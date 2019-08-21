Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sağlık Sisteminde Yeni Bir Yaklaşım Fazla kilolarınızdan şikayetçiyseniz ve de ameliyat olmaktan korkuyorsanız, sizler içi...
için gezmediğiniz doktor yaptırmadığınız tahlil kalmamıştır. En iyi muayeneyi olmak ve doktoru bulmak için büyük bir arayı...
hastaneleri görebiliyorsunuz. Nasıl bir sağlık hizmeti alabileceğinizi ayrıntılı bir şekilde görebiliyorsunuz. İsterseniz ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mide Balonu

8 views

Published on

Mide Balonu

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mide Balonu

  1. 1. Sağlık Sisteminde Yeni Bir Yaklaşım Fazla kilolarınızdan şikayetçiyseniz ve de ameliyat olmaktan korkuyorsanız, sizler için ameliyatsız zayıflama yöntemi bulunuyor. Midenize yerleştirilen bir top ile yeme isteğiniz azalıyor ve az yediğiniz için kilo vermeye başlıyorsunuz. İnternette ve sosyal medyada sık sık duyduğunuz Mide Balonu nedir? diye merak edebilirsiniz. Tabi bu yöntemi ilk defa duyanlar öncelikle internette Mide Balonu Yorumlar kısmına bakmışlardır. Mide Balonu Uygulaması Nedir? Silikondan oluşan 400-600 gram ağırlığında olan bir balonu midenize yerleştiriyorlar. Midenizde geniş bir alan kaplayan bu balon beyninizde tokluk hissi oluşmasını sağlıyor. Böylece siz de daha az yeme ihtiyacı duyuyorsunuz. Endoskopik bir yöntem olan Mide Balonu nedir? uygulaması obezite tedavisinde kullanılıyor. Cerrahi işlemlerden korkan ve ameliyat edilemeyecek durumda olan obezite kişilerde Mide Balonu yöntemi uygulanıyor. Siz de, fazla kilolarınızdan şikayetçiyseniz ve Mide Balonu yorumlar okuduktan sonra bu yöntemi denemek istiyorsanız vücut kütle endeksinizi ölçtürmeniz gerekiyor. Eğer vücut kitle endeksiniz 27 kg / m2’den fazlaysa Mide Balonu taktırabilirsiniz. Mide Balonu Nasıl Bir Sonuç Veriyor? Mide Balonu, düzensiz ve aşırı yeme isteğinizi düzeltmek ve bastırmak için takılıyor. Birçok kimsenin Mide Balonu nedir? diye sorduğu bu uygulamada balon midenizde geniş bir hacim kaplayarak az yemenizi sağlıyor. Fakat siz beyninizin tokluk hissi vermesine rağmen yeme alışkanlığınızı azaltmaz ve egzersiz yapmazsanız bu yöntem faydalı olmuyor. Mide Balonu yönteminin olumlu sonuç vermesi için düzensiz ve aşırı yeme alışkanlığınızı değiştirip, düzenli olarak egzersiz yapmanız gerekiyor. Mide Balonu Nasıl Yerleştirilir? Mide Balonu ameliyatı başarıyla yapan MEDENLive Sağlık Grubu Baş Hekimi Doç. Dr. Gökmen ÖZTÜRK ayrıca bu konuda hastaları aydınlatıcı bilgiler de veriyor. Bakın Mide Balonu yerleştirilmesini MEDENLive Sağlık Grubu Baş Hekimi Doç. Dr. Gökmen ÖZTÜRK nasıl anlatıyor? “Sedasyon tekniğiyle uyutuluyorsunuz. Endoskop aletiyle yemek borunuzdan on iki parmak bağırsağınıza kadar detaylı bir inceleme yapılıyor. Midenizde reflü, ülser, şiddetli gastrit veya şüpheli bir lezyon görülmezse, balon inik vaziyette midenize indiriliyor. Daha sonra balona mavi renkli serum fizyolojik dolduruluyor. Sıvının mavi renkli olmasının nedeni, balonda sızıntı veya patlama olduğunda idrarınızda bunu görebilmenizdir.” Doktor ÖZTÜRK, mide balonlarının 6 ve 12 aylık kullanım seçenekleri bulunduğunu söylüyor. Kullanım sürecine, hastanın fizyolojik yapısına ve istediği sağlık hizmetine göre Mide Balonu fiyatları değişkenlik gösterdiğini belirtiyor. Sağlık Sektörüne Yeni Anlayış Getiren Grup Girişim ruhlu bir bir genç ve yenilikçi bir cerrahi uzmanı bir araya gelerek dünyada eşi benzeri olmayan bir uygulamaya imza attılar. Bildiğiniz üzere, herhangi bir hastalığınız veya şikayetiniz
  2. 2. için gezmediğiniz doktor yaptırmadığınız tahlil kalmamıştır. En iyi muayeneyi olmak ve doktoru bulmak için büyük bir arayış içine girersiniz. Türkiye’deki bu boşluğu ve karmaşayı iyi sentezleyen girişimci Mert Eden ve cerrahi uzmanı Doç. Dr. Gökmen ÖZTÜRK Meden Sağlık Grubunu kurdular. Hasta İle Doktor Arasındaki Köprü Hizmetlerini “hastanesiz hasta hizmeti” olarak açıklayan MEDENLive Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Mert EDEN hastalar ile uzman ve yenilikçi doktorlar arasında güvenilir bir köprü kurmak amacı güttüklerini belirtiyor. Bu uygulamanın dünyada benzeri olmadığını söyleyen MEDENLive Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Mert EDEN kişiye özel sağlık hizmetini getirdiklerini vurguluyor. Kişiye Özel Tedavi Hizmeti Türkiye’deki karmaşık sağlık düzenine ve hastalara bakış açısına yeni bir yaklaşım getirdiklerini belirten MEDENLive Sağlık Grubu Baş Hekimi Doç. Dr. Gökmen ÖZTÜRK hastaları basit bir sıra numarası durumundan kurtardıklarını söylüyor. Hasta ile doktor arasında bir köprü kurduklarına değinen Doktor ÖZTÜRK, hastaların doktor ve hastaneleri seçebileceklerini, doktor kontrolünün bütün süreçlerde hastanın yanında olacağını vurguluyor. 360 Derece Hasta Destek Sistemi Hastalar MEDENLive Sağlık Sistemine girdiklerinde alacakları sağlık hizmetinin genel ve ayrıntılı bilgilerine ulaşabiliyorlar. Sistem içinde yer alan doktorlar ve hastaneler sayesinde seçim şansları bulunuyor. Sisteme girdiğinizde uzman koordinatörler sayesinde size en uygun tedaviyi sağlayacak doktorla iletişime geçebiliyorsunuz. İsterseniz ücretsiz muayene olabiliyorsunuz. Dilediğiniz hastanede ameliyat olma şansınız da bulunuyor. Bu uygulamalarını tek düzelikten uzak ve anlaşılır şekilde hastalara ulaştırdıklarını belirten MEDENLive Sağlık Grubu Baş Hekimi Doç. Dr. Gökmen ÖZTÜRK bu hizmeti yurt dışına da verdiklerini söylüyor. Kilolarını Fırsata Çeviren Girişimci Küçük yaşlarda bilgisayar başında uzun vakitler geçirmenin sonucunda obeziteye yakalandığını ifade eden Mert EDEN, yazılım mühendisi bir girişimcidir. 14 yaş gibi küçük bir yaşta fazla kiloları nedeniyle zayıflama hapları kullanmaya başlamış. Yurt dışından getirdiği hapları hem kendi kullanmış hem de internet yoluyla satmaya başlamış. Bu girişimci ruhuyla özel izin alarak kendi şirketini kurmuş ve kendisi gibi kilo problemi olan insanlara zayıflama ürünleri satmaya başlamış. Türkiye’deki Sağlık Sistemine Yeni Bir Yaklaşım Türkiye’deki sağlık sisteminin bunaltıcı karmaşasından ve doktorların hastalara bakış açısının konforununun yetersizliğinden rahatsız olan EDEN, hastayla doktoru buluşturan bir yazılım sistemi geliştirdi. Bu sistem aynı alışveriş siteleri gibi anlaşma sağlanan bütün doktorları ve sağlık kuruluşlarını kapsıyor. Sisteme girdiğinizde sorununuzla ilgili bütün doktorları ve
  3. 3. hastaneleri görebiliyorsunuz. Nasıl bir sağlık hizmeti alabileceğinizi ayrıntılı bir şekilde görebiliyorsunuz. İsterseniz sistem size profesyonel destek sağlayarak, yönlendiriyor. Hedeflerinin yakın bir zamanda cerrahi hastanesi açmak olduğunu da değinen Mert Eden, özel yazılımları sayesinde Mide Balonu Fiyatları ile sağlık hizmetlerini çok kaliteli ve ekonomik düzeylere çekebildiklerini belirtiyor. Tüm detaylar için : https://www.medenlive.com.tr/mide-balonu-hakkinda-bilinenler/

×