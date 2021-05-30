Epub Download Battlefield of the Mind Study Guide: Winning The Battle in Your Mind Full description

The newly updated edition of the study guide companion to Joyce Meyer's bestselling book of all time, Battlefield of the Mind.Thoughts affect every aspect of our lives, and that's why it's so important to be in control of them. Learn to master your thoughts and win the battles of your mind with this engaging, practical study guide--now updated with fresh and inspiring new content that will help you make the most of what you learn in Battlefield of the Mind.



