what we are losing and what we will need in future.
  77. 77.  To meet the requirements of expanding regional and international markets healthcare products and needs of growing populations, large quantities of medicinal plants are harvested from forests (Desilva,1997).  In India large number of medicinal plants are extracted from the wild to meet the increasing demand for raw material needed for domestic consumption and for export. As a result, the natural sources are rapidly depleting.  Medicinal plants contribute to health, income, agro forestry system, cultural identity and livelihood security.  Hence there is a need for conservation, cultivation, maintenance and assessment of germplasm for future use.
  78. 78.  Conservation of biological diversity involves protecting, restoration and enhancing the variety of life in an area so that the abundance and distribution of species and communities contributes to sustainable development.  The ultimate goal of conservation biology is to maintain the evolutionary potential of species by maintaining natural levels of diversity which is essential for species and populations to respond to long and short term environmental changes in order to overcome stochastic factors failing which would result in extinction.
  79. 79.  The two main strategies are ex situ (protection of species outside their natural habitats) and in situ (in their natural surroundings) conservation.  There is a need for coordinated conservation efforts based on these strategies.  More information is required on medicinal plant production, utilization, trade, monitoring the stock of medicinal plants, development of sustainable harvesting practices, preservation of traditional knowledge and intellectual property rights.
  80. 80.  On going efforts in India include both in situ and ex situ conservation measures viz, plant tissue culture, introduction of new crop genetic resources, research in habitat restoration, pollution abatement, seed storage and tissue banking etc. (Jackson and Sutherland, 2000).
  81. 81.  In situ or on site conservation involves maintaining genetic resources in their natural habitats i.e., within the ecosystem to which it is adapted, whether as wild or crop cultivar in farmer's field as components of the traditional agricultural systems (Damania, 1996).  The key operational steps for establishing in situ gene banks for conservation of prioritized medicinal plants include: Threat assessment, establishment of a network of medicinal plant forest reserves, involving local stakeholders, botanical, ecological, trade and ethno-medical surveys, assessing intraspecific variability of prioritized species, designing species recovery programmes, establishment of a medicinal plant seed center etc.  Conclusively, no in situ conservation project can succeed without the complete cooperation and involvement of local people (Srinivasamurthy and Ghate, 2002).
  82. 82.  Ex situ conservation, involves conservation of biodiversity outside the native or natural habitat where the genetic variation is maintained away from its original location.  The ex situ genetic conservation fulfills the requirement of present or future economic, social and environmental needs. Conservation also includes propagation and assessment of molecular diversity (Olorode, 2004)  Conservation of medicinal plants include a combination of methods, depending on factors such as geographic sites, biological characteristics of plants, available infrastructure, and network having an access to different geographical areas, human resources and number of accessions in a given collection (Rajasekharan and Ganeshan, 2002).
  83. 83.  In vitro regeneration include plant/explant growth, maintenance under disease free condition, retention of regenerative potential, genetic stability, and ensuring that there is no damage to the live material.  It offers a number of advantages over the in vivo method:  a) great savings in storage space and time  b) possibility of maintaining species for which seed preservation is impossible or unsuitable and  c) disease-free transport and exchange of germplasm, since cultures are maintained under phytosanitary conditions (Natesh, 2000)
  84. 84.  In vitro multiplication protocols for fast propagation of a number of red listed medicinal, aromatic and recalcitrant taxa that are difficult to propagate through conventional means would be very useful.  Usually, shoot tips or axillary buds are cultured on a nutrient medium containing (i) high levels of cytokinins or (ii) low concentrations of auxin coupled with high-cytokinin content. Somatic embryos, or even axillary buds are encapsulated in hydrosoluble gels to form 'artificial seeds' and have used for rapid propagation of the species.  Even more important is the reintroduction of in vitro raised material into their natural habitat and monitoring its performance over several years, to ensure fidelity with respect to active compounds or the marker chemical, vis-a-vis the parents (Natesh, 2000).
  85. 85.  The cell culture process itself can result in genetic changes in the regenerated plants. These heritable genetic changes are termed as somaclonal variation.  The presence of an undifferentiated callus phase in the regeneration protocol enhances the chances for somaclonal variation among the regenerated plants.  These variations can result from simple DNA sequence differences. The cell environment appears to induce a very high frequency of such mutations.  Other types of changes that frequently occur in regenerated plants could be due to chromosomal, structural and number changes due to rearrangements in multi-gene families, gene silencing due to changes in DNA methylation, action of jumping genes etc.  Hence, it is necessary to avoid the use of auxin and auxin like substances in the meristem multiplication protocols.  It is also mandatory to check the fidelity of the plants multiplied from the meristem cultures and plants multiplied from cryo preserved
  86. 86.  Cryopreservation of plant cells and meristems is an important tool for longterm storage of germplasm or experimental material without genetic alteration using a minimum space and maintenance.  The development of methods to store apical meristems in liquid nitrogen successfully is needed to aid in the conservation of genetic resources.  Cryobanks are basically meant for storage of germplasm. For longterm preservation, cryogenic storage at ultra low temperatures under liquid nitrogen (-150 to -196°C) is the method of choice. Relatively new to plants, cryopreservation has followed advances made in the mammalian systems is achieved either through slow cooling or vitrification.  Encapsulation/dehydration is another new technique that offers practical advantages.
  87. 87.  It is based on the technology originally developed for production of synthetic seeds, i.e., somatic embryos encapsulated in a hydrosoluble gel.  Several types of in-vitro raised materials such as meristems/shoot tips, cell suspensions, protoplasts, somatic embryos and pollen embryos of medicinal and aromatic species have been studied from the cryopreservation perspective (Natesh 2000).
  88. 88.  Preservation by under-cooling has recently been applied to plant tissue cultures.  The objective of this approach is to maintain tissues at low temperatures (-10 to -20 °C) but in the absence of ice crystallization. The plant tissues are immersed in immiscible oil and the emulsion thus formed can be under cooled to relatively low temperatures thereby circumventing ice formation, one of the most injurious consequences of low temperature storage.  Although good recovery has been reported in certain species, this 9 has only been achieved using a temperature of -10° C and for relatively short storage periods (6-48 hours).
  89. 89.  Recently, vitrification, simplified freezing, and encapsulation- dehydration methods have been used for storage of valuable germplasm.  These new procedures may replace freeze-induced cell dehydration by removal of all or of a major part of freezable water from cells at room temperature or at 0° C.  In the encapsulationdehydration technique, extraction of water results in progressive osmotic dehydration, additional loss of water is obtained by evaporation and the subsequent increase of sucrose concentration in the beads.  In the technique, preculturing encapsulated meristems in medium enriched with sucrose before dehydration induces resistance to dehydration and deep-freezing.  The vitrification procedure for cryopreserving meristems involves preculture and/or loading and osmotic dehydration by short exposure of meristems to highly concentrated mixture of cryoprotectants.  The encapsulation-dehydration technique is easy to handle and
  90. 90.  Usually seeds, being natural perennating structures of plants, represent a condition of suspended animation of embryos, and are best suited for storage.  By suitably altering their moisture content (5-8%), they can be maintained for relatively long periods at low temperatures (-18 °C or lower).  However, in several species, rhizome/bulb or some other vegetative part may be the site of storage of active ingredients, and often, such species do not set seed.  If seeds set, they may be sterile or recalcitrant i.e., intolerant of reduction in moisture or temperature, or, otherwise unsuitable for storage.  It is now possible to store materials other than seed, such as pollen or clones obtained from elite genotypes/cell lines with special attributes, in-vitro raised tissues/organs, or, genetically transformed material (Natesh 2004).
  91. 91.  The IUCN Red Data book lists 34,000 plants with endangered status.  The Botanical Garden Conservation International (BGCI) 2000 database indicates that there are about 1846 botanic gardens. In- order to put efforts for ex-situ conservation; these botanical gardens have to cultivate several hundreds of endangered, rare and vulnerable plant species, which requires elaborate facilities and extraordinary efforts.  Therefore, biologists feel that the ex situ conservation should be considered as a complimentary measure of in situ conservation for holistic strengthening of conservation.

×