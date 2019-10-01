[Doc] Giant Days, Vol. 6 (Giant Days, #6)

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Author : John Allison
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : John Allison ( 1? )
Link Download : https://kimihime-download8.blogspot.com/?book=1684150280
Synnopsis :
Second year begins and Daisy, Susan, and Esther have taken their friendship commitment to the next level by moving into their “beautiful home” off-campus. But the keys didn’t come without new responsibilities. Unwanted suitor visits, a robbery, and Susan living only a few blocks apart from her ex-boyfriend, McGraw, has made the dorms feel like a haven. The girls are in for a dose of reality when they learn that there’s more to being an adult than paying your own rent.Eisner Award nominee John Allison (Bad Machinery, Scary Go Round) and illustrators Max Sarin and Liz Fleming welcome you back to Sophomore year in Giant Days Volume 6, collecting issues #21-24 of the critically acclaimed series.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment