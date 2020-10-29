Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Overseas finance for Indian corporate
  2. 2. Introduction  It is important to get a glimpse of the institution from where these resources are provided before listing the instrument used by the Indian company to attract overseas finance.  An international financial market is a place where countries exchange financial capital between them.  Equity funding is a means of increasing the organization's new capital by selling the company's securities to the public.  It is typically made available to the public, to institutional investors or to financial institutions.
  3. 3. Types of finance 1. ADR (American Depository Receipt):ADR stand for American depository Receipt. It is a type of negotiable instrument issued by the U.S. depository. ADR offers U.S. investors to tool to invest in a foreign market. It is an important tool for the Indian company to rase funds outside the geographical boundaries of the country. Types of ADR: There are two types of ADR available in US stock market they are as follows:  Sponsored ADR: When a foreign company what to issues the shares to the public comes under a contract with the US depository bank to sell its share in the market it is called a sponsored ADR. All the responsibility of record keeping, sales and distribution of shares to public and dividend distribution etc are with the US bank.  Non-Sponsored ADR: A broker/dealers create such types of ADR without the cooperation of the foreign company which is issuing the shares. This type of ADRs are traded over-the-counter in the market without requiring any registration with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
  4. 4. 2.GDR (Global Depositary Receipt): GDR (Global Depository Receipt) is a negotiable instrument used when a domestic company wants to issues a share or a convertible bond in to the foreign market to raise funds. A depository bank which is located outside the territory of the domestic company issues share of the company to the resident outside the domestic territory.  Types of GDRs: There are basically two types of GDRs they are as follow:  - Rule 144A GDRs: These GDRs are those which operate through the rule 144A of the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) of the US. This rule allows non-American companies to trade and raise capital in the American Markets. It also makes these GDRs a cheaper alternative to raise capital from American markets than Level III ADRs.  - Regulation S GDRs: These GDRs are those which help non-American companies raise funds and establish a trading presence in the European markets only. These GDRs usually trade on the London or Luxembourg Stock Exchange only, and are popularly known as Reg S GDRs. Only non- American investors can trade in Reg S GDRs. A company can issue both Reg S and Rule 144A GDRs, but they will be subject to different laws.
  5. 5. Debt financing  When a corporation borrows money to be paid back with interest at a future date, it is known as debt funding. It may be in the form of both a secured loan and an unsecured one. In order to fund a working capital or purchase, a business takes up a loan. Debt means the amount of money that has to be repaid, and borrowing means the supply of funds for business operations. The fact that you are not losing control of the business is an essential aspect of debt financing.  Debt funding is a costly way to raise money, so the business must include an investment banker who can systematically structure large loans. When interest rates are low and the returns are higher, it is a viable choice. A business is funded by debt and they don't have to spend their own money.
  6. 6. Types of debt financing  Yankee Bonds A Yankee bond is a debt obligation issued by a foreign entity which is exchanged in the United States and denominated in U.S. dollars, such as a government or corporation. The Security Act of 1933, which allows the bonds to be registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) before being offered for sale, regulates Yankee bonds. Yankee bonds are mostly issued in tranches, with individual sections of a larger debt offering or structured lending scheme having varying risk levels, interest rates and maturities, and offers of up to $ 1 billion, which can be extremely high.  How Yankee Bond Works Yankee bonds give the issuer the opportunity to access cheaper funding and enter a wider audience for investment; they offer the opportunity for better returns for investors. It may take a long time for Yankee bonds to come to market, subjecting them to interest rate risk; they are also vulnerable to currency risk and other issues in the economy of their home country.
  7. 7.  Samurai Bond A samurai bond is a yen-denominated bond issued in Tokyo by a non-Japanese company and subject to Japanese regulations. Other types of yen-denominated bonds are Euroyens issued in countries other than Japan, typically in London.  How Samurai Bond Works A company may choose to enter a foreign market if it believes that it would get attractive interest rates in this market or if it has a need for foreign currency. When a company decides to tap into a foreign market, it can do so by issuing, foreign bonds which are bonds denominated in the currency of the intended market. A foreign issuer who wants access to the Japanese debt market would issue a bond referred to as a Samurai bond. Samurai bonds give issuers the ability to access investment capital available in Japan.  Indian Denominated Masala Bond Masala bonds are bonds issued outside India but denominated in Indian Rupees, rather than the local currency. Masala is an Indian word and it means spices. The term was used by the International Financial Corporation (IFC) to evoke the culture and cuisine of India. Unlike dollar bonds, where the borrower takes the currency risk, Masala bond makes the investors bear the risk. The first Masala bond was issued by the World Bank- backed IFC in November 2014 when it raised 1,000 crore bond to fund infrastructure projects in India. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, issued the first masala bonds in October 2013 as part of its $2 billion dollar offshore rupee programme. However, no Indian corporate has yet issued any masala bond.
  8. 8. Foreign currency loans  Foreign Currency Loans: A foreign currency loan is actually a speculative deal. The borrower hopes for interest and exchange rate advantages. ... A foreign currency loan means that you borrow money in a foreign currency, for example Swiss francs, and you have to repay the loan in this currency as well.  External Commercial Borrowing in India (ECB): External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) refers to the dECBs have proven to be instruments that greatly aid Indian firms and organizations in their efforts to raise funds from beyond India's borders, especially with regard to bringing in fresh investments. One might recognize that structures similar to ECBs include those of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and Foreign Currency Exchangeable Bonds (FCEBs).Debt shouldered by an eligible entity in India for solely commercial purposes, that has been extended by external sources, i.e. from any recognized entity outside India. These borrowings are expected to conform to norms and conditions put forth by the RBI. The ECBs can be obtained through automatic route or approval route or by combination of both the routes. Monitored by RBI, ECB is a facility made available to Indian eligible entities to be able to seek huge investment from outside India and allow for foreign capital flow in India

