©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. “ワーカー”を増やし、繋がり、仕事をシェアする ２ 取得済特許 3 出願済特許 シフトシェアリング支援サービス 派遣 削減 退職者 活...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 2 シフトシェアリングで企業の人材課題を解決 繁忙期毎に 変動する 人材需要 増加する 派遣コスト 難しい 経験者採用 面倒な シフト...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 3 ☑ 人材課題を解消する“シフトシェアリング”とは 就業経験者をデータベースに蓄積し、空きシフトが発生次第、登録者に仕事を依頼する制...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 4 採用費用:0円~ 現役従業員 OBOG 登録制アルバイト 新規アルバイト “基本”ビジネスモデル シフトシェアリングを活用し人材課...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 5 現役従業員、OBOG、採用した単発バイトや派遣スタッフなどを “登録制アルバイト”としてデータを蓄積できます。 matchbox+...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 6 採用活動 雇用手続 勤怠管理 給与計算 給与 即払い 税計算 月次 年次対応 シフト 管理 マイナン バー管理 OBOG 管理 フ...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 7 利用部門様の利用方法 １ 求人入力 “最短7秒” ２ 応募者から労働者を決定 ３ 勤怠承認 本来発生する雇用管理業務はシステムによ...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 8 求人出稿で採用が取れず、派遣を利用していたローソン店舗が当社 サービスによりシフト穴埋めを実現でき、求人出稿や派遣利用が無く なり...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 変動する 人材需要 派遣会社に依存してませんか? 1月 2月 3月 4月 5月 6月 7月 8月 9月 10月 11月 12月 業務変...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 1月 2月 3月 4月 5月 6月 7月 8月 9月 10月 11月 12月 業務変動 物量変動毎に活用できる『短期アルバイト』や『登...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 11 年間派遣コスト:18,900,000円 利用内訳 派遣請求:1500円/1h※ 実働時間:7時間 デイリー人数:15名 月間利用...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 人材派遣コストを削減できる理由 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 1日目 2日目 3日目 4日目 時 間 あ た...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. マッチング料金 500円3時間 3時間1分～ 7時間1分～ 13 matchbox+matchbox 1,500円 2,000円 ０円...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 14 人材関連のプラットフォーム開発、LAWSONグループの派遣会社、コンビニ経営を展開 グループ企業統括 システム設計・展開 LAW...
©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 15 m atc hb ox 検索 T E L : 03-5577-6848 m a i l : info@matchbox.jp
matchbox shift sharing

  1. 1. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. “ワーカー”を増やし、繋がり、仕事をシェアする ２ 取得済特許 3 出願済特許 シフトシェアリング支援サービス 派遣 削減 退職者 活用 空きシフト 調整
  2. 2. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 2 シフトシェアリングで企業の人材課題を解決 繁忙期毎に 変動する 人材需要 増加する 派遣コスト 難しい 経験者採用 面倒な シフト 穴埋め すべて が解消します。 アルバイト 採用⇔退職 の繰り返し 労務管理の 手間 教育コスト 増加
  3. 3. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 3 ☑ 人材課題を解消する“シフトシェアリング”とは 就業経験者をデータベースに蓄積し、空きシフトが発生次第、登録者に仕事を依頼する制度です。 多くの物流・製造企業で活用されており、労働者側も自由な働き方が出来るため、導入企業が増加しております。 登録者 （雇用契約:無） 就業 （雇用契約:1日単位） 人不足発生 ☑ メリット ・雇用契約は基本1日単位となり、必要なタイミングのみ採用 ・人件費が固定費から変動費に変わるためコストが減少。 ・業務変動に対する人員調達が自社で出来るため派遣利用が減少。 ☑ デメリット ・登録者を増やす手段として求人出稿や紹介活動が必要。 ・人員不足毎に労働者への連絡が必要。 ・雇用契約や給与計算、支払いなど雇用管理が手間。 ・登録者データベースが必要。 が運用を支援します。
  4. 4. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 4 採用費用:0円~ 現役従業員 OBOG 登録制アルバイト 新規アルバイト “基本”ビジネスモデル シフトシェアリングを活用し人材課題を解消するため、二つの仕組みをご用意しております。 ・新規アルバイトを採用する ・経験者を“ためて”採用する 人不足 発生 採用費用:500円~ 経験者採用の 未経験者採用の
  5. 5. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 5 現役従業員、OBOG、採用した単発バイトや派遣スタッフなどを “登録制アルバイト”としてデータを蓄積できます。 matchbox+なら「即戦力」を増やし、経験者の活用を促進します。 登録制アルバイト マッチングシステム・派遣・一般求職者 単日雇用者 マッチング料 ¥０ QR １1 申請 登録制アルバイトが空きシフトに入った時の マッチング料は“0円”です。 POP “応用”ビジネスモデル
  6. 6. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 6 採用活動 雇用手続 勤怠管理 給与計算 給与 即払い 税計算 月次 年次対応 シフト 管理 マイナン バー管理 OBOG 管理 フル 対応 外国人 管理 matchboxは雇用手続きから給与支払いまでシステムで自動化し 『派遣』を利用するように手間なく、登録制アルバイトを活用できます。 また給与即払い機能もあり、採用力を強化できます。 雇用管理の手間はありません 雇用 管理
  7. 7. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 7 利用部門様の利用方法 １ 求人入力 “最短7秒” ２ 応募者から労働者を決定 ３ 勤怠承認 本来発生する雇用管理業務はシステムによる自動処理で 手間は発生しません。 必要な手続きは“３つ”のみです。一般的な求人媒体や派遣よりも手間なくアルバイトを採用できます。 しかも、『1日だけ必要など』など人材状況に応じた活用ができます。
  8. 8. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 8 求人出稿で採用が取れず、派遣を利用していたローソン店舗が当社 サービスによりシフト穴埋めを実現でき、求人出稿や派遣利用が無く なりました。 穴埋め 成功 活用事例（ローソン試験導入） サービス 属性 登録数 空きシフト マッチング 人数 マッチング 比率 空きシフト 穴埋め率 現役 220 104 24 10.9% 23.0% OBOG 31 17 54.8% 16.3% 友だち※ 22 15 68.1% 14.4% 新規 ー 33 ー 31.7% 合計数 104 89 41.1% 85.5% matchbox+ matchbox ※友だち:matchboxで新規採用した労働者を登録制アルバイトとして、matchbox+に登録した方の属性名称です。
  9. 9. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 変動する 人材需要 派遣会社に依存してませんか? 1月 2月 3月 4月 5月 6月 7月 8月 9月 10月 11月 12月 業務変動 多くの企業が業務量が『時間』『日』『週』『月』が変動するため、 直接雇用のアルバイトだけでは対応できず、派遣会社に人員調達を依存しています。 また近年の採用難や同一同一も重なり、派遣依存とコスト増加が進んでいます。 増加する 派遣コスト パート・アルバイト 派遣人員 派遣人員 9
  10. 10. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 1月 2月 3月 4月 5月 6月 7月 8月 9月 10月 11月 12月 業務変動 物量変動毎に活用できる『短期アルバイト』や『登録制アルバイト』の運用を支援することで 派遣コストを削減し、目指すべき『直接雇用』の運用を実現します。 パート・アルバイト 登録制アルバイト 登録制アルバイト 短期アルバイト 短期アルバイト 内製化 派遣脱却 matchboxの効果 10
  11. 11. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 11 年間派遣コスト:18,900,000円 利用内訳 派遣請求:1500円/1h※ 実働時間:7時間 デイリー人数:15名 月間利用日数:10日×12か月 業務内容:流通加工業務 その他:交通費0円、車通勤NG 年間派遣コスト: 0円 matchboxコスト: 660,000円 物流企業（東村山市）での派遣削減事例をご紹介します。 matchboxで派遣コストを0円を実現しました。 同条件で人材確保が成功。 応募数:必要人数に対して約130％ 経験者:日々約70％が経験者が就業 年齢層:20代～30代前半 ※派遣会社から労働者への給与が含まれます コスト 削減 当社による派遣コストカット成功事例 11 11
  12. 12. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 人材派遣コストを削減できる理由 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 1日目 2日目 3日目 4日目 時 間 あ た り の 派 遣 請 求 内 容 ・同じ派遣スタッフが毎日勤務しても同じ手数料を払い続ける形式 ・同一同一などの影響で派遣単価が増加（1時間あたり10％前後増） ・派遣法上の禁止業務に該当する事業所は利用しにくい 派遣の価格内容 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 給与 手数料 1日目 2日目 3日目 4日目 時 間 あ た り の コ ス ト 内 容 ・同じスタッフなら２日目以降のコストを削減 ・同一同一などの影響は無し ・派遣ではないため、禁止業務がなく、すべての案件に対応 matchboxの価格内容 派遣会社の1時間あたりの請求単価には約30％の手数料が含まれております。 当社は不必要な手数料が発生しない為、サービス導入により貴社の派遣コスト削減が可能になります。 12
  13. 13. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. マッチング料金 500円3時間 3時間1分～ 7時間1分～ 13 matchbox+matchbox 1,500円 2,000円 ０円 システム料金（法人月額） 0円 3,000円※1 労務管理料金（１名稼働） 400円 サービス価格 ※1:労働者数が30名までの料金。それ以降は1名あたり100円が追加となります。 新規採用時にマッチング費用が発生します。その後、登録制アルバイトとなった 労働者のマッチング料金は0円です。
  14. 14. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 14 人材関連のプラットフォーム開発、LAWSONグループの派遣会社、コンビニ経営を展開 グループ企業統括 システム設計・展開 LAWSON店舗の運営 ローソン社との合弁企業 人材派遣事業 コールセンター受託 システム開発 （ベトナム） 当社のご案内 会社名 株式会社 Matchbox Technologies 住所 東京本部 〒101-0054 東京都千代田区神田錦町3－4－2 新潟本社 〒950-0932 新潟県新潟市中央区女池上山3-14-10 代表取締役 佐藤 洋彰 連結売上 69億円（2019年3月～2020年2月） グループ拠点数 国内22拠点 ベトナム3拠点
  15. 15. ©2020 Matchbox Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. 15 m atc hb ox 検索 T E L : 03-5577-6848 m a i l : info@matchbox.jp

