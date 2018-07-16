When painting flowers, I do not make measurements, do a preliminary drawing, or trace the design out before I begin.If you re a fan of flowers for themselves, rather than botanical specimens, this book is for you. Wendy captures the spirit of her subjects, allowing paint to express form and structure and using washes to blend colours the way flowers appear in the wild.For all that, Wendy is sound on technique and composition and there s a great deal of excellent advice here, as well as plenty of hints, tips, demonstrations and exercises that ll develop both your skill and confidence.There s variety, too, with different flower types, settings and arrangements - mixed sprays are one of Wendy s specialities. Throughout the book, Wendy is by your side with help and encouragement and the whole thing makes working and learning a pleasure.You can t help but be inspired by Wendy s results and her way of working. If you want a book that celebrates the joy of flowers and of watercolour, this is it.Search Press - Paperback - 200 Pages - Colour throughout.

