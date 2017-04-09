EFFECTS OF SOCIAL NETWORKING PRESENTED BY:- AAKASH SINGHAL
OVERVIEW • What is Social Networking? • Positive effects of Social Networking, • Negative effects of Social Networking, • ...
SOCIAL NETWORKING • Social networking is the use of internet-based social media programs to make connections with friends,...
Effects Of Social Networking
POSITIVE EFFECTS • The increasing popularity of social sites like Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, social networks has gain...
POSITIVE EFFECTS • Social networks have removed all the communication and interaction barriers, and now one can communicat...
POSITIVE EFFECTS • It has become so much a part of people's lives that you can learn someone's life story just by checking...
The Negative side
NEGATIVE EFFECTS • One of the negative effect of social media or network is it leads to addiction. • Spending countless ho...
NEGATIVE EFFECTS • Another downside of the social media is that the user shares too much information which may pose threat...
NEGATIVE EFFECTS • It can also be a waste of time as people can visit a site to check on thing and end up spending the who...
CONCLUSION
• Finally concluding my presentation, I would like to say that every thing have both positive and negative effects. So, if...
This Presentation tells you about positive and negative effects of social marketing.

No notes for slide

