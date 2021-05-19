Successfully reported this slideshow.
Read The Beautiful Ones eBook PDF From Prince himself comes the brilliant coming-of-age-and-into-superstardom story of one...
Book Details Author : Prince Publisher : Random House Audio ISBN : Publication Date : 2019-10-29 Language : eng Pages : 4
  1. 1. Read The Beautiful Ones eBook PDF From Prince himself comes the brilliant coming-of-age-and-into-superstardom story of one of the greatest artists of all timeâ€”featuring never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks and lyric sheets, and the exquisite memoir he began writing before his tragic death. Prince was a musical genius, one of the most talented, beloved, accomplished, popular, and acclaimed musicians in history. He was also a startlingly original visionary with an imagination deep enough to whip up whole worlds, from the sexy, gritty funk paradise of â€œUptownâ€• to the mythical landscape of Purple Rain to the psychedelia of â€œPaisley Park.â€• But his most ambitious creative act was turning Prince Rogers Nelson, born in Minnesota, into Prince, the greatest pop star of his era. The Beautiful Ones is the story of how Prince became Princeâ€”a first-person account of a kid absorbing the world around him and then creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and fame that would come to define him. The book is told in four parts. The first is composed of the memoir he was writing before his tragic death, pages that brings us into Princeâ€™s childhood world through his own lyrical prose. The second part takes us into Princeâ€™s early years as a musician, before his first album released, through a scrapbook of Princeâ€™s writing and photos. The third section shows us Princeâ€™s evolution through candid images that take us up to the cusp of his greatest achievement, which we see in the bookâ€™s fourth section: his original handwritten treatment for Purple Rainâ€”the final stage in Princeâ€™s self-creation, as he retells the autobiography weâ€™ve seen in the first three parts as a heroic journey.The book is framed by editor Dan Piepenbringâ€™s riveting and moving introduction about his short but profound collaboration with Prince in his final monthsâ€”a time when Prince was thinking deeply about how to reveal more of himself and his ideas to the world, while retaining the mystery and mystique heâ€™d so carefully cultivatedâ€”and annotations that provide context to each of the bookâ€™s images. This work is not just a tribute to Prince, but an original and energizing literary work, full of Princeâ€™s ideas and vision, his voice and image, his undying gift to the world.
