-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Educators Resource offers products for preK-8 learning materials and educational toys used by schools, teachers, parents and children. Give students the targeted, skill-building practice they need with these standards-based books. Each workbook includes more than 40 ready-to-reproduce practice pages. Easy-to-follow directions and fun exercises motivate students to work on their own. Every activity in each book is correlated to state standards.64 pages 8.38 x 10.88Grades 5
Author :
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://lukmanuntulan.blogspot.com/?book=0545200644
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment