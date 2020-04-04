2020年度春学期　統計学　案内

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 2020年度春学期　統計学 浅野　晃 関西大学総合情報学部 講義の進め方と試験について 案内
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 世界はいま， 大混乱のさなかにあります
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 感染症と闘う統計学 3 ほかの医学が扱うのは， 目の前のひとりの「人」 「人々」の行動を完全にコントロールはできない 感染したかどうか，完全にはわからない 感染症を扱...
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 感染症と闘う統計学 4 統計学は 集団を全体として見て，その姿を把握する 社会を全体として見たときに， 感染の拡がりを抑えなければならない 「密閉・密集・密接の『三密...
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 「統計学」講義の始まりにあたって データを調べる，ということ
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 日本の大学生は 世界一？🥇🥇
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. いちばん聡明な学生がいるのは本当はどこの国か？ 英国放送協会(BBC) ※英国のオックスフォード大学・ケンブリッジ大学が世界大学 ランキング最上位に入ったことに対して書かれた記事
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 経済協力開発機構(OECD)諸国の 大学卒業生能力トップ10
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 いったいどこのデータ？調べよう 9 EducationEducation Education at a Glance 2016 OECD INDICATORS 　OE...
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 データを見てみると 10 教育レベル別　国際成人力調査読解力テストでレベル4,5の人の割合 Figure A1.2. Percentage of adults sco...
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 国際成人力調査(PIAAC)とは何？ 11 文部科学省のサイトに載っています
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 調査の問題例 12 １１．．５５ 図図書書検検索索にに関関すするる問問題題 【【習習熟熟度度レレベベルル：：４４，，難難易易度度：：３３４４８８点点】】 ○○状状 況...
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 現在では， 「元データ」にあたることは むずかしくありません💡💡 自分でデータを調べよう！ 英語#は必要です💦💦
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 統計学は その先にあります
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. データから情報や知見を得る 人工知能や機械学習も データをもとにして働くので 基盤は統計学 統計学とは
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 こんな問題を扱います 16 緯度で1度北へ進むと， 気温がどれだけ下がるのか？ 受験生全体の平均点を， 一部の何人かだけ採点して 推測するには，どうする か？ 💯💯 ...
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 講義の進め方と 成績評価
A.Asano,KansaiUniv. 【注意】 2020年度春学期は，4月18日ま での休講が決まっていますが，その後の ことは未定です。インフォメーションシ ステムの「講義連絡」で随時案内します ので，確認してください。以下は，通常 時の講...
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 講義の進め方 19 各回の講義のテキスト(PDF)を 1週間前までにウェブサイトで配布します ・予習をしてください ・教室に持ってきてください ・教室で 📃📃 💻💻 ...
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 ・テキストの演習問題は，自分でやってみて ください（解答例はウェブサイトに掲載） 成績評価 20 期末試験だけで評価します💯💯 試験は「持ち込み一切不可」です （式を...
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 数学がむずかしいのでは😰😰 21 講義に使う数学は，＋−×÷√累乗だけ ・ウェブサイトには「数学の補足説明」という 　テキストも用意しています。 ただし，それらをふん...
2020年度春学期　統計学 A.Asano,KansaiUniv. / 19 参考書 22 東京大学教養学部統計学教室編 基礎統計学Ｉ 統計学入門 (1991) 出版社等の情報は，配付テキストにあります 永田靖 統計的方法のしくみ – 正しく理...
2020年度春学期　統計学　案内

関西大学総合情報学部・統計学（担当・浅野晃）

Published in: Education
2020年度春学期　統計学　案内

