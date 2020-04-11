Successfully reported this slideshow.
9. Customer Loyalty
What is Brand Loyalty Brand loyalty is a pattern of consumer behavior through which consumers tend to get committed to a specific brand or product and make repeat purchases over time.
How is Buying Decision This buying decision can be either conscious or unconscious, however, it is based upon trust that the brand fulfills the consumers.
More Perspectives of Brand Loyalty ● Brand Loyalty as a behaviour ○ Undivided Loyalty / Occasional Switcher / Switched Loy...
Loyalty and Organisational Options Customer Loyalty to Organisational Options Brand Brand Image/Positioning, extensions/fl...
Factors that lessen customer loyalty Competitive Parity : Competitive parity is an area where you achieve standard or aver...
Loyalty and CRM Systems One to One Relationship with Customers : Recognise : Name, History of each customer Cultivate : In...
The goal of establishing customer loyalty is to transform a company's one-time customers into regular customers. Customers should always return to their preferred company and a strong sense of company loyalty prevents them from changing to another brand or supplier. Customer loyalty is enormously important to companies as regular customers are predictable future sources of revenue that can reduce the costs of new customer acquisition by saving you money on advertising and marketing.

  2. 2. What is Brand Loyalty Brand loyalty is a pattern of consumer behavior through which consumers tend to get committed to a speciﬁc brand or product and make repeat purchases over time. Businesses plan different creative marketing strategies like reward and loyalty programs, incentives, trials and brand ambassadors to create brand loyalty. Those who are loyal to a particular brand do not purchase a substitute brand in case the preferred brand is unavailable. Loyal customers search multiple stores for their preferred brands are more likely to forego their purchase in case the brand is not available.
  How is Buying Decision This buying decision can be either conscious or unconscious, however, it is based upon trust that the brand fulﬁls the consumers. Brand loyalty is based upon emotional involvement which is created between the brand and the consumer. It is perceived by the customer that the brand will fulﬁll some type of emotional want or physical need in a unique way and which evokes emotions during the process of purchasing and using it.
  4. 4. More Perspectives of Brand Loyalty ● Brand Loyalty as a behaviour ○ Undivided Loyalty / Occasional Switcher / Switched Loyalty / Divided Loyalty ● Brand Loyalty as Attitude ○ Behaviour attitude towards a brand ○ Loyalty vs Inertia ● Relationship Commitment ● Factors that affect Customer Loyalty ○ Attitudational : Customer Satisfaction, Emotional bonding, Trust ○ Behaviour loyalty : Choice Reduction & Habit , History with company ● Loyalty as One to One Relationship
  5. 5. Loyalty and Organisational Options Customer Loyalty to Organisational Options Brand Brand Image/Positioning, extensions/flankers … .. Promotion Product Accessories / Complimentary Items/ Reliability … Production Company Personal Connection / Trust …. Public Relations Customers Meetings, Chats, … Target Markets Price Discounts. Coupons, everyday low, aspirational/anchor pricing …. Efficiencies Place Outlets, aromas, sounds, excitement ….. Atmospherics Variety New Options, Flankers, Valuations ….. Production
  6. 6. Factors that lessen customer loyalty Competitive Parity : Competitive parity is an area where you achieve standard or average results as compared to others in your industry. ... However, it can also be the result of a deliberate strategy to achieve standard results in a particular area Variety Seeking Behaviour : Variety-seeking buying behaviour occurs when the consumer is not involved with the purchase, yet there are significant brand differences. In this case, the cost of switching products is low, and so the consumer may, perhaps simply out of boredom, move from one brand to another Low Involvement : Tend to be price sensitive. Lack of perceived importance of product, Low share of voice
  7. 7. Loyalty and CRM Systems One to One Relationship with Customers : Recognise : Name, History of each customer Cultivate : Interactions and Delight with outcomes of each Develop : Relationships with the organisation and community of customers Outcome : Customer Loyalty and Commitment
