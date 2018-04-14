Cell transport

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AKASH CHAUHAN ROLL NO-2 BATCH-2017-18
Cell membrane Types of Cellular transports Active transport Primary Active Secondary Active Vesicular transport Passive tr...
 OVERVIEW OF CELL MEMBRANE  TYPES OF CELLULAR TRANSPORTS  PASSIVE TRANSPORT  SIMPLE DIFFUSION  FACILITATED DIFFUSION ...
CELL MEMBRANE 1.DOUBLE LAYER OF PHOSPHOLIPID BILAYER. PHOSPHATE HEAD FATTY ACID TAIL PROTEINS 2.IT CONTAINS PROTEINS(60-70...
 When a cell uses no energy to move particles across a membrane passive transport occurs  Particles go DOWN their concen...
 Move from HIGH to LOW inside cell outside cell fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat LOW HIGH
 Move from HIGH to LOW through a channel (has a helper) inside cell outside cell sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar suga...
 Osmosis ◦ diffusion of water from HIGH concentration of water to LOW concentration of water  across a semi-permeable me...
Movement of materials through a membrane against a concentration gradient and requires energy from the cell. IT IS OF TWO ...
 Primaryactive transport is thetransport ofsustances uphillusingenergy(ATP hydrolysis)  It cause a conformational change...
 The most common: Na/K ATPase pumps reestablish membrane potential. Present in all cells.  Two K+ ions are exchanged wit...
 The transport of substances against a concentration gradient involving energy to establish a gradient across the cell me...
1. Exocytosis [ exo = outside] movement of large materials OUT of the cell ~a vesicle may fuse with the membrane and expel...
2. Endocytosis [ endo = inside] movement of large materials to INSIDE of the cell ~membrane may fold inward, trapping mate...
 ABNORMALTIES IN NA/K PUMP  CARDIAC FAILURE-↓SED NO. OF Na/K PUMP IN HEART  HYPERTENSION-↑SED NO. OF Na/K PUMP IN RENAL...
1. Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology E-Book (Guyton Physiology) 2. Essentials of Medical Physiology by k.semb...
  4. 4. CELL MEMBRANE 1.DOUBLE LAYER OF PHOSPHOLIPID BILAYER. PHOSPHATE HEAD FATTY ACID TAIL PROTEINS 2.IT CONTAINS PROTEINS(60-70%) LIPID(40-50%). 3.CELL MEMBRANE IS- SELECTIVELY PERMEABLE IT HAS MEMBRANE PROTEINS # INTEGRAL PROTEINS # PUMPS #CHANNEL PROTIENS #CARRIER PROTIENS THESE PROTIENS HELP IN TRANSPORT ACROSS CELL MEMBRANE
  5. 5.  When a cell uses no energy to move particles across a membrane passive transport occurs  Particles go DOWN their concentration gradient.  all diffusion & osmosis are passive transport.
  6. 6.  Move from HIGH to LOW inside cell outside cell fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat fat LOW HIGH
  7. 7.  Move from HIGH to LOW through a channel (has a helper) inside cell outside cell sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar sugar LOW HIGH
  8. 8.  Osmosis ◦ diffusion of water from HIGH concentration of water to LOW concentration of water  across a semi-permeable membrane
  9. 9. Movement of materials through a membrane against a concentration gradient and requires energy from the cell. IT IS OF TWO TYPES  A) PRIMARY  B)SECONDARY
  10. 10.  Primaryactive transport is thetransport ofsustances uphillusingenergy(ATP hydrolysis)  It cause a conformational change that results in the transport ofthemolecule throughthe protein.  Eg.Na+-K+pump.
  11. 11.  The most common: Na/K ATPase pumps reestablish membrane potential. Present in all cells.  Two K+ ions are exchanged with 3 Na + ions
  12. 12.  The transport of substances against a concentration gradient involving energy to establish a gradient across the cell membrane, utilizes the gradient to transport a molecule of interest up its concentration gradient .  Eg cotransport (Na/glucose cotransport)  countertransport
  13. 13. 1. Exocytosis [ exo = outside] movement of large materials OUT of the cell ~a vesicle may fuse with the membrane and expel its contents CYTOPLASM FLUID OUTSIDE CELL
  14. 14. 2. Endocytosis [ endo = inside] movement of large materials to INSIDE of the cell ~membrane may fold inward, trapping materials from the outside
  15. 15.  ABNORMALTIES IN NA/K PUMP  CARDIAC FAILURE-↓SED NO. OF Na/K PUMP IN HEART  HYPERTENSION-↑SED NO. OF Na/K PUMP IN RENAL TUBULE  ABNORMALTIES IN ION CHANNEL  Na CHANNEL - MUSCLE SPASM  K CHANNEL – CARDIAC FAILURE  CL CHANNEL-RENAL STONE FORMATION,CYSTIC FIBROSIS
