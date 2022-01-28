Successfully reported this slideshow.
Popular body contouring surgeries

Jan. 28, 2022
Body contouring or sculpting is a medical procedure or plastic surgery that aims to alter the body figure and help make it look more aesthetically appealing. It may include procedures that eliminate extra skin, get rid of stubborn fat, and contour or reshape the area.

  1. 1. Popular Body Contouring Surgeries Make your body look more toned & attractive with advanced plastic surgery treatments in Hyderabad performed by Dr. Dushyanth Kalva at Inform Clinics. Body contouring or sculpting is a medical procedure or plastic surgery that aims to alter the body figure and help make it look more aesthetically appealing. It may include procedures that eliminate extra skin, get rid of stubborn fat, and contour or reshape the area. These procedures are popular in patients who have undergone multiple pregnancies, massive weight loss resulting in extra loose skin, or those having weakness of connective tissues. They are not done to help lose weight but for contouring the body. Most targeted body sites include belly and
  2. 2. love handles (flanks), back, arms, chin and neck, buttocks, and thighs. To achieve the desired appearance, people must have a realistic outlook on what body contouring surgeries can accomplish. In surgical body contouring, the cosmetic surgeons first mark the treatment sites, then position the patient on the surgical tables to do safety checks and give anesthesia, clean and prepare the skin of the surgical area, make incisions; excise, reshape, or reposition the excess fat and tissue; tighten muscles (in case of abdominoplasty), trim excess skin, eliminate stubborn fat by liposuction, close incisions, and lastly apply dressings. If you are thinking of reshaping specific body parts, have a look at the below-mentioned few popular surgical body contouring procedures performed at Inform Clinics, best cosmetic surgery clinic in Hyderabad. Liposuction The liposuction technique is performed in certain areas to get a slimmer and redefined body. The typical areas include hips, upper and lower back, double chin, neck area, thighs or saddlebags, upper arms, bra line area, and stomach. This procedure is done to get rid of excess stubborn fatty tissue using a cannula which is inserted underneath the skin after making an incision. It works best for both men and women who are at or near their ideal body weight and want to eliminate unwanted fat effectively and safely. Different techniques can be used: Tumescent liposuction (the traditional method involving fluid injection to dissolve fat cells before they are sucked out), Ultrasound-assisted liposuction (wherein ultrasound energy is used to liquefy fat), and Laser-assisted liposuction (use thermal energy of the laser to melt fat cells and then vacuum them out). To know more about liposuction surgery cost in Hyderabad, one can consult Dr. Dushyanth Kalva, plastic surgeon in India at Inform Clinics.
  3. 3. Tummy tuck (Abdominoplasty) A tummy tuck is done to get a firmer, smoother abdominal profile. The surgery involves the excision of extra loose belly skin, elimination of stubborn fat by liposuction, and restoration of weakened muscles by tightening the abdominal muscle wall. Patients may either undergo a complete abdominoplasty wherein the navel is also repositioned or a partial abdominoplasty which involves removal of fat and excess skin from below the belly button without repositioning of the navel. Arm lift (Brachioplasty) An arm lift is an invasive aesthetic procedure to enhance the appearance of the under area of the upper arms. The surgery involves making incisions in the undersides of the arms i.e. specifically between the elbow and armpit, excision of excess skin, tightening of the underlying tissues by securing them with sutures, and the removal of diet and exercise-resistant fat by liposuction technique. Lastly, the skin is redraped over the new contours along with the removal of excess skin, and the incisions are closed by sutures or surgical tape. The result is long-lasting toned arms. Thigh lift (Thighplasty) A thigh lift is about two-hour surgery done to tighten and improve the overall look of the thighs. It is helpful for people who have thighs with a saggy, flabby, or dimpled appearance or the thigh skin has lost its elasticity with aging. This surgery can be performed for inner or outer thigh areas to dramatically lift the loose or sagging thigh skin. There are three types of thighplasty: inner thigh lift, medial thigh lift (upper part of inner thigh), and bilateral thigh lift (for front and outside of the leg).
  4. 4. To get more toned arms and thighs, one can get this surgery done at Inform Clinics, best plastic surgery clinic in Hyderabad. Breast augmentation Breast augmentation is a cosmetic surgery solely performed in women to improve the shape and size of their breasts. It helps enhance the breast contours in women with smaller breasts, correct a breast size reduction post-pregnancy, and provide symmetrical breasts. The surgery may involve the use of breast implants (saline or silicone gel-filled) to increase the bust size by one or more cup sizes. Depending upon the breast anatomy and the surgeon’s recommendations, the breast implants are placed underneath the chest wall muscle (pectoral muscles) or behind the breast tissue. It is done by first making incisions either in the breast crease, in the armpit, or around the areolae and then lifting breast tissue and skin. At Inform Clinics, plastic and cosmetic surgery clinic in Hyderabad, India all types of body and face cosmetic surgeries are performed. To know more about these procedures and their cost, consult the best cosmetic surgeon in India, Dr. Dushyanth Kalva at Inform Clinics.

