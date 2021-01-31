Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Do I Manifest My Desires If you are asking the question how do I manifest, then read this. Learning to manifest your d...
I was baffled by the fact that I had difficulty keeping my hea*d above water, while experienced swimmers didn’t have such ...
eBOOK PRODUCT AND UNLOCK THE SECRETS OF ACHIEVING SUCCESS WITH AUDIO! What If You Have All The Tools And Techniques You Wi...
Do you have this sinking feeling that no matter what you do or how hard you try, you will always wind up falling short whe...
When I started looking into meditation, I wasn't having much success either... I thought that by simply taking a few deep ...
Let's be truthfully realistic here… The majority of the world do not know about using meditation. This is a sad fact and y...
But this still doesn't solve the whole problem of change yet... Make no mistake about it... "You Need To Know About How Me...
Other times, people lose faith because it seems as if what they're doing isn't working. Perhaps they feel that hunting dow...
- Other times, you see no results - You want to be able to alter your mind but you lack the tools - Discouragement sets in...
going. You can only try to do it alone so much before you get exhausted. Discouraging, isn't it? But here's the good news....
Imagine... if you have everything you'll ever need to jumpstart your knowledge and learn the truth on this important subje...
Introducing...... The Ultimate PowerManifestor Toolkit You will never find a more complete guided meditation product anypl...
secrets of achieving your goals and supplying that tool to others. In This Product, You Will Have Access To: ● Healing Med...
● Personal Development ebook ● Chakra Activation and Balancing ebook ● The Law of Attraction ebook ● A Way To Better Your ...
Understand that time and tide waits for no man (or woman). Don't let anything stand in the way between you and your succes...
Get this... it's yours for only $47.
If you are asking the question how do I manifest, then read this. Learning to manifest your desires is similar to learning

to swim.

So how is swimming similar to manifesting?

Both manifesting and swimming requires total trust, i.e. letting go. In the case of manifesting, you need to let go

of your need to control the outcome and trust that you shall receive that which you seek.

In the case of swimming you trust that you will not drown.

Everyone who has learned to swim will tell you that fear causes you to sink. Lack of fear allows you to float. And

even if you go down it will be temporary and you’ll soon bob back to the surface.

It is the same with trying to manifest your desires. It should be practically fait accompli (It’s already done). Accept your desires as alrea*dy having been fulfilled. If you have any doubts whatsoever, that this is not so, you will fail to attract your desires.

You can fool people, but you cannot fool the Universe. Every thought, feeling or doubt, no matter how slight is vibrated out to the Universe.

I only learned to swim now recently and it was while in the pool that I realized the parallels between swimming and manifesting.

  3. 3. eBOOK PRODUCT AND UNLOCK THE SECRETS OF ACHIEVING SUCCESS WITH AUDIO! What If You Have All The Tools And Techniques You Will Ever Need To Change Your Success And Health And Share That With Others? This Product Will Do Just That! The Ultimate PowerManifestor Toolkit
  4. 4. Do you have this sinking feeling that no matter what you do or how hard you try, you will always wind up falling short when trying to achieve changing things in your life, your health and achieving success? It's crazy... No matter how hard you try, you are always missing the mark. Even after trying all the tips you have learned along the way, it just doesn't turn out well...
  5. 5. When I started looking into meditation, I wasn't having much success either... I thought that by simply taking a few deep breaths and saying "ommm", there is no way I can go wrong... But I always fall flat on my face! Little did I realize that... "Not Only Do Most People Fail Miserably In Changing Their Life, They Have No Idea About Using Meditation..."
  6. 6. Let's be truthfully realistic here… The majority of the world do not know about using meditation. This is a sad fact and you may be one of them. Please don't get worked up when I say this because this is just a realistic look at it. The reason why I say this is because most people think they are doing great in life and achieving success and serenity - unfortunately they subconsciously don't have the correct tools! So what does this have to do with getting results and accomplishing success in your life and your health? Everything, in fact! Only when you truly know about using meditation correctly and have the correct tools, will you have really strong, unstoppable power when it comes to accomplishing change. That's the secret to success!
  7. 7. But this still doesn't solve the whole problem of change yet... Make no mistake about it... "You Need To Know About How Meditation Affects You, But Without The Right Tools (Audio) You Won't Get Very Far..." Why is it that people still fail in spite of wanting something? Yes you can say that they don't want something bad enough - but that is not truly the case.
  8. 8. Other times, people lose faith because it seems as if what they're doing isn't working. Perhaps they feel that hunting down audio is inconvenient and haven't discovered how to use a program correctly. Perhaps you've felt that: - You tell yourself you can make a change in the way your mind and body works, but halfway thru you're irritated and you get tired of searching for audio...
  9. 9. - Other times, you see no results - You want to be able to alter your mind but you lack the tools - Discouragement sets in... - You don't have the faith anymore... At the end of the day, you realize that not only is it important to learn about meditation and use audio aids, but you don't have the right tools to keep you
  10. 10. going. You can only try to do it alone so much before you get exhausted. Discouraging, isn't it? But here's the good news... "What If You Had And Could Provide The Exact Tools Necessary To Rewire Mindset And Begin Getting TRUE Results With The Ease Of Audio?"
  11. 11. Imagine... if you have everything you'll ever need to jumpstart your knowledge and learn the truth on this important subject... Don't you want to accomplish your goals faster? I know you will want to and that is why I've taken the time to compile this entire audio product for you. I've gone through the same problems as you and trust me, it wasn't a walk in the park! Getting results means getting yourself equipped - completely armed to the teeth when it comes to this subject and having easy to use tools. Like going to war, it is time to divert your full attention and be fully present - and get the correct tools for this subject once and for all. You don't want to waste time anymore because life is short. Are you ready to get true success?
  12. 12. Introducing...... The Ultimate PowerManifestor Toolkit You will never find a more complete guided meditation product anyplace else. With this powerful product, you will not lack a single thing when it comes to understanding the intricate
  13. 13. secrets of achieving your goals and supplying that tool to others. In This Product, You Will Have Access To: ● Healing Meditation Mp3. ● Higher Power Meditation Mp3 ● Release Your Potential Meditation Mp3 ● Quiet The Mind Meditation Mp3 ● Serenity Meditation Mp3
  14. 14. ● Personal Development ebook ● Chakra Activation and Balancing ebook ● The Law of Attraction ebook ● A Way To Better Your Health! ● Complete Guided Meditation Scripts. ● Completely Guided Meditation For Ease Of Use! "Why It Is Very Important For You To Invest In This Product Right Now..." What's really important now is NOT the pittance you'll invest in this but how much you'll LOSE OUT if you don't!
  15. 15. Understand that time and tide waits for no man (or woman). Don't let anything stand in the way between you and your success. You see, how much longer will you learn the HARD WAY before investing in yourself? Think about how much success you can have if you really had the right tools. I cannot even begin to imagine someone who would pass this up - it's just scary! Thankfully, you are a sharp person... otherwise you wouldn't see the value here. And to show my sincerity, I'll show you something that will definite sweeten the deal... "Here Is Your Unbeatable Money Back Guarantee!" This product could be the most important product you will ever purchase. Make no mistake about it because if you do not equip yourself with the right tools, you will waste tons of money (even more than the price of this product by 10 to a hundred times, in fact!)
  16. 16. Get this... it's yours for only $47.

