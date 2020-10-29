Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMPACT OF COVID ON SELECTED SECTORS OF INDIAN STOCK MARKET
1.NON ENERGY MINERALS Ambuja Cements Ltd • Ambuja Cements Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of cement and clin...
ACC LTD  ACC ltd is India’s foremost manufacturer of cement and concrete.  The company`s research and development facili...
ADITYA STEEL INDUSTRIES  Aditya Steel Industries is a part of Aditya Group, started operations in 1946 with motto to serv...
2. TELECOM Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML)  Virgin Telecom branded services are provided by Tata Teleservices ...
VODAFONE IDEA LTD  Idea Cellular, part of the Aditya Birla group, is one of India's leading GSM telecom service operators...
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD  It is mainly engaged in the sectors of Wireless, Broadband, Rural Networking, Reliance World...
3. AUTOMOTIVE Bosch  In India, it is the largest manufacturer of auto parts.  The company's activities can be listed und...
APOLLO TYRES LTD  It is a high-performing company and the largest maker of Indian tyres.  Currently , the company provid...
MRF TYRES LTD  It is a company based in India which is involved in the manufacture , distribution and selling of tyres fo...
Impact of covid on selected sectors of indian

  1. 1. IMPACT OF COVID ON SELECTED SECTORS OF INDIAN STOCK MARKET
  2. 2. 1.NON ENERGY MINERALS Ambuja Cements Ltd • Ambuja Cements Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets. • They are the third largest cement company in India. • During the period of suspension of operations and even thereafter, the company took number of steps to ensure health and safety of all its employees, their family members and connected stakeholders. • The company is debt free with adequate cash reserves, a comfortable liquidity position. It expects to recover the carrying amount of all financial and non-financial assets. • The closure of operations across all locations had an adverse impact on the volumes and sales revenue of the company. • Ambuja Cements Ltd is currently trading at Rs206, up by Rs5 or 2.49% from its previous closing of Rs201 on the BSE. • As on date, all integrated plants, grinding units and bulk cement terminals are operating to serve our customers. The pandemic has resulted in overall slowdown in the economic activities. Economic activities have resumed post Government’s decision to unlock the country in a phased manner. The future impact on the business operations is, however difficult to assess at this point.
  3. 3. ACC LTD  ACC ltd is India’s foremost manufacturer of cement and concrete.  The company`s research and development facility have a unique track record of innovative research, product development and specialized consultancy services.  The company has also extended its services overseas to the Middle East, Africa, and South America, where it has provided technical and managerial consultancy to a variety of consumers, and also helps in the operation and maintenance of cement plants abroad.  They are among the first companies in India to include commitment to environmental protection as one of its corporate objectives, long before pollution control laws came into existence.  The impact on demand is likely to continue before it rebounds in the next fiscal year, the brokerage said. It expects volume decline pace to be subdued in subsequent quarters, leading to a 14 per cent decline in FY21, while it sees aggregate volume rebounding 19 per cent year on year in FY22.  For the second quarter (ACC follows the calendar year as the fiscal year), the brokerage expects a volume decline of 36 per cent year on year for the Industry. The brokerage expects volumes to decline 33 per cent year on year and 26 per cent quarter on quarter to 4.9 million MT, while it factors in net sales realisation (NSR) of 8 per cent quarter on quarter, which would still be down 2 per cent year on year.
  4. 4. ADITYA STEEL INDUSTRIES  Aditya Steel Industries is a part of Aditya Group, started operations in 1946 with motto to serve the industrial circuit through providing quality products.  Sales in the April-June quarter were USD 11.0 billion, down from USD 19.3 billion in the corresponding period in 2019.  Total steel shipments in the second quarter of 2020 were 23.7 per cent lower at 14.8 million tonnes (MT).  On the performance of AM/NS India, Mittal in an investor presentation said that in the second quarter, the company's crude steel production fell to 1.2 MT from 1.7 MT in January-March 2020, while EBITDA was also lower at USD 107 million as compared to USD 140 million in the first quarter.  In June, the country's crude steel production stood at 6.8 million tonnes, 17.7 per cent higher over May 2020 and over 100 per cent rise over April 2020, according to ministry data.  In terms of prices, the retail prices of HRC (hot rolled coil), CRC (cold rolled coil) and rebar increased by 1.43 per cent, 1.69 per cent and 2.17 per cent respectively in June, due to uptick in various activities because of phased relaxation in lockdown along with an increase in exports during the month.
  5. 5. 2. TELECOM Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML)  Virgin Telecom branded services are provided by Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and TTSL to attract young Indians.  The company's suite of wireless data network and application facilities includes leased cables, DSL, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Managed Gateway services & video conferencing services.  Sales of shares in Tata Teleservices (Mahar Maharashtra) (TTML) fell 17.94% to Rs 258.88 crore.  It has been zooming by 72 percent from the Rs 2.82 stage on Friday over the past three days.  The portfolio of the Tata Group telecommunications services business was trading at its 52- week high
  6. 6. VODAFONE IDEA LTD  Idea Cellular, part of the Aditya Birla group, is one of India's leading GSM telecom service operators.  In all 22 fields of service, this telecommunications company has permits to operate.  The company also provides value-added services such as GPRS, call meeting, GSM, GPS and also provides personalized solutions according to unique business needs.  The organization was also active in LD 's business, Mobility.  In the April-June season, Vodafone Idea (VIL) expects to report declines in mobile revenue and operating income.  During the pandemic-induced lockdowns, some of their feature phone users were unable to recharge.  On the margins front, because of lower sales & marketing costs, both of India 's older telecoms are expected to benefit.
  7. 7. RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD  It is mainly engaged in the sectors of Wireless, Broadband, Rural Networking, Reliance World, IDC, Infrastructure and Business Carrier.  Wireless-Reliance Mobile -is India's largest mobile phone brand.  A special architecture based on Java is Reliance Mobile World-Reliance Mobile's Reliance Mobile World suite.  Rural Connectivity- Reliance Communications is committed to bringing about a complete revolution in rural telephony.  IDC- Reliance is the largest Internet Data Center(IDC) service provider in India, hosting vital business applications for blue-chip firms , financial institutions and other significant organization's in India and abroad.  The company focused on Covid-19 's effect on the company and the opportunities ahead.  The RCom stock performed at the upper price band of Rs3.59 per piece with a 4.97 percent zoom on Sensex.  RCom reported that it closely monitored the situation and took proactive steps to comply with various guidelines / regulations / guidelines provided by the Government of India , various state governments and local bodies to ensure the safety of employees across all its offices.  RCom reported that the vital telecommunications networks were allowed to continue operating throughout the lockdown phase, adding that "The Corporate Debtor continued to provide its Business customers with services without interruptions and honour commitments, while facing all odds throughout lockdown."
  8. 8. 3. AUTOMOTIVE Bosch  In India, it is the largest manufacturer of auto parts.  The company's activities can be listed under the following Automotive Technology divisions, i.e. Injection Systems for Diesel and Gasoline Fuel, Blaupunkt Multimedia Systems for Vehicles, Vehicle Electrical Systems and Accessories, Starters and Motors, Electrical Systems and Body Systems; Industrial Equipment, i.e. Packaging equipment, special purpose equipment, and luxury production goods and innovations, i.e. Devices for defense, power equipment, etc.  Bosch Ltd, the Indian arm of the world's largest automotive product producer, has seen a $800 million order book erosion for BS VI ventures as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the market to a deep end.  The company told the analysts at a Q1 earnings call of the German auto part main, which had secured Rs 24000 crore of BS VI order book position before Covid saw orders fall to Rs 18000 crore.  As both domestic and export demand remain sluggish, the automotive component industry is planning for another year of steep decline on the heels of an 11 percent slip in business for FY-20.  Bosch had confirmed in the FY-20 Q4 call that it did not expect the market to recover its previous peak before FY-24.
  9. 9. APOLLO TYRES LTD  It is a high-performing company and the largest maker of Indian tyres.  Currently , the company provides a complete range of car tyres for ultra- and high-speed passenger cars , trucks and buses, land, off-road, manufacturing and advanced applications such as mining, re- threaded tyres and re-threading of materials.  Passenger Car Tyres, Alloy Wheels, Sports Utility Tyres, Van Tyres, Passenger Winter Tyres, Heavy Commercial Tyres, Medium Commercial Tyres, Small Commercial Tyres, Circular Agriculture Tyres, Cross-ply Agriculture Tyres, Off-The-Road Tyres & Speciality Vehicles Tyres are part of the company's product range.  Apollo Tyres revealed on Wednesday a consolidated net loss of Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hurt by lower sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.  The tyre manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in the last fiscal cycle, from April to June.  During the quarter under review, net sales dropped to Rs 2,828 crore, from Rs 4,272 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.  Even though the first half of the first quarter was almost a complete washout, our output was excellent after the markets opened up , especially in the replacement market.
  10. 10. MRF TYRES LTD  It is a company based in India which is involved in the manufacture , distribution and selling of tyres for different types of vehicles.  The company is mainly involved in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyres, plugs, flaps, treads of rubber and conveyor belts.  There are numerous commercial interests in the business, such as pretreads, paint and coats, and even toys.  The company produces passenger vehicle tyres, two wheelers, trucks and utilities, tubes and flaps.  On Friday, 0.68 percent of Tyre 's primary MRF NSE said it expected that the financial results for the current quarter would be adversely affected after the COVID-19 lockout imposed on its operations.  In a BSE filing on the impact of the pandemic on its market, the tyre manufacturer said that it expects demand to be lower than normal while the supply of contract labour may face 'some challenges.’  There may also be difficulties with regard to the availability of raw materials due to various conditions imposed by the government for the management of COVID-19, such as time limits, ceilings on staff, the occurrence of any cases of COVID-19 in the district or area.  The company said that it has a high 'net value' on the company's financials, low debt levels and a favourable liquidity position.

