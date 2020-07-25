IoET Conference 2020 | Keynote Slides | Ajeet Singh Raina

IoET Conference is run by IoET Planet which is purely a collaborative platform. IoET Planet is an innovative platform to bring people together for the first time under a single umbrella in order to learn, collaborate and contribute.

It is an open community dedicated to IoT Research, innovation and applications. Today it is a blogging site & covers a wide range of topics, from embedded systems to data analytics and machine learning implementation, having the objective of enabling a vast array of services in areas like e-health, mobility, energy, manufacturing and agriculture, just to cite a few examples. These topics are coming from the community users and open for industry experts, IoT enthusiast and DevOps Engineers.