Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫صنعتی‬ ‫باال‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫آًالیي‬ ٍ‫اقتفبظ‬ ‫اُویت‬ ‫ثبیع‬ ‫پف‬ ‫ظاؼظ؟‬ ‫ّخْظ‬ ‫ظیگؽی‬ ‫پػیؽا...
‫ساشی‬ ‫ذخیسه‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ - ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ‫ُب‬ َ‫لفك‬ ، ‫ُب‬ َ‫لفك‬ ، ًَ‫قؽظضب‬ ‫ّازعُبی‬ ‫قبیؽ‬ ّ ‫فؽیؿؼ‬ ، ‫یطچبل‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ ‫هْ...
ً‫ب‬‫تمؽیج‬ ‫ثبؼ‬ ّ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫اًعاؾی‬ ٍ‫ؼا‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫هیؿاى‬ ‫هْؼظ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫تمؽیجی‬ ٍ‫ایع‬ ‫یک‬ ‫نوب...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
45 views
May. 17, 2021

خرید تجهیزات آشپزخانه صنعتی

تجهیزات آشپزخانه چیست و چه کاربردی دارد در کجاها استفاده می شود

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

خرید تجهیزات آشپزخانه صنعتی

  1. 1. ‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫صنعتی‬ ‫باال‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫آًالیي‬ ٍ‫اقتفبظ‬ ‫اُویت‬ ‫ثبیع‬ ‫پف‬ ‫ظاؼظ؟‬ ‫ّخْظ‬ ‫ظیگؽی‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫هؽکؿ‬ ‫ُیچ‬ ‫هیلَ؟‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ظاؼیع؟‬ ‫ضْثی‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫آیب‬ ‫ثعاًیع‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ثبال‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫ثب‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ! ‫ای‬ َ‫زؽف‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ّ ٍ‫ضْنوؿ‬ ّ ٍ‫تبؾ‬ َ‫اّلی‬ ‫هْاظ‬ ‫اؾ‬ ٍ‫اقتفبظ‬ ‫ثب‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫تجعیل‬ ‫ًهعًی‬ ‫فؽاهْل‬ ّ ٍ‫ضْنوؿ‬ ‫غػایی‬ ٍ‫ّػع‬ ‫یک‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫غػاُب‬ ‫تؽیي‬ ٍ‫قبظ‬ ‫زتی‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ . ‫ثِتؽیي‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫اػتوبظ‬ ‫فؽّل‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫پف‬ ‫ضعهبت‬ ‫ثِتؽیي‬ ّ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ . ‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫صنعتی‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ؼقوی‬ ٍ‫فؽّنٌع‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ . ‫هی‬ ‫ًهبى‬ ‫ؼّل‬ ‫یک‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ثیم‬ ّ ‫اقت‬ ‫ظّام‬ ّ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫هطفف‬ ‫ظُع‬ . ‫نًْع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫تْلیع‬ ‫هؼیبؼُب‬ ّ ‫ضْاثظ‬ ‫آضؽیي‬ ‫هطبثك‬ ‫هب‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫توبم‬ . ‫هب‬ ‫هسصْالت‬ ‫توبم‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫هؼٌبقت‬ ‫ثعاى‬ ‫ایي‬ ّ ‫ایوي‬ ً‫ال‬‫کبه‬ 100 ‫ُكتٌع‬ ‫ثؽضْؼظاؼ‬ ‫ؼقوی‬ ‫ًیبؾُبی‬ ‫توبم‬ ‫اؾ‬ ّ ‫ُكتٌع‬ ‫ثِعانتی‬ ٪ . ‫ًگؽاى‬ ‫کبؼهٌعاًتبى‬ ّ ‫نوب‬ ‫تؽتیت‬ ‫ایي‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫توؽکؿ‬ ‫لت‬ ‫لت‬ ‫ظؽّف‬ َ‫تِی‬ ّ ‫ههتؽی‬ ‫ؼضبیت‬ ‫ثؽ‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ ّ ‫ثْظ‬ ‫ًطْاُیع‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ! ‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫ازشان‬ ‫پریسایی‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫ضْة‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ضؽیع‬ ( ‫ثؽ‬ ‫تأکیع‬ ‫ثب‬ ‫ضْة‬ ) ‫ثبنع‬ ‫لیوت‬ ‫گؽاى‬ َ‫هؼبهل‬ ‫یک‬ ‫تْاًع‬ ‫هی‬ . ٌَ‫گؿی‬ ‫یک‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ، ‫هب‬ ‫ًظؽ‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ًیكت‬ ٌَ‫گؿی‬ ‫یک‬ ّ ‫اقت‬ ‫ضبو‬ . ً‫ب‬‫لؿّه‬ ‫یک‬ َ‫ظؼخ‬ ‫هسصْالت‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫کٌع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫اثجبت‬ ‫کبهال‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫ثؽای‬ ‫هب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ َ‫هدوْػ‬ ‫ًیكتٌع‬ ‫گؽاى‬ . ‫ثٌبثؽایي‬ ّ ‫اًع‬ ٍ‫نع‬ َ‫قبضت‬ ‫غػایی‬ ‫هْقكبت‬ ‫قبیؽ‬ ّ ‫ای‬ َ‫زؽف‬ ‫ُبی‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫ثب‬ ‫هتٌبقت‬ ‫هب‬ ‫هسصْالت‬ ‫توبم‬ ‫ُكتٌع‬ ‫هٌبقت‬ ‫هضسک‬ ‫هجلغی‬ ‫پؽظاضت‬ ‫ثعّى‬ ّ ‫قٌگیي‬ ‫کبؼُبی‬ ‫اًدبم‬ ‫ثؽای‬ . ‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫پریسایی‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫دز‬ ‫خٌب‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫ُكتین‬ ‫ظقتؽـ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫هب‬ ، ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ضؽیع‬ ‫ٌُگبم‬ ، ‫ثیهتؽ‬ ‫اطالػبت‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫یب‬ ‫قْال‬ ًَْ‫ُؽگ‬ ‫ظانتي‬ ‫صْؼت‬ ‫ظؼ‬ . ‫نوب‬ ‫ثگیؽیع‬ ‫توبـ‬ ‫هب‬ ‫ثب‬ ‫تلفٌی‬ ‫یب‬ ‫الکتؽًّیکی‬ ‫پكت‬ ‫طؽیك‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ َ‫ُویه‬ - ‫کٌٌع‬ ‫کوک‬ ‫نوب‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ظاؼًع‬ ‫ظّقت‬ ‫هب‬ ‫ػبلی‬ ‫تین‬ ! ‫نْظ‬ ‫ًوی‬ ‫ضتن‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫پػیؽایی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ضؽیع‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫هب‬ ‫ضعهبت‬ . ‫نوب‬ ‫هسصْل‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫ههکلی‬ ‫اگؽ‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ظاؼین‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫فٌی‬ ‫ثطم‬ ‫هب‬ ‫کٌع‬ ‫کوک‬ ‫نوب‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ظاؼظ‬ ‫ّخْظ‬ . ‫ثْظ‬ ‫ًطْاُیع‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ًگؽاى‬ ‫ظیگؽ‬ ‫تؽتیت‬ ‫ایي‬ َ‫ث‬ ! ‫ثِتؽیي‬ ‫ظًجبل‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫هبکكیوب‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫ای‬ َ‫زؽف‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ثب‬ - ‫کوتؽ‬ ‫چیؿی‬ ًَ ّ – ‫ثبنیع‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ایدبظ‬ ‫نبًف‬ ‫ازتوبل‬ ، ‫صْؼت‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫ُكتیع؟‬ ّ‫کٌدکب‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ّالؼی‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫هْؼظ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫آیب‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫ثبؾ‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫ثتْاًیع‬ ٍ‫آیٌع‬ ‫ظؼ‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫اهیعّاؼیع‬ ‫یب‬ ّ ‫اقت‬ ‫ؾیبظ‬ ‫ثكیبؼ‬ ‫خعیع‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ . ‫ثبنیع‬ ‫هطوئي‬ ، ‫زبل‬ ‫ُؽ‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫کؽظ‬ ‫ضْاُع‬ ‫هصؽف‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫نوب‬ َ‫ثْظخ‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ؾیبظی‬ ‫همعاؼ‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ َ‫ک‬ . ‫اؾ‬ ‫ثیم‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ایي‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫هؼٌبقت‬ ‫ثعاى‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫آیب‬ ‫ظاؼظ‬ ‫ثكتگی‬ ‫هطتلف‬ ‫ػْاهل‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ایي‬ ، ‫ضْة‬ ‫اقت؟‬ ‫ثؽ‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫زع‬ . َ‫ک‬ ‫ثْظم‬ ‫اطالػبتی‬ ‫آّؼی‬ ‫خوغ‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫لبظؼ‬ ‫هي‬ ، ‫زبل‬ ‫ػیي‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫ثبنع‬ ‫هفیع‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫ثؽای‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫هوکي‬ . ‫دازد‬ ‫نیاش‬ ‫زستٌزان‬ ‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫ىس‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اساسی‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫کبؼکٌبى‬ ‫ؼازتی‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫ای‬ َ‫ّقیل‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫گْین‬ ‫هی‬ ، ‫کٌٌع‬ ‫تْصیف‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ثطْاٌُع‬ ‫هي‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫اگؽ‬ ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ‫ظؽفهْیی‬ ‫هبنیي‬ ، ‫گبؾ‬ ‫اخبق‬ ، ‫فؽیؿؼ‬ ، ‫یطچبل‬ ، ‫گبؾ‬ ‫اخبق‬ ‫هثبل‬ ‫چٌع‬ ‫ثب‬ ، ‫کٌع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫فؽاُن‬ ‫ؼا‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ . َ‫ث‬ َ‫تْخ‬ ‫ثب‬ ‫کٌع‬ ‫کبؼ‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ًْع‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫ثعّى‬ ‫تْاًع‬ ‫ًوی‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫یک‬ ، َ‫ایٌک‬ . ، ‫ثبنع‬ ‫چٌیي‬ ‫اگؽ‬ ‫ثبنیع؟‬ َ‫ًعانت‬ ‫ظاؼیع‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫یک‬ ‫اًعاؾی‬ ٍ‫ؼا‬ ‫ثؽای‬ َ‫ک‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ًْع‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫تصْؼی‬ ‫نبیع‬ ‫اقت‬ ٍ‫نع‬ ٍ‫آّؼظ‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫ُؽ‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫هْؼظ‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫تؽیي‬ ‫اقبقی‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ای‬ َ‫ضالص‬ ‫ایٌدب‬ ‫ظؼ‬ .
  2. 2. ‫ساشی‬ ‫ذخیسه‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ - ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ‫ُب‬ َ‫لفك‬ ، ‫ُب‬ َ‫لفك‬ ، ًَ‫قؽظضب‬ ‫ّازعُبی‬ ‫قبیؽ‬ ّ ‫فؽیؿؼ‬ ، ‫یطچبل‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ ‫هْاؼظی‬ ‫نبهل‬ ‫غرا‬ ‫پسداشش‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ - ْ‫چبل‬ ، ‫ثطبؼپؿ‬ ‫ُبی‬ ‫کتؽی‬ ، ْ‫هبیکؽّّی‬ ‫ُبی‬ ‫اخبق‬ ، ‫گبؾ‬ ‫اخبق‬ ، ‫گبؾ‬ ‫اخبق‬ ‫ًظیؽ‬ ‫هْاؼظی‬ ‫نبهل‬ ‫صفسبت‬ ، ‫ثطبؼپؿ‬ ، ‫ضویؽ‬ ‫تْلیع‬ ‫ُبی‬ ٍ‫ظقتگب‬ ، َ‫تبث‬ ‫هبُی‬ ، ‫کي‬ ‫قؽش‬ ، ‫گْنتی‬ ‫ُبی‬ َ‫خْخ‬ ، ‫پٌیؽ‬ ‫پطت‬ ٍ‫ظقتگب‬ ، ‫کبتؽ‬ ، ّ ‫یص‬ ‫ُبی‬ ٍ‫ظقتگب‬ ، ٍ‫کْؼ‬ ّ ٍ‫کْؼ‬ ، ‫گؽم‬ ... ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫غرایی‬ ‫مٌاد‬ ‫تيیو‬ - ،‫کي‬ ‫ثبؾ‬ ّ‫کٌكؽ‬ ،‫هیکكؽ‬ ،‫قبؾی‬ ٍ‫آهبظ‬ ‫ّقبیل‬ ،‫ثؽل‬ ٍ‫ظقتگب‬ ،‫ثؽل‬ ،ْ‫چبل‬ ‫نبهل‬ ‫ثبال‬ ‫لیكت‬ ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ،‫ظهبقٌح‬ ،‫اًعاؾُگیؽی‬ ‫لبنك‬ ،َ‫کبق‬ ‫کؽظى‬ ‫هطلْط‬ ‫سطٌح‬ ‫غرایی‬ ‫مٌاد‬ ‫ساشی‬ ‫آماده‬ - ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ،‫ثؽل‬ َ‫تطت‬ ،‫آهبظگی‬ ‫خعاّل‬ ،‫قطْذ‬ ‫ثؽل‬ ،ٍ‫نوبؼًع‬ ‫نبهل‬ ‫تْاًع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫آضپصی‬ ‫ًسایل‬ - ‫پبقص‬ ‫چیؿ‬ َ‫ُو‬ ‫لیكت‬ ‫ثؽای‬ ‫کلی‬ ‫طْؼ‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫اهب‬ ،‫ظاؼظ‬ ‫ثكتگی‬ ‫ضعهت‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫لصع‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫غػاُبی‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ًْع‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫ایي‬ ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ،‫خٌكی‬ ،‫قطل‬ ،‫کم‬ ‫هؽُن‬ ،‫گیؽ‬ ‫لٌع‬ ‫اًجؽ‬ ،َ‫هبُیتبث‬ ،َ‫لبثلو‬ ،َ‫تبث‬ ‫پطت‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ ‫منسٌجات‬ - ‫ظاؼیع‬ ‫ازتیبج‬ َ‫پبؼچ‬ ّ َ‫زْل‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ای‬ َ‫هدوْػ‬ َ‫ث‬ ، ‫گؽم‬ ‫ّقبیل‬ ‫ًگِعاؼی‬ ّ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫قطْذ‬ ‫کؽظى‬ ‫تویؿ‬ ‫ثؽای‬ . ٌ‫ضستط‬ ‫فضاىای‬ - ‫ثبنع‬ ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ‫ظؽفهْیی‬ ‫هبنیي‬ ، ‫ظقت‬ ‫نكتي‬ ٍ‫ایكتگب‬ ، ‫ظؽفهْیی‬ ‫قیٌک‬ ‫نبهل‬ ‫تْاًع‬ ‫هی‬ . ‫کازد‬ ّ ‫چنگال‬ - ّ ‫غػاضْؼی‬ ‫ظؽّف‬ ، ‫ای‬ ٍ‫ًمؽ‬ ‫ظؽّف‬ ، ‫تطت‬ ‫ظؽّف‬ ، ‫ای‬ َ‫نیه‬ ‫ظؽّف‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ ‫هْاؼظی‬ ‫نبهل‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫اقت‬ ٍ‫غیؽ‬ . ‫کازد‬ ّ ‫چنگال‬ - ٍ‫غیؽ‬ ّ ‫لبنك‬ ، ‫چٌگبل‬ ، ْ‫چبل‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ ‫هْاؼظی‬ ‫نبهل‬ ‫لیكت‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫است‬ ‫ایمنی‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ - ّ ‫ضیف‬ ‫کف‬ ‫ػالهت‬ ، ‫ػیٌک‬ ، ‫گبؾ‬ ‫اخبق‬ ‫ظقتوبل‬ ، ‫آتم‬ ‫ُبی‬ ٍ‫کٌٌع‬ ‫ضبهْل‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ ‫هْاؼظی‬ ‫نبهل‬ ٍ‫غیؽ‬ . ‫نمایص‬ ‫ىای‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫ىا‬ ‫قفسو‬ ً ‫ىا‬ ‫قفسو‬ ‫غیسه‬ ً ‫غکؽ‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ظیگؽی‬ ‫ّقبیل‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫هوکي‬ ‫زتی‬ ‫یب‬ ، ‫ثبنیع‬ َ‫ًعانت‬ ‫ًیبؾی‬ ‫ثبال‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ٍ‫نع‬ ‫غکؽ‬ ‫هْؼظ‬ ‫ُؽ‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫هوکي‬ َ‫الجت‬ ‫ظُع‬ َ‫اؼائ‬ ‫نوب‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫تمؽیجی‬ ‫تصْؼ‬ ‫ثتْاًع‬ ‫ثبیع‬ ‫لیكت‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫اهب‬ ، ‫ثبنیع‬ َ‫ظانت‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫ًیؿ‬ ‫اًع‬ ٍ‫ًهع‬ . َ‫ُو‬ ، ‫ظاؼیع‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫آى‬ ‫اًعاؾی‬ ٍ‫ؼا‬ ‫لصع‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاًی‬ ‫ًْع‬ َ‫ث‬ َ‫ثكت‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫نوب‬ ، ‫آًدب‬ ّ ‫ایٌدب‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫تسمیك‬ ‫کوی‬ ‫ثب‬ ٍّ‫ػال‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫نٌبقبیی‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫ًیبؾُبی‬ . ‫ؼا‬ ‫هْفك‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ضْاُیع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫اگؽ‬ ، ‫ثٌبثؽایي‬ ، ‫اقت‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاًی‬ ‫ُؽ‬ ‫للت‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ثبنیع‬ َ‫ظانت‬ ‫یبظ‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ُوچٌیي‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫هكلر‬ ‫آى‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫هْخْظ‬ ‫اثؿاؼ‬ ‫ثِتؽیي‬ ‫ثب‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫کٌن‬ ‫هی‬ ‫پیهٌِبظ‬ ‫هي‬ ، ‫کٌیع‬ ٍ‫اظاؼ‬ . ‫اقت‬ ‫هوکي‬ ‫اثؿاؼُب‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ ‫نبهل‬ Zip Inventory ّ Zip Order ‫ثبنٌع‬ ‫غػا‬ ‫ُبی‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫کٌتؽل‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫نوب‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫کوک‬ ‫ثؽای‬ . َ‫ک‬ ‫ظیگؽی‬ ‫اثؿاؼ‬ ‫ثبنیع‬ َ‫ظانت‬ ‫ًظؽ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫هوکي‬ Zip Clock ‫کٌیع‬ ٍ‫اقتفبظ‬ ‫آى‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ضْظکبؼ‬ ٍ‫اقتفبظ‬ ‫ثؽای‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫اقت‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫زبلی‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫کٌٌع‬ ٍ‫اقتفبظ‬ ‫کبؼ‬ ‫هسل‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ضؽّج‬ ّ ‫ّؼّظ‬ ‫ثؽای‬ ‫اثؿاؼ‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫تْاًٌع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫آًِب‬ . ‫ظُع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫اًدبم‬ ‫ظؼظقؽ‬ ‫ثعّى‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫نیفتی‬ ‫ؼیؿی‬ َ‫ثؽًبه‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫کبؼهٌعاى‬ ‫ؼیؿی‬ َ‫ثؽًبه‬ ‫آًالیي‬ ‫افؿاؼ‬ ‫ًؽم‬ . ‫مدت‬ ‫بو‬ 14 ‫کنید‬ ‫امتحان‬ ‫زایگان‬ ‫زًش‬ . ‫تقسیبی‬ ‫ىصینو‬ ‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫خسید‬ ‫است؟‬ ‫چقدز‬ ‫زستٌزان‬ ‫نْظ؟‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫نوب‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ثبنیع‬ َ‫ظانت‬ ‫اًتظبؼ‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫چمعؼ‬ ً‫ب‬‫تمؽیج‬ ، ‫ثٌبثؽایي‬
  3. 3. ً‫ب‬‫تمؽیج‬ ‫ثبؼ‬ ّ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫اًعاؾی‬ ٍ‫ؼا‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫هیؿاى‬ ‫هْؼظ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫تمؽیجی‬ ٍ‫ایع‬ ‫یک‬ ‫نوب‬ َ‫ایٌک‬ ‫ثؽای‬ 95000 ‫اقت‬ ‫ظالؼ‬ . ، ‫کبهل‬ ‫همیبـ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ثؽای‬ ‫ثبؼ‬ ‫ایي‬ ، ‫ظیگؽ‬ ‫ثؽآّؼظ‬ . ‫هی‬ ‫ُب‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫نوب‬ ‫ضبو‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ َ‫ث‬ َ‫ثكت‬ َ‫الجت‬ ‫نًْع‬ ‫ثیهتؽ‬ ‫زتی‬ ‫یب‬ ‫کوتؽ‬ ‫تْاًٌع‬ . ‫ًعاؼظ‬ ‫ؼًّك‬ ‫اًتظبؼ‬ ‫زع‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ثیم‬ ٍ‫نع‬ ‫تبقیف‬ ‫کوتؽی‬ َ‫ثْظخ‬ ‫ثب‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ثؽای‬ . ‫کنیم‬ ‫ضناسایی‬ ‫زا‬ ‫خٌد‬ ‫زستٌزان‬ ‫آضپصخانو‬ ‫نیاش‬ ‫مٌزد‬ ‫تجيیصات‬ ‫چگٌنو‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫آقبى‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫ایي‬ . ‫کٌیع‬ ٍ‫ًگب‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫فِؽقت‬ َ‫ث‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫ایي‬ ‫ظُیع‬ ‫اًدبم‬ ‫ثبیع‬ ‫نوب‬ َ‫آًچ‬ ‫توبم‬ . ‫ؼا‬ ‫ای‬ َ‫کؽای‬ ‫یب‬ ‫غػایی‬ ‫ًْع‬ َ‫چ‬ ‫تؽی‬ ‫تطصصی‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫ثبیع‬ ، ‫ظاؼیع‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫چْثی‬ ‫پیتؿای‬ ّ‫قؽ‬ ‫لصع‬ ، ‫هثبل‬ ‫ػٌْاى‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫اگؽ‬ ‫ظُیع؟‬ َ‫اؼائ‬ ‫ظاؼیع‬ ‫ًظؽ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫گػاؼی‬ َ‫قؽهبی‬ ‫چْثی‬ ‫اخبق‬ ‫هبًٌع‬ . َ‫ث‬ ‫نوب‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ، ‫کٌیع‬ ّ‫قؽ‬ َ‫کلْچ‬ ّ ‫کیک‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫لؽاؼ‬ ‫اگؽ‬ ، ‫تؽتیت‬ ‫ُویي‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ظاؼظ‬ ‫ازتیبج‬ ‫تدبؼی‬ ‫اخبق‬ . ‫اقت‬ ٌْ‫ه‬ ‫هْاؼظ‬ ‫کؽظى‬ ‫لیكت‬ ‫ایٌدب‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫کبؼ‬ ‫ثِتؽیي‬ ، ‫ایع‬ ٍ‫ًکؽظ‬ ‫کبؼی‬ ‫چٌیي‬ ً‫ال‬‫لج‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫صْؼتی‬ ‫ظؼ‬ . ‫ـ‬ ‫ایي‬ ، ‫آى‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫پف‬ yourself ‫م‬ ‫طْؼ‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ثتْاًن‬ ‫تب‬ ‫ظاؼم‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫تدِیؿاتی‬ َ‫چ‬ َ‫ث‬ ، ‫ثپؽقیع‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ال‬ efficient ‫ایي‬ ‫ثؽ‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫ههبّؼ‬ ‫یب‬ ‫هؽثی‬ ‫یک‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ثگیؽیع‬ ‫ًظؽ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫هوکي‬ ‫نوب‬ ، ‫ظیگؽ‬ ‫ؼّل‬ ‫ثؽقبًن؟‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ‫ههتؽیبى‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫هْؼظ‬ ‫ظُع‬ ‫اًدبم‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫هْؼظ‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫نٌبقبیی‬ ‫هؽازل‬ ‫تب‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫اقتطعام‬ . ٍ‫اظاؼ‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫یک‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫نٌبقیع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫کكی‬ ‫اگؽ‬ ‫کٌع‬ ‫ؼاٌُوبیی‬ ‫ثتْاًع‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ثبنع‬ ‫هْلؼیتی‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫اقت‬ ‫هوکي‬ ، ‫اقت‬ ٍ‫کؽظ‬ ‫کبؼ‬ ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫یک‬ ً‫ال‬‫لج‬ ‫یب‬ ‫کٌع‬ ‫هی‬ . ‫ؼقتْؼاى‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫هسلی‬ ٍ‫کٌٌع‬ ‫تبهیي‬ ‫یک‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫اکٌْى‬ ، ‫ظاؼیع‬ ‫ًیبؾ‬ ‫ضْظ‬ ًَ‫آنپؿضب‬ ‫ثؽای‬ َ‫آًچ‬ ‫نٌبقبیی‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫پف‬ ‫نْیع‬ ‫هطلغ‬ ‫کبال‬ ‫ُؽ‬ ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ ‫اؾ‬ ‫تب‬ ‫کٌیع‬ َ‫هؽاخؼ‬ . ‫هطتلف‬ ‫آًالیي‬ ‫فؽّنٌعگبى‬ ‫ُبی‬ ‫قبیت‬ ‫ّة‬ َ‫ث‬ َ‫هؽاخؼ‬ ‫ثب‬ ‫تْاًیع‬ ‫هی‬ ‫ُوچٌیي‬ ‫کٌیع‬ ‫ظؼیبفت‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ثیهتؽی‬ ‫ُبی‬ ‫لیوت‬ ، . ٌَ‫ُؿی‬ َ‫ک‬ ‫ثبنیع‬ َ‫ظانت‬ ‫یبظ‬ َ‫ث‬ ، ‫ضْظ‬ ‫تدِیؿات‬ ‫آًالیي‬ ‫ضؽیع‬ َ‫ث‬ ‫تصوین‬ ‫صْؼت‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫ثگیؽیع‬ ‫ًظؽ‬ ‫ظؼ‬ ‫ًیؿ‬ ‫ؼا‬ ‫ًمل‬ ّ ‫زول‬

×