E waste management india

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
E waste managing organizations in India and their Sustainability SIES Indian Institute of Environment Management Post Grad...
Objective -E waste managing organizations in India and their Sustainability  E waste Composition & resource potential of ...
What is E-waste? Electronic Waste (e-Waste) comprises of waste electronic/electrical goods which are not fit for their ori...
What is E-waste and why should we manage it? E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste stream. In India it is growing at...
Composition & resource potential of E-waste Composition of E-waste: • Ferrous metals & steel • Non-ferrous metals • Plasti...
2002 • E-waste first emerged as an environmental issue 2008 • Guidelines for Electronic Waste Management • 2 formal recycl...
Methodology to understand E waste recycling industry scenario Visit of Informal sector in E waste recycling ( Seelampur an...
E-waste recycling in informal sector-Seelampur & narela industrial area  E-waste collection, transportation, processing, ...
9 E-waste recycling is presently concentrated in the informal (unorganized) sector No organized collection system prevai...
10 Concerns: Informal Recycling  High-risk backyard operation  Non- efficient and Non-environmentally sound technologies...
Role of Bulk Consumer –Tata Power-DDL Financial year CPCB Authorized recycler IT E-waste( Kg) Electrical .E-waste (Kg) 201...
Flipkart India Pvt Ltd has joined a tech-enabled, environmentally beneficial and socially responsible e-waste Producer Res...
As per CPCB a total of 407 units are authorized for collection and recycling of E waste with installed capacity of 1110103...
Exigo Recycling Preeti Tiwari, Manager - Communication & Sustainability Building a continuum between collection and dispos...
Recognition of Informal sector in Waste Management: informal sector as a critical stakeholder in any future e-waste regime...
Conclusion : Proposed Solution for E waste Management ( Formal and Informal Combination)
E waste management india
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
59 views
Jun. 13, 2021

E waste management india

E waste Management

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

E waste management india

  1. 1. E waste managing organizations in India and their Sustainability SIES Indian Institute of Environment Management Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainable Environment Management 2020- 2021 STUDENT NAME : Akhilesh Kumar Singh STUDENT NUMBER : 12
  2. 2. Objective -E waste managing organizations in India and their Sustainability  E waste Composition & resource potential of E-waste  Evolution of E-waste management in India  Methodology to understand E waste recycling industry scenario( Visit to formal and Informal Sectors)  E-waste recycling in India ( Formal and Informal Sector)  Role of Bulk Consumer ( Tata Power-DDL)  Understanding the role of retailers and PRO  Conclusion : Road map for Improving E waste recycling Sector
  3. 3. What is E-waste? Electronic Waste (e-Waste) comprises of waste electronic/electrical goods which are not fit for their originally intended use. These include items such as computers, cellular phones, stereos, refrigerators, air conditioners, other consumer durables, etc. Is E-Waste Hazardous? E-waste is not hazardous waste per-se. However, the hazardous constituents present in the e-waste render it hazardous when such wastes are dismantled and processed, since it is only at this stage that they pose hazard to health and environment. E -Waste 3
  4. 4. What is E-waste and why should we manage it? E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste stream. In India it is growing at a rate of 30% per annum [2]. The key reasons for this are increasing rate of consumption and high obsolescence rates due to technology upgradation. E-waste is a not desirable but there is value and a huge business opportunity in it. 1 E-waste_Business_Model_Pune.pdf 2 http://www.assocham.org/newsdetail.php?id=5725 3 http://ewasteguide.info/making-profit-from-m
  5. 5. Composition & resource potential of E-waste Composition of E-waste: • Ferrous metals & steel • Non-ferrous metals • Plastics • Glass • Wood and plywood • Printed Circuit boards • Concrete and ceramics • Rubber and other items http://toxicslink.org/docs/e-waste-Deity.pdf
  6. 6. 2002 • E-waste first emerged as an environmental issue 2008 • Guidelines for Electronic Waste Management • 2 formal recyclers in India 2012 2016-2020 • Revisions E-waste Law • More than 407 recyclers and dismantlers in India • Electronic waste law comes into effect • Nearly 100 dismantlers and recyclers in India Evolution of E-waste management in India  E waste generation : 3.2 Million ton ( IIIrd in world)  Installed Capacity – 1.1 million Ton • Average capacity – 0.8 Million ton ( Formal sector) • 20 states have at least one dismantler/ recycler • The rest have no dismantler/ recycler Compound annual growth rate of electronic waste is 30%
  7. 7. Methodology to understand E waste recycling industry scenario Visit of Informal sector in E waste recycling ( Seelampur and narela Industrial area) Understanding the role Bulk Consumer ,Retailers , Distributors in E waste management ( Nehru Place Market ) Visit of Formal Sector E waste recycling (Exigo Recycling Pvt. Ltd. & karo sambhav ) registered with HPCB)-Producer Responsibility Organisation Discussion with Delhi Pollution Control Committee to understand the E waste recycling challenges in Delhi
  8. 8. E-waste recycling in informal sector-Seelampur & narela industrial area  E-waste collection, transportation, processing, and recycling is Seelampur & narela industrial area.  PVC Cable , PCB ,IT equipment and other electronic Equipment's are dismantled and recycled to extract material using incineration and acid leaching.  Aprrox 50,000 people here estimated to be making a livelihood out of electronic waste.  No worker is found using any personal protective equipment like hand gloves , mask etc..  Immigrates Workers from West Bengal and Orissa are found mostly deployed in these area.  Adults as well as children and women are found spend 8–10 hours daily extracting reusable components and precious metals like copper, gold and various functional parts from the devices.  E-waste recyclers was recycling processes such as open incineration and acid-leeching.  The average worker stands to earn ₹500-1,000 per day.  This is one of the fastest growing markets for electronics, and demand is projected to reach $400 billion by 2020 — and India’s contribution to electronic waste is expected to touch 5 million tonnes by the same year.  The sheer number of recyclers and the unregulated dismantling practices mean that informal sector cab refurbish at lower prices than the organised recyclers. E-waste recycling in India As per International Finance Corporation (IFC).the electronic waste sector will create 4.5 lakh direct jobs by 2025 and another 1.8 lakh jobs in the allied sectors of transportation and manufacturing
  9. 9. 9 E-waste recycling is presently concentrated in the informal (unorganized) sector No organized collection system prevails Operations are mostly illegal Processes are highly polluting Recycling operations engage in: dismantling sale of dismantled parts valuable resource recovery export of processed waste for precious metal recovery Recycling scenario in India Presently the informal recyclers are dominating over formal and treating 90 to 95% of the total e-waste generated by environment unfriendly manner in the country
  10. 10. 10 Concerns: Informal Recycling  High-risk backyard operation  Non- efficient and Non-environmentally sound technologies  Occupational and environmental hazards  Loss of resources due to inefficient processes  Impacts vulnerable social groups- Women, children and immigrant laborers  Recycling in informal sector - Crude and primitive method  Concerns : Environment, Health and Safety , Social COMPONENTS CONSTITUENTS AFFECTED BODY PARTS Printed circuit boards Lead and cadmium Nervous system and kidney Mother boards Beryllium Lung and skin CRT Cathode ray tubes Lead oxide , barium & cadmium Heart, liver and muscles Switches and flat screen monitors Mercury Brain and skin Computer Cadmium Kidney, liver Cable insulating PVC Polyvinyl chloride Immune system Plastic housing Bromine Endocrine system
  11. 11. Role of Bulk Consumer –Tata Power-DDL Financial year CPCB Authorized recycler IT E-waste( Kg) Electrical .E-waste (Kg) 2018-19 Thapar Disposal Industries 8370 Global Solutions 3035 Nirwana Recycling 6400 2019-20 Green India Waste Management 3485 4305 BRP Infotech Pvt.Ltd. 2740 Zenviro Industries Pvt.Ltd. 11390 2020-21 Royal Faiz Recycling Co. 6422 13355 Total Weight in KG 22082 37420 S. No. Financial Year ( FY) Energy Meter (Lakh) Modem (lakh) Meter Boxes (lakh) 1 FY 18-19 1.35 .30 .70 2 FY 19-20 1.70 .45 .90 3 FY 20-21 .60 .15 .30
  12. 12. Flipkart India Pvt Ltd has joined a tech-enabled, environmentally beneficial and socially responsible e-waste Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) Karo Sambhav for making recycling a way of life. India's Leading Producer Responsibility Organisation Karo Sambhav is a country-wide organisation, currently spread across 29 states, 3 union territories, and over 60 cities. Through technology enabled e-waste management programme, provide producers and global brands with comprehensive Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) services Scheduled Visit of Understanding the role of retailers and PRO-Scheduled for Next Month
  13. 13. As per CPCB a total of 407 units are authorized for collection and recycling of E waste with installed capacity of 1110103 MT per annum in twenty states High capital expenditure and Env. Compliances – for Normal dismantling plant the capital required is rages from 50-75 lakh and for recycling average costing is about 25 crore. Most of the units of formal sector is operating under capacity Inadequate availability of technology for recovery of precious rare earth metals (Rare earths" are a group of 17 chemically similar elements crucial to the manufacture of many hi-tech products).Neodymium,Lanthanum,Cerium,Praseodymium etc. E waste recycling by Formal sector – Visit to ExigoRecyclingPvt. Ltd.& KaroSambahvIn next Month
  14. 14. Exigo Recycling Preeti Tiwari, Manager - Communication & Sustainability Building a continuum between collection and disposal process of the e-Waste through its unique EPR (Green Underwriting Services) and rigorous data security solutions (mobile/portable shredding, witness and prototype destruction services) ExtraCarbon Gaurav Joshi, Co- Founder Collects recyclable waste from homes & other commercial places and sends the material to respective recyclers Green Recycling Achhey Lal Choudhary, CEO Provides eco-friendly, innovative and economic electronic waste recycling solutions to the organizations across GreenWaves Anil Chowdary, Managing Director An e-Waste company that collects e-Waste items to reduce, reuse, recycle and recover them into products through continuous implementation and innovations in recycling technology GS International Gaurav Agarwa, E- waste consultant Provides quality e-Waste recycling programs to assist organizations in treating their e-waste in a safe manner High Tech Recycling Sanjay Fegade, Business Manager Conducts a responsible in-house de- manufacturing service for non-reusable and/or non-resalable products in order to achieve the environmental obligations of zero landfill Hulladek Nandan Mall, Director Offers comprehensive E-Waste Management and handling services on a PAN India basis Namo E Waste Managemen t Akshay Jain, Founder A pioneer in asset management and electronics recycling services to efficiently manage, dispose and recycle discarded electronic items Pruthvi E Recycle Jymin Patel, CEO Engages in recycling the Electonic-Waste CPU, Monitor, Keyboard,Mouse, UPS, and Power Chords in an organized manner using necessary technology & methodology Most Promising e-Waste Management Companies in India
  15. 15. Recognition of Informal sector in Waste Management: informal sector as a critical stakeholder in any future e-waste regime Providing market information regarding e-waste prices: information could be presented on dedicated websites of urban municipalities and in local newspapers Incentivising formal e-waste recycling: point-based reward system of E-waste Recycling Credits (ERCs) for formal organisations to overcome their financial challenges. Deploying readily available and mature recycling technologies: deploying mature recycling technologies alongside existing manual techniques to improve recycling efficiency of the large volumes of e-waste being generated in India. Up skilling informal sector players : upskilling, particularly for handling and dismantling hazardous materials, ensuring environmental and occupational health and safety of their work, and linking supply to formal sector processors Coordination between formal and informal sector in E waste collection and channelization : Informal sector’s structure and its inherent flexibility is its biggest advantage in aggregating the waste in large volume making the trade vibrant and profitable. Support from consumers, retailers, NGOs, CSOs, (SHGs), collection agencies in Collection of E waste Policy instruments under EPR-Economic instruments such as advanced recycling fee (ARF) or advanced disposal fee (ADF) on every unit of the product sold. Use the fund for (a) subsidize consumers to deposit their e-waste at designated centres, (b) directly fund recyclers or PROs and (c) assist informal sector workers. Conclusion : Road map for Improving E waste recycling Sector
  16. 16. Conclusion : Proposed Solution for E waste Management ( Formal and Informal Combination)

×