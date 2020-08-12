Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PELATIHAN MASYARAKAT Berbasis Online PUSAT PELATIHAN MASYARAKAT Badan Penelitian dan Pengembangan, Pendidikan dan Pelatiha...
Jenis Pelatihan Peserta Pelatihan Pelatih dan Penceramah Metode Pelatihan Waktu dan Tempat Penyelenggaraan Sarana dan Pras...
PEDUM PELATIHAN MASYARAKAT BERBASIS ONLINE (SE KaBalilatfo No. 285/2020) Pengertian: peningkatan pengetahuan, ketrampilan,...
JENIS PELATIHAN Pengembangan Pelatihan amanat Undang-undang Desa Pengembangan Pelatihan Prukades Pelatihan terkait Penanga...
PESERTA PELATIHAN Pengelola BUMDesa K P M D Relawan Desa Lawan Covid-19 Masyarakat, Pengelola UKM, Wirausahawan Alumni Pel...
PENCERAMAH Pejabat setingkat Eselon 2 dari Kemendesa atau Pejabat eksternal yang memiliki wewenang memberikan pengayaan su...
MATERI PELATIHAN Data digital dalam bentuk teks, paparan, e-book Vidio, film cerita pendek, sinetron, konten vlog dan anim...
PERSIAPAN PENYELENGGARAAN PELATIHAN Penyusunan Panitia dengan ketentuan paham teknis sistim online Penyiapan adminstrasi k...
1. Menyiapkan dan memastikan sarana-prasarana pendukung pelaksanaan pelatihan secara online beroperasi dengan baik dan lan...
EVALUASI dan SERTIFIKASI Evaluasi bagi peserta terhadap pemahaman materi yang telah diberikan. Evaluasi kemampuan, kualita...
UPT BB/BLM  Memiliki sarana-prasarana penunjang pelaksanaan pelatihan online, seperti: Ruang Studio sentra pembelajaran d...
Materi ngopi 16 paparan pelatihan online 10 agustus
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Materi ngopi 16 paparan pelatihan online 10 agustus

28 views

Published on

Materi ngopi 16 Eps. Sosialisasi Pelatihan Online

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Materi ngopi 16 paparan pelatihan online 10 agustus

  1. 1. PELATIHAN MASYARAKAT Berbasis Online PUSAT PELATIHAN MASYARAKAT Badan Penelitian dan Pengembangan, Pendidikan dan Pelatihan dan Informasi KEMENTERIAN DESA PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH TERTINGGAL DAN TRANSMIGRASI
  2. 2. Jenis Pelatihan Peserta Pelatihan Pelatih dan Penceramah Metode Pelatihan Waktu dan Tempat Penyelenggaraan Sarana dan Prasarana Materi Pelatihan Sertifikasi KOMPONEN PELATIHAN MASYARAKAT BERBASIS ONLLINE (SE KaBalilatfo No. 285/2020) P R 0 G A M & A N G G A R A N Monitoring dan Evaluasi Pelaporan P E M B I N A A N PASKA P E L A T I H A N
  3. 3. PEDUM PELATIHAN MASYARAKAT BERBASIS ONLINE (SE KaBalilatfo No. 285/2020) Pengertian: peningkatan pengetahuan, ketrampilan, sikap dan perilaku masyarakat melalui media internet dengan Teknologi Informasi Tujuan : Tersedia acuan dasar penyelenggaraan pelatihan masyarakat berbasis online bagi UPT BB/BLM Jangka pendek : pelatihan masyarakat dalam masa pandemi Jangka panjang : perluasan capaian jangkauan target program pelatihan masyarakat Sasaran: UPT BB/BLM beserta PSM dapat melaksanakan pelatihan masyarakat berbasis online RuangLingkup : Akomodir aspek-aspek online sistem dalam penyelenggaraan program pelatihan masyarakat terhadap jenis pelatihan, peserta pelatihan, waktu dan tempat, penceramah dan pelatih, pelaksanaan pelatihan, sarana prasarana, materi pelatihan, monitoring dan evaluasi, sertifikasi, serta pembiayaannya. MetodePelatihan: Pelatihan dilaksanakan dengan memanfaatkan Teknologi Informasi dan internet dalam proses melalui aplikasi-aplikasi, media virtual, WAG, data digital, konten-konten vokasi, dengan komposisi teori 70 %
  4. 4. JENIS PELATIHAN Pengembangan Pelatihan amanat Undang-undang Desa Pengembangan Pelatihan Prukades Pelatihan terkait Penangan dan Pencegahan Covid-19 WAKTU DAN TEMPAT Waktu Pelatihan : Waktu pelaksanaan, durasi tatap muka, dan jumlah jam tatap muka melalui Webinar, ditentukan sesuai tujuan pelatihan yang dituangkan dalam kurikulum materi pelatihan. Tempat Penyelenggaraan : Berkedudukan di UPT BB/BLM atau Unit Kerja Penyelenggara yang mempunyai akses internet dan dapat diakses oleh para peserta pelatihan, dengan tetap memperhatikan ketentuan protokol kesehatan dan sosial distancing di masa Pandemi Covid-19
  5. 5. PESERTA PELATIHAN Pengelola BUMDesa K P M D Relawan Desa Lawan Covid-19 Masyarakat, Pengelola UKM, Wirausahawan Alumni Pelatihan KPMD, BUMDesa, dan Prukades Syarat : Memiliki Hp Android/Laptop/Komputer;1 2 3 4 5 Mempunyai paket data untuk koneksi internet; Memiliki akun email dan nomor Hp aktif; Memiliki kemampuan untuk download dan share file data; Mendaftar dan mengisi formulir persetujuan secara online.
  6. 6. PENCERAMAH Pejabat setingkat Eselon 2 dari Kemendesa atau Pejabat eksternal yang memiliki wewenang memberikan pengayaan substansi pelatihan Memiliki kewenangan dan kompetensi pengayaan substansi pelatihan Mampu menyajikan materi pembelajaran secara virtual; Mampu mengelola kelas online; Mampu berinteraksi secara virtual Mengisi formulir Biodata dan persetujuan secara online. P E L A T I H PSM yg memiliki pengalaman dan kompetensi di bidangnya Berpengalaman dlm pembelajaran orang dewasa; Memiliki kompetensi terkait materi pelatihan yg disampaikan; Mampu menyajikan materi pembelajaran secara virtual; Mampu mengelola kelas online; Mampu berinteraksi melalui media komunikasi virtual; Syarat : 1 2 3 4 5 6 Mengisi formulir Biodata dan persetujuan secara online. Syarat :
  7. 7. MATERI PELATIHAN Data digital dalam bentuk teks, paparan, e-book Vidio, film cerita pendek, sinetron, konten vlog dan animasi Audio visual, mussic, lagu- lagu, rekaman hasil wawancara, testimoni, dll. MEDIA DAN SARANA PELATIHAN Media Pelatihan : Media utama dalam pelaksanan pelatihan berbasis online adalah internet atau akses internet, kuota internet, kecepatan internet atau bandwidth, aplikasi-aplikasi, media virtual, dan media komunikasi. Sarana-Prasarana Pelatihan : Sarana-prasarana utama pelatihan masyarakat berbasis online adalah jaringan internet, penguat sinyal/stablizer, HP Android, Lap-top, komputer, dan Studio Sentra pembelajaran, serta ruang praktek dan simulasi.
  8. 8. PERSIAPAN PENYELENGGARAAN PELATIHAN Penyusunan Panitia dengan ketentuan paham teknis sistim online Penyiapan adminstrasi keuangan dan dana kegiatan minimal 1 (satu) minggu sebelum hari H pelaksanaan pelatihan Penyiapan data online, seperti : materi online, link online, formulir pendaftaran, form daftar hadir, form biodata (peserta, pelatih, penceramah), form pre test - post test dan RKTL. Serta penyiapan sarana-prasarana atau peralatan pendukung yang dimanfaatkan dalam proses pelatihan secara online. Penjajagan peserta dan materi pelatihan melalui koordinasi dan persuratan dengan stakeholders terkait pemangku wilayah (misal dengan Dinas PMD atau Pemda). Rekruitment Peserta Pelatihan yang diawali dengan penyebaran informasi secara onlline via Dinas PMD atau Pemda setempat dengan surat resmi yang dilampiri Poster menarik minimal H-20, Sehingga H-10 Panitia sudah dapat menerima daftar Calon Peserta, dan H-7 Calon Peserta sudah menerima jadwal pelaksanaan pelatihan, link tautan materi, link vidio conference, info tentang bahan dan peralatan yg harus disiapkan Calon Peserta
  9. 9. 1. Menyiapkan dan memastikan sarana-prasarana pendukung pelaksanaan pelatihan secara online beroperasi dengan baik dan lancar; 2. Teknisi IT, materi pelatihan, dan bahan2 pendukung proses pelatihan online selalu dalam posisi standby/ready/siap. 3. Selalu memonitor jalannya pelatihan, menyelesaikan administrasi, dan membuat laporan pelaksanaan. PANITIA 1. Menjelaskan diskripsi substansi materi secara online (paparan, vidio, audio, dll); 2. Melakukan interaksi dan diskusi dengan peserta secara online; 3. Melakukan evaluasi dan fasilitasi penyusunan RKTL secara online; 4. Melakukan pembulatan terhadap materi pelatihan. PELATIH & PENCERAMAH PELAKSANAAN PELATIHAN 1. Mengunduh dan mempelajari materi elektronik; 2. Melakukan pengayaan dan pendalaman dengan referensi lain; 3. Mengisi daftar hadir online; 4. Mengaktifkan vidio conferance sesuai link yang disediakan; 5. Berperan aktif dalam forum diskusi; 6. Mengerjakan tugas-tugas pembelajaran, praktek, evaluasi, dan tugas-tugas lain sesuai kurikulum pelatihan; 7. Mentaati tata-tertib pelaksanaan pelatihan yang telah disepakati. PESERTA
  10. 10. EVALUASI dan SERTIFIKASI Evaluasi bagi peserta terhadap pemahaman materi yang telah diberikan. Evaluasi kemampuan, kualitas, dan kompetensi Pelatih Evaluasi penyelenggaraan pelatihan Sertifikat elektronik diberikan kepada para peserta melalui email setelah memenuhi syarat kehadiran, standar kelulusan evaluasi materi (70 %). PELAPORAN Menyampaikan rangkuman dan bukti-bukti administrasi selama berlangsungnya proses penyelenggaran pelatihan, yang memuat: Rekap dan rincian blanko isian online dari peserta;1 2 3 4 5 Hasil evaluasi online dari peserta; Daftar hadir online dan screenshoot keikutsertaannya dalam meeting online; Bukti penugasan peserta, pelatih, panitia, dan bukti pendukung lainnya terkait penyelenggaraan pelatmas berbasis online; Kurikulum dan materi pembelajaran pelatihan online. Administrasi keuangan penyelenggaraan pelatihan masyarakat berbasis online. 6
  11. 11. UPT BB/BLM  Memiliki sarana-prasarana penunjang pelaksanaan pelatihan online, seperti: Ruang Studio sentra pembelajaran dengan fasilitas memadai untuk audio, vidio, juga Stabilizer/Penguat sinyal, dan peralatan komputer dengan kapasitas dan kualitas tertentu;  Ruang Praktek dan atau Ruang Simulasi.  Memiliki Tim Ahli IT (software & hardware).  Memiliki Ruang Klinik Konsultasi Substansi Pelatihan Online bagi Alumni pun juga masyarakat umum, Desa atau stakeholders pemberdayaan masyarakat. P S M  Meningkatkan kapasitas dan kompetensinya dalam mengeksekusi pelatihan berbasis digital/online.  Membuat konten-konten digital yang menarik, simpel, sederhana, dan mudah dipahami dari sub-sub substansi modul pelatihan masyarakat.  Berperan aktif dalam Ruang Klinik Konsultasi Substansi Pelatihan Onlline.  Mendukung penuh kebijakan pimpinan dalam hal branding Pemberdayaan Masyarakat. PELUANG dan TANTANGAN

×