A presentation by S.Akilandeswari PGT English DAV Public School Sreshtha Vihar, Delhi
The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet Alphonse Daudet, (born May 13, 1840, NÎmes, France—died Dec. 16, 1897, Paris?), French ...
The Last lesson is set in the days of the Franco-Prussian war (1870-1871) in which France was defeated by Prussia led by B...
M Hamel Franz
Franz thought of running away and spending the day out of doors because​ - It was so warm, so bright! - The birds were chi...
Town Hall a building used for the administration of local government.​
Bulletin board outside Town Hall
For the last two years all our bad news had come from there — the lost battles, the draft, the orders of the commanding of...
Usually when school began 1. there was a great bustle, which could be heard out in the street 2. the opening and closing o...
Once inside the class, Franz noticed these... 1. M Hamel wore a beautiful green coat, his frilled shirt, the little black ...
What a thunderclap these words were to me!
First reaction / feelings of Franz on hearing this 1.I hardly knew how to write! 2.I should never learn anymore! I must st...
What else did Franz realise and understand about M Hamel and old men of the village in Honour of the last lesson Fine sund...
In honour of the ​​last lesson Fine Sunday clothes​ Felt sorry for not going to school more​​ Thanking M Hamel for forty y...
EXPLAIN Procrastination: the action of delaying or postponing something Clue
We've all a great deal to reproach ourselves with Who are 'we' ? Reproach - to criticise someone, especially for not being...
What M Hamel spoke about French language 1. most beautiful language in the world 2. the clearest 3. the most logical 4. gu...
Never forget the language, because when a people are enslaved, as long as they hold fast to their language it is as if the...
1. Franz was amazed to see how well he understood grammar that day 2. he had never listened carefully 3. M Hamel had never...
Pigeons 'coo' as it is their own language. They cannot be forced to use any other language unlike human beings. Nobody can...
For forty years M Hamel had been in the same place, with his garden outside the window and his class in front of him. Only...
I never saw him look so tall Stand tall Idiomatic expression - To behave in a brave, proud or unyielding manner, without r...
The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet
The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet
The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet

Chapter #1, Flamingo, English Core, CBSE, Class 12

The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet

  1. 1. A presentation by S.Akilandeswari PGT English DAV Public School Sreshtha Vihar, Delhi
  2. 2. The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet Alphonse Daudet, (born May 13, 1840, NÎmes, France—died Dec. 16, 1897, Paris?), French short- story writer and novelist, now remembered chiefly as the author of sentimental tales of provincial life in the south of France. v
  3. 3. The Last lesson is set in the days of the Franco-Prussian war (1870-1871) in which France was defeated by Prussia led by Bismarck. Prussia then consisted of what now are the nations of Germany, Poland and parts of Austria. In this story the French districts of Alsace and Lorraine have passed into Prussian hands.
  4. 4. M Hamel Franz
  5. 5. Franz thought of running away and spending the day out of doors because​ - It was so warm, so bright! - The birds were chirping at the edge of the woods; - and in the open field back of the sawmill the Prussian soldiers were drilling. 1. started late for school 2. great dread of a scolding from M Hamel because - M. Hamel had said that he would question the students on participles, and Franz did not know the first word about them. Drilling - instruction or training in military exercises.
  6. 6. Town Hall a building used for the administration of local government.​
  7. 7. Bulletin board outside Town Hall
  8. 8. For the last two years all our bad news had come from there — the lost battles, the draft, the orders of the commanding officer — and I thought to myself, without stopping, “What can be the matter now?” the lost battles, the draft, the orders of the commanding officer Why were these 'bad news'?
  9. 9. Usually when school began 1. there was a great bustle, which could be heard out in the street 2. the opening and closing of desks 3.lessons repeated in unison, very loud with the students having their hands over their ears to understand better 4. and the teacher’s great ruler rapping on the table But that day... 1. It was all so still! Franz had counted on the commotion to get to his desk without being seen; 2. That day everything had to be as quiet as Sunday morning. 3. Through the window Franz saw his classmates, already in their places, and M. Hamel walking up and down with his terrible iron ruler under his arm.
  10. 10. Once inside the class, Franz noticed these... 1. M Hamel wore a beautiful green coat, his frilled shirt, the little black silk cap, all embroidered 2. He never wore these except on inspection and prize days The whole school seemed so strange and solemn On the back benches that were always empty, the village people sat quietly like the students. Old Hauser, the former mayor, the former postmaster. Everybody was sad. Hauser had an old primer open on his knees with his spectacles lying across the pages A primer is a first textbook for teaching of reading, such as an alphabet book
  11. 11. What a thunderclap these words were to me!
  12. 12. First reaction / feelings of Franz on hearing this 1.I hardly knew how to write! 2.I should never learn anymore! I must stop there, then! 3.Oh, how sorry I was for not learning my lessons, 4.for seeking birds’ eggs, or 5.going sliding on the Saar! 6. My books, that had seemed such a nuisance a while ago, so heavy to carry, my grammar, and my history of the saints, were old friends now that I couldn’t give up. 7.And M. Hamel, too; the idea that he was going away, that I should never see him again, made me forget all about his ruler and how cranky he was. The Saar is a river in northeastern France and western Germany. It rises in the Vosges mountains on the border of Alsace and Lorraine.
  13. 13. What else did Franz realise and understand about M Hamel and old men of the village in Honour of the last lesson Fine sunday clothesFelt sorry for not going to school more Thanking M Hamel for forty years of faithful service Showing respect for the country that was theirs no more (Sort these)
  14. 14. In honour of the ​​last lesson Fine Sunday clothes​ Felt sorry for not going to school more​​ Thanking M Hamel for forty years of faithful service​​ Showing respect for the Country that was theirs no more​​ M Hamel Old men of the village​ What else did Franz realise and understand about M Hamel and old men of the village​
  15. 15. EXPLAIN Procrastination: the action of delaying or postponing something Clue
  16. 16. We've all a great deal to reproach ourselves with Who are 'we' ? Reproach - to criticise someone, especially for not being successful or not doing what is expected COLUMN A COLUMN B People of Alsace and Lorraine 1. not anxious enough to have their children learn 2. preferred to put the children to work on a farm/mills, to have more money Parents 1. sent the students to water flowers 2. when wanted to go fishing, gave the students a holiday M Hamel Procrastination, I've plenty of time, I'll learn it tomorrow Match the following
  17. 17. What M Hamel spoke about French language 1. most beautiful language in the world 2. the clearest 3. the most logical 4. guard it among ourselves Never forget the language, because when a people are enslaved, as long as they hold fast to their language it is as if they had the key to their prison
  18. 18. Never forget the language, because when a people are enslaved, as long as they hold fast to their language it is as if they had the key to their prison One's motherland and mother language are the cornerstone of one's identity. We Indians also fought for our freedom by holding on to our languages. People get together, discuss, plan and execute their plans through their mother language. Hence as M Hamel says mother language is the key to their prison. During oppression people unite against the oppressors with their (oppressed people's) language. One's language is one of the strongest bonds with one's country, culture and people. In this chapter The Last Lesson by Alphonso Daudet we find linguistic chauvinism displayed by the Germans as they imposed German language on the French territories of Alsace and Lorraine. The French, on the other hand, were worried and sad about losing their mother-tongue. Can this also be called linguistic chauvinism? The belief that the language one speaks is superior in all terms to all other languages is called linguistic chauvinism
  19. 19. 1. Franz was amazed to see how well he understood grammar that day 2. he had never listened carefully 3. M Hamel had never explained everything with so much patience 1.It seemed that M Hamel wanted to give them ALL he knew before going away 2. He appeared to want to put it ALL into their heads at one stroke. 1.Everyone, even the littlest ones worked quietly and seriously 2. Nobody paid attention even when some beetle flew into the classroom
  20. 20. Pigeons 'coo' as it is their own language. They cannot be forced to use any other language unlike human beings. Nobody can impose anything on nature. Humans can be enslaved and forced to do things against their will. To the people of Alsace and Lorraine, French was as natural as 'cooing' is to the pigeons. Franz, the young French boy hit the nail on the head that it is unfair and unkind to force the enslaved people to forget their own language and use the language of the oppressors. "Will they make them sing in German, even the pigeons?
  21. 21. For forty years M Hamel had been in the same place, with his garden outside the window and his class in front of him. Only the desks and benches had been worn smooth; The walnut trees in the garden had grown taller The hopvine that he had planted twisted about the windows to the roof. His heart must have been broken to leave it all!​
  22. 22. I never saw him look so tall Stand tall Idiomatic expression - To behave in a brave, proud or unyielding manner, without retreating from confrontation, danger or adversity.

