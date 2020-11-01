LAPORAN PRAKTEK HUKUM 1 NEWTON (KESETIMBANGAN)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. TUJUAN Menentukan gaya tegangan tali pada keadaan kesetimbangan II. DASAR TEORI Fisika adalah salah satu ilmu pengetahu...
Hukum gerak Newton adalah hukum sains yang ditentukan oleh Sir Isaac Newton mengenai sifat gerak benda. Hukum gerak Newton...
Artinya :  Sebuah benda yang sedang diam akan tetap diam kecuali ada resultan gaya yang tidak nol bekerja padanya.  Sebu...
Syarat – syarat benda titik dalam keadaan seimbang atau diam : a. Jika pada sebuah benda bekerja satu gaya F. Maka, pada g...
III. ALAT DAN BAHAN 1. Beban 2. 2 Neraca pegas 3. 2 batang statip 4. Tali 5. Gunting 6. Busur derajat 7. Penggaris IV. TAB...
 T1 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜶 = 1,3 cos60 = 1,3 x 1 2 = 0,65  T2 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜷 = 0,8 cos30 = 0,8 x 1 2 √3 = 0,4 √ 𝟑 2. m = 0,2 kg  T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 = 1,7 s...
T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 = 1,5 sin 30 = 1,5 x 𝟏 𝟐 = 0,75  W = m . g = 0,3 x 9,8 = 2,94  T1 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜶 = 2,5 cos60 = 2,5 x 1 2 = 1,25  T2 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜷 = 1,5 cos30 = 1,5 x 1 2 √3 = 0,75 √ 𝟑
V. PEMBAHASAN Percobaan ini bertujuan agar kita bisa memahami dan menjelaskan tentang Hukum Newton 1 yang mengatakn bahwa ...
VI. KESIMPULAN  Berat beban mempengaruhi panjang lengan beban dimana berat beban berbanding terbalik dengan panjang lenga...
  1. 1. I. TUJUAN Menentukan gaya tegangan tali pada keadaan kesetimbangan II. DASAR TEORI Fisika adalah salah satu ilmu pengetahuan alam dasar yang banyak digunakan sebagai dasar bagi ilmu-ilmu yanglain. Fisika adalah ilmu yang mempelajari gejala alam secara keseluruhan. Fisika mempelajari materi, energi, danfenomena atau kejadian alam, baik yang bersifat makroskopis (berukuran besar, seperti gerak Bumi mengelilingi Matahari) maupun yang bersifat mikroskopis (berukurankecil, seperti gerak elektron mengelilingi inti) yang berkaitan dengan perubahan zat atau energi.Fisika menjadi dasar berbagai pengembangan ilmudan teknologi. Kaitan antara fisika dan disiplin ilmu lain membentuk disiplin ilmu yang baru, misalnya dengan ilmu astronomi membentuk ilmu astrofisika, dengan biologi membentuk biofisika, dengan ilmu kesehatan membentuk fisika medis, dengan ilmu bahan membentuk fisika material, dengan geologi membentuk geofisika, danlain-lain. Pada bab ini akan dipelajari tentang dasar dasar ilmu fisika. Fisika berasal dari bahasa Yunani yang berarti “alam”.Fisika adalah ilmu pengetahuan yang mempelajari sifat dan gejala pada benda - benda di alam. Gejala-gejala inipada mulanya adalah apa yang dialami oleh indra kita,misalnya penglihatan menemukan optika atau cahaya, pendengaran menemukan pelajaran tentang bunyi, dan indra peraba yang dapat merasakan panas. Mengapa kalian perlu mempelajari Fisika? Fisika menjadi ilmu pengetahuan yang mendasar, karena berhubungan dengan perilaku dan struktur benda khususnya benda mati. Menurut sejarah, fisika adalah bidang ilmu yang tertua, karena dimulai dengan pengamatan - pengamatan dari gerakan benda-benda langit, bagaimana lintasannya, periodenya, usianya, dan lain-lain. Bidang ilmu ini telah dimulai berabad - abad yang lalu, dan berkembang pada zaman Galileo dan Newton. Galileo merumuskan hokum - hukum mengenai benda yang jatuh, sedangkan Newton mempelajari gerak pada umumnya, termasuk gerak planet-planet pada sistem tata surya.
  2. 2. Hukum gerak Newton adalah hukum sains yang ditentukan oleh Sir Isaac Newton mengenai sifat gerak benda. Hukum gerak Newton itu sendiri merupakan hukum yang fundamental. Artinya, pertama hukum ini tidak dapat dibuktikan dari prinsip-prinsip lain, kedua hukum ini memungkinkan kita agar dapat memahami jenis gerak yang paling umum yang merupakan dasar mekanika klasik. Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, gaya merupakan tarikan atau dorongan. Misalnya, pada waktu kita mendorong atau menarik suatu benda atau kita menendang bola, dikatakan bahwa kita mengerjakan suatu gaya dorong pada mobil mainan. Pada umumnya benda yang dikenakan gaya mengalami perubahan- perubahan lokasi atau berpindah tempat. HUKUM 1 NEWTON Issac Newton (1642 – 1727 ) menerbitkan sebuah paper yang amat monumental dan bahkan menjadi sebuah buku dasar yang melandasi seluruh teori tentang gerak benda. Dalam bukunya menyatakan tiga pokok pernyataan, yang dikenal dengan tiga hukum Newton. Tiga hukum Newton inilah yang menjadi landasan ilmu mekanika hingga saat ini (Ishaq.2007). Bunyi Hukum I Newton “Jika resultan gaya (jumlah seluruh gaya) pada sebuah benda nol, maka kecepatan benda tidak berubah (tetap)” (Ishaq.2007). KESETIMBANGAN Hukum Newton pada dasarnya menyatakan bahwa setelah benda secara alami cenderung memertahankan keadaannya, kecuali ada gaya yang mengganggu keadaan ini. Artinya jika benda mula-mula diam, maka ia akan tetap diam. Tapi jika semula benda bergerak dengan kecepatan tetap v , maka akan tetap bergerak dengan kecepatan (v) juga dalam bahasa matematis, Hukum ini menyatakan bahwa jika resultan gaya (jumlah vektor dari semua gaya yang bekerja pada benda) bernilai nol, maka kecepatan benda tersebut konstan. Dirumuskan secara matematis menjadi: dituliskan sebagai berikut : ∑F = 0
  3. 3. Artinya :  Sebuah benda yang sedang diam akan tetap diam kecuali ada resultan gaya yang tidak nol bekerja padanya.  Sebuah benda yang sedang bergerak, tidak akan berubah kecepatannya kecuali ada resultan gaya yang tidak nol bekerja padanya. Keseimbangan merupakan konsep yang sangat erat kaitannya dengan kenyamanan hidup manusia. Dalam tubuh manusia saja konsep keseimbangan itu ada. Manusia bisa berjalan dengan baik salah satunya ada konsep keseimbangan. Kesetimbangan pada benda terjadi apabila gaya pada benda nol, maka benda tidak akan mengalami perubahan gerak maupun rotasi. Benda yang bergerak dengan kecepatan konstan memiliki momentum linear konstan. Artinya tidak ada gaya total yang bekerja pada benda itu atau total gaya bernilai nol. Apabila benda bergerak dengan kecepatan sudut konstan maka momentum sudut benda konstan, kita bisa segera berpendapat torsi total pada benda itu adalah nol. Kesetimbangan benda penting dipelajari karena banyak bidang ilmu yang menerapkannya. Misalnya, bidang arsitek atau teknik sipil (merancang dan mendesain rumah kokoh), bidang olahraga, (yudo, senam, dan tinju), dan bidang medis atau terapi (kekuatan otot untuk menjaga kesetimbangan tubuh). gambar kakajaz.blogspot.com/2016/03/pembahasan- fisika-un-kesetimbangan.html Suatu benda disebut dalam keadaan seimbang bila jumlah aljabar gaya- gaya yang bekerja pada partikel tersebut nol.
  4. 4. Syarat – syarat benda titik dalam keadaan seimbang atau diam : a. Jika pada sebuah benda bekerja satu gaya F. Maka, pada garis kerja gaya F itu harus diberi gaya F’ yang besarnya sama dengan gaya F itu tetapi arahnya berlawanan. b. Jika pada benda bekerja gaya-gaya yang terletak pada satu bidang datar dan garis kerjanya melalui satu titik. Maka : 1. Gaya resultanya harus sama dengan nol. 2. Kalau dengan pertolongan sumbu-sumbu x dan y, haruslah : Fx = 0 ; Fy = 0 3. Atau ∑ 𝐹𝑥 = 𝐹2cos 𝛽 − 𝐹1cos 𝛼 = 0 ∑ 𝐹𝑦 = 𝐹2sin 𝛽 + 𝐹1sin 𝛼 = W Dengan W = m x g dan g = 9,8
  5. 5. III. ALAT DAN BAHAN 1. Beban 2. 2 Neraca pegas 3. 2 batang statip 4. Tali 5. Gunting 6. Busur derajat 7. Penggaris IV. TABEL PENGAMATAN DAN PERHITUNGAN a. TABEL PENGAMATAN NO αo βO m (kg) T1 (N) T2 (N) T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 W T1 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜶 T2 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜷 1 60 30 0,15 1,3 0,8 0,65√3 0,4 1,47 0,65 0,4√3 2 60 30 0,2 1,7 0,9 0,85√3 0,45 1,96 0,85 0,45√3 3 60 30 0,3 2,5 1,5 1,25√3 0,75 2,94 1,25 0,75√3 b. PERHITUNGAN 1. m = 0,15 kg  T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 = 1,3 sin 60 = 1,3 x 1 2 √3 = 0,65√ 𝟑  T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 = 0,8 sin 30 = 0,8 x 𝟏 𝟐 = 0,4  W = m . g = 0,15 x 9,8 = 1,47
  6. 6.  T1 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜶 = 1,3 cos60 = 1,3 x 1 2 = 0,65  T2 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜷 = 0,8 cos30 = 0,8 x 1 2 √3 = 0,4 √ 𝟑 2. m = 0,2 kg  T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 = 1,7 sin 60 = 1,7 x 1 2 √3 = 0,85√ 𝟑  T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 = 0,9 sin 30 = 0,9 x 𝟏 𝟐 = 0,4  W = m . g = 0,2 x 9,8 = 1,96  T1 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜶 = 1,7 cos60 = 1,7 x 1 2 = 0,85  T2 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜷 = 0,9 cos30 = 0,9 x 1 2 √3 = 0,45 √ 𝟑 3. m = 0,3 kg  T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 = 2,5 sin 60 = 2,5 x 1 2 √3 = 1,25√ 𝟑
  7. 7.  T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 = 1,5 sin 30 = 1,5 x 𝟏 𝟐 = 0,75  W = m . g = 0,3 x 9,8 = 2,94  T1 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜶 = 2,5 cos60 = 2,5 x 1 2 = 1,25  T2 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝜷 = 1,5 cos30 = 1,5 x 1 2 √3 = 0,75 √ 𝟑
  8. 8. V. PEMBAHASAN Percobaan ini bertujuan agar kita bisa memahami dan menjelaskan tentang Hukum Newton 1 yang mengatakn bahwa suatu benda akan tetap diam atau begerak lurus beraturan apabila resultan gaya yang bekerja pada benda itu sama dengan nol” atau . Dari pernyataan itu, kita dapat menyimpulkan bahwa benda yang diam atau tidak bergerak, tidak memiliki gaya. Pada percobaan ini digunakan tiga beban yang massanya berbeda-beda yang digantungkan dengan neraca pegas. Semua diberi sudut yang sama yaitiu dengan 60o dan 30o . Percobaan pertama dengan massa benda 0,15 kg dihasilkan gaya sebesar 1,3 N pada neraca 1 dan 0,8 N pada neraca 2. Sehingga berat(w) yang dihasilkan rata – rata 1,47. Untuk mengetahui apakah benda seimbang, karena salah satu syarat kesetimbangan adalah ∑Fy = W. Pada T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 adalah 0,65√ 𝟑 dan T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 adalah 0,4. Jika jumlahkan akan menjadi 1,52 yaitu berarti mendekati dari berat massa yang telah diketahui. Percobaan kedua dengan massa benda 0,2 kg dihasilkan gaya sebesar 1,7 N pada neraca 1 dan 0,9 N pada neraca 2. Sehingga berat (w) yang dihasilkan rata – rata 1,96. Untuk mengetahui apakah benda seimbang, karena salah satu syarat kesetimbangan adalah ∑Fy = W. Pada T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 adalah 0,85√ 𝟑 dan T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 adalah 0,45. Jika jumlahkan akan menjadi 1,93 yaitu berarti mendekati dari berat massa yang telah diketahui. Percobaan ketiga dengan massa benda 0,3 kg dihasilkan gaya sebesar 2,5 N pada neraca 1 dan 1,5 N pada neraca 2. Sehingga berat (w) yang dihasilkan rata – rata 2,94. Untuk mengetahui apakah benda seimbang, karena salah satu syarat kesetimbangan adalah ∑Fy = W. Pada T1 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜶 adalah 1,25√ 𝟑 dan T2 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝜷 adalah 0,75. Jika jumlahkan akan menjadi 2,92 yaitu berarti mendekati dari berat massa yang telah diketahui.
  9. 9. VI. KESIMPULAN  Berat beban mempengaruhi panjang lengan beban dimana berat beban berbanding terbalik dengan panjang lengan, semakin berat beban yang digantungkan maka lengan beban semakin mendekati poros. Sehingga benda dikatakan seimbang apabila mempunyai resultan gaya dan resultan momen gaya terhadap suatu titik setimbang sama dengan nol.  Gaya akan seimbang apabila kedua sudut sama besar.  Resultan gaya atau jumlah gaya yang diberikan suatu benda adalah nol sehingga benda akan dalam keadaan diam.  Kesetimbangan merupakan konsep yang sangat erat kaitannya dengan VII. DAFTAR PUSTAKA https://hasannh.wordpress.com/2016/08/22/hukum-newton-tentang-gerak/ http://vhyantyirwan.blogspot.com/2013/11/makalah-hukum-gerak-i-newton-dan- hukum.html https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hukum_gerak_Newton http://mediascienceeducation.blogspot.com/2017/04/materi-keseimbangan.html http://fadiahsains.blogspot.com/2012/04/kesetimbangan-dinamik-dan-statik- pada.html

