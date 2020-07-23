1.1 grammar and noun

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is Grammar?
Definition grammar (noun): The whole system and structure of a language in general, usually taken as consisting of syntax...
Do we need to study grammar to learn a language?  The short answer is "no". Very many people in the world speak their own...
What is part of speech?  a category to which a word is assigned in accordance with its syntactic functions. In English th...
Open Class 1. Noun 2. Adjective 3. Verb 4. adverb 5. Interjection
Closed class 1. Pronoun 2. Determiner/articles, 3. Preposition 4. Conjunction
Noun Definition Noun is a naming word which names a person (John), a place (Pakistan), a material thing (pen), and a non-...
Concrete Noun  A concrete noun is used to name any person, place, or thing existing in a form that can be touched, felt a...
Proper Noun  Proper nouns name particular people, places and things e.g. Bob, London The United Nations  Note: Proper no...
Common Noun  Common nouns name members of a class of people or things that share the name in common with all the other me...
Material Noun It is the name of a matter or substance of which anything is made; as gold, silver, iron, steel, cotton, mil...
Collective noun  A collective noun is a name given to a number (or collection) of persons or things taken together and sp...
Compound Noun A compound noun is a name given to a noun made up of two nouns. E.g. classroom, Postgraduate etc Note: As th...
Abstract Noun Abstract nouns name non-material things, qualities, states and concepts existing only in our minds e.g. happ...
Countable Nouns Countable nouns are the names f people and objects that can be counted. e.g. chair, book, student etc. Cou...
Singular and Plural Nouns As we mentioned before a countable noun has two forms; singular and plural. I-Singular Noun: A n...
The plural forms of count nouns When we want to change a count noun to its plural form, first we should know whether the n...
The plural form of regular countable nouns is made by adding (s or es) to them e.g. book -books bus – buses. Note: The plu...
But the plural form of nouns ending with (s, sh, ch, x, z,) is formed by adding (es) to them. E.g. bus-buses dish- dishes ...
•The plural form of most nouns ending in (o), preceded by a consonant is formed by adding (es) to them. E.g. • mango-mango...
•The plural form of a compound noun is formed by adding (s) to its main or principle noun; as, • son-in-law sons-in-law • ...
•The plural form of nouns ending in (y) preceded by a consonant is made by changing (y) into I and adding (es) .as; • lady...
•The plural form of the nouns ending in (f or fe) is made by changing (f or fe) to “v” and adding (es) as •Thief---Thieves...
•Some nouns like dwarf, hoof, and wharf can take either (s or es) in their plural forms . e.g. • hoofs or hooves, • dwarfs...
The plural form of irregular nouns:  There are no specific rules to change an irregular noun to its plural form, as some ...
Uncountable Nouns  Uncountable nouns are substances, concepts etc that we cannot divide into separate elements. We cannot...
We usually treat uncountable nouns as singular. We use a singular verb. For example: This news is very important. Your lug...
Gender on Noun Gender is defined as a classification of a noun or pronoun as feminine, masculine, common or neuter. There ...
2-Faminine Gender: A noun that denotes a female is said to be of the feminine gender. E.g. woman, actress, lioness etc.
3-Neuter Gender: A noun that denotes a thing that is neither male nor female is said to be of the neuter gender. E.g. Hand...
  1. 1. What is Grammar?
  2. 2. Definition grammar (noun): The whole system and structure of a language in general, usually taken as consisting of syntax and morphology (including inflections) and sometimes also phonology and semantics.
  3. 3. Do we need to study grammar to learn a language?  The short answer is "no". Very many people in the world speak their own, native language without having studied its grammar. Children start to speak before they even know the word "grammar". But if you are serious about learning a foreign language, the long answer is "yes, grammar can help you to learn a language more quickly and more efficiently.
  4. 4. What is part of speech?  a category to which a word is assigned in accordance with its syntactic functions. In English the main parts of speech are divided into two classes :
  5. 5. Open Class 1. Noun 2. Adjective 3. Verb 4. adverb 5. Interjection
  6. 6. Closed class 1. Pronoun 2. Determiner/articles, 3. Preposition 4. Conjunction
  7. 7. Noun Definition Noun is a naming word which names a person (John), a place (Pakistan), a material thing (pen), and a non-material thing (Justice, sweetness, information)
  8. 8. Concrete Noun  A concrete noun is used to name any person, place, or thing existing in a form that can be touched, felt and seen (e.g. boy, book, cloud). It is divided into five parts.  Proper noun  Common noun  Material noun  Collective noun  Compound noun
  9. 9. Proper Noun  Proper nouns name particular people, places and things e.g. Bob, London The United Nations  Note: Proper noun, when written, always begins with a capital letter.
  10. 10. Common Noun  Common nouns name members of a class of people or things that share the name in common with all the other members of its class.  E.g. woman, book, chair etc. Note: Common here means shared.
  11. 11. Material Noun It is the name of a matter or substance of which anything is made; as gold, silver, iron, steel, cotton, milk, clay, plastic etc. Note: If we use “the” before a material noun, it is changed into common.  Example: I am searching for gold. (Material) The gold of Mexico is red. (Common)
  12. 12. Collective noun  A collective noun is a name given to a number (or collection) of persons or things taken together and spoken as a whole. E.g. Crowd, team, fleet, jury, herd etc.
  13. 13. Compound Noun A compound noun is a name given to a noun made up of two nouns. E.g. classroom, Postgraduate etc Note: As the first noun is used as an adjective to modify the second noun, it must be singular; however, there are some exceptions. E.g. sports car, Accounts department, Customs office, Physics teacher etc
  14. 14. Abstract Noun Abstract nouns name non-material things, qualities, states and concepts existing only in our minds e.g. happiness, beauty, wisdom, soul etc. Or abstract noun is a noun, which we can’t see or touch, but can feel. Abstract nouns are derived from: A: Adjectives: kind – kindness. Honest---honesty B: Verbs: grow- growth. Negotiate- negotiation. Arrange- arrangement. C: Common nouns: child-childhood, Slave- Slavery, Friend –friendship
  15. 15. Countable Nouns Countable nouns are the names f people and objects that can be counted. e.g. chair, book, student etc. Countable nouns have singular and plural forms while uncountable nouns don’t.
  16. 16. Singular and Plural Nouns As we mentioned before a countable noun has two forms; singular and plural. I-Singular Noun: A noun, which denotes one person, place or thing, is said to be in the singular number; as boy, pen, city etc. II-Plural Nouns: A noun, which does not denote one person or thing but denotes more than one person, place or thing is said to be in the plural number; as boys, men, cities etc.
  17. 17. The plural forms of count nouns When we want to change a count noun to its plural form, first we should know whether the noun has a regular or an irregular plural form.
  18. 18. The plural form of regular countable nouns is made by adding (s or es) to them e.g. book -books bus – buses. Note: The plural form of most nouns is made by adding (s) to them.
  19. 19. But the plural form of nouns ending with (s, sh, ch, x, z,) is formed by adding (es) to them. E.g. bus-buses dish- dishes church- churches box-boxes buzz- buzzes
  20. 20. •The plural form of most nouns ending in (o), preceded by a consonant is formed by adding (es) to them. E.g. • mango-mangoes • potato-potatoes • hero- heroes • volcano-volcanoes. Note: few nouns ending in (o) are changed to plural form merely by adding (s); as •pianos •kilos •photos •commandos • cantos
  21. 21. •The plural form of a compound noun is formed by adding (s) to its main or principle noun; as, • son-in-law sons-in-law • step-son step-sons, •passer-by passers-by
  22. 22. •The plural form of nouns ending in (y) preceded by a consonant is made by changing (y) into I and adding (es) .as; • lady ladies •baby babies However, if a noun ends in (y) preceded by a vowel merely takes (s) for its plural form. E.g. •boys • toys • keys
  23. 23. •The plural form of the nouns ending in (f or fe) is made by changing (f or fe) to “v” and adding (es) as •Thief---Thieves •Life---Lives •Loaf-Loaves •Half-Halves •Wife-Wives •sheaf-Sheaves •Calf-Calves •Knife- Knives
  24. 24. •Some nouns like dwarf, hoof, and wharf can take either (s or es) in their plural forms . e.g. • hoofs or hooves, • dwarfs dwarves,
  25. 25. The plural form of irregular nouns:  There are no specific rules to change an irregular noun to its plural form, as some of them are made plural by adding (en), E.g. ox-oxen ( en ) some of them change their forms and vowels e.g. tooth-teeth ( vowel change) and some of them have the same singular and plural forms. e.g. sheep-sheep. ( no change)
  26. 26. Uncountable Nouns  Uncountable nouns are substances, concepts etc that we cannot divide into separate elements. We cannot "count" them.  For example,  "milk".  Here are some more uncountable nouns:  music, art, love, happiness  information, news  furniture, luggage  butter, water  electricity, gas, power  ink
  27. 27. We usually treat uncountable nouns as singular. We use a singular verb. For example: This news is very important. Your luggage looks heavy.
  28. 28. Gender on Noun Gender is defined as a classification of a noun or pronoun as feminine, masculine, common or neuter. There are four genders in English. 1-Masculine Gender: A noun that denotes a male is said to be of the masculine gender. E.g. man, lion, waiter etc.
  29. 29. 2-Faminine Gender: A noun that denotes a female is said to be of the feminine gender. E.g. woman, actress, lioness etc.
  30. 30. 3-Neuter Gender: A noun that denotes a thing that is neither male nor female is said to be of the neuter gender. E.g. Hand, pen , toy etc. 4-Common Gender: A noun that either denotes a male or female is said t be of the common gender. E.g. parent, child, student etc.

