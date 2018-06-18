State of education in india a preview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
State of Education - India Panel Discussion Sports & Cultural Club, Sector 15A, NOIDA, India June 8, 2018 1 Ajay Mohan Goe...
“Where is the wisdom we have lost in knowledge? Where is the knowledge we have lost in information?” T. S. Eliot
4 1.53 MnSchools 250 MnStudents 11.7 MnTeachers Size of School Education System Schools by Level • 83% up to 8th Class • 1...
26.7 22.6 20.2 18.1 12.1 11.4 9.3 7.7 - 5.0 10. 0 15. 0 20. 0 25. 0 30. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12t h (App ) 12t h (P...
6 State of Learning: Youth in Age Group 14-18 Foundational Skills • Read basic text fluently 25% • Divide (3 digits by 1 d...
7 School Education – Key Areas to be addressed Learning Vs. Examination • Focus on Learning Outcomes • Increase Formative ...
8 During British Rule • 1857: Universities set up in Bombay, Calcutta and Madras (Modelled on London University) • 1887: A...
9 864Universities 40,026Colleges 11,669Standalone Institutions 350 MnStudents Enrolled 8.9 MnStudent Out-turn (Pass Out) 1...
10 Growth of Indian Higher Education System 695 1542 3604 4722 7346 12806 33023 40026 27 45 82 110 184 254 566 864 195 0-5...
11 Size of Higher Education System 26.1 2.1 283.5 40.5 1.4 Diploma PG Diploma Undergraduate Post Graduate Ph.D. Enrolment ...
12 Size of Higher Education System 21.7 10.2 9.5 8.9 4.4 1.9 1.8 1.6 1.2 0.7 2.7 - 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 Arts ScienceCom...
13 Higher Education – Key Areas to be addressed From GER to Quality Curriculum Relevancy Pedagogical Improvements: ICT bas...
14 ₹ Bn Government (Centre + State) 5,100 Private Sector (Estimated) 500 TOTAL (Est..) 5,600 • Add Fees paid by Students (...
15 Thank you Ajay Mohan Goel ajaymgoel@gmail.com
Presentation used by me in a Panel Discussion in Sports & Cultural Club, Sector 15A, Noida, India. It gives an overview of School and Higher education.

  3. 3. 4 1.53 MnSchools 250 MnStudents 11.7 MnTeachers Size of School Education System Schools by Level • 83% up to 8th Class • 17% (2.6 Lakh) up to 10th or 12th Class Private Schools: • 24% Schools • 39% students enrolled
  4. 4. 26.7 22.6 20.2 18.1 12.1 11.4 9.3 7.7 - 5.0 10. 0 15. 0 20. 0 25. 0 30. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12t h (App ) 12t h (P ass) ENROLMENT (IN MN) 5Post middle School, enrolment falls sharply Enrolment in School Education (2015-16) 45% of students reach Class 11 29% of students Pass Class 12 Source: Educational Statistics at a glance, 2016, M HRD
  5. 5. 6 State of Learning: Youth in Age Group 14-18 Foundational Skills • Read basic text fluently 25% • Divide (3 digits by 1 digit) 57% • Read English sentences 42% Basic Literacy & Numeracy • Count money 24% • Add weights 44% • Tell time (Hours & Minutes) 40% General Knowledge • Recognise Indian map 15% • Name capital of India 36% • Name of their State 21% • Locate their State in Indian map 42% Cannot Source: ASER2017Report
  6. 6. 7 School Education – Key Areas to be addressed Learning Vs. Examination • Focus on Learning Outcomes • Increase Formative Assessments • Connect with Local Context • Examination System Reforms Curriculum • Right mix of Knowledge and Application • Relevant to Local Context • Integration (Reduce fragmentation) Teacher Competency • Improve B.Ed. Education System • Pedagogical Inputs • Life Long Training & Learning
  7. 7. 8 During British Rule • 1857: Universities set up in Bombay, Calcutta and Madras (Modelled on London University) • 1887: Allahabad • 1916-20: Banaras, Mysore, Patna, Osmania, Aligarh, Lucknow • 1922: Delhi Status in 1946-47 • 18 Universities • 2.06 Lakh Students • Calcutta University: 45,008 Students (Largest) • Delhi University: 4,311 students (13th Largest) 1950: • 25 Universities, 650 Colleges Source: Report of University Education Commission 1948 A Brief History of Indian Higher Education System
  8. 8. 9 864Universities 40,026Colleges 11,669Standalone Institutions 350 MnStudents Enrolled 8.9 MnStudent Out-turn (Pass Out) 1.4 MnTeachers 1.2 MnNon-Teaching Staff Size of Higher Education System (2016-17) Private Sector’s role in Higher Education has been consistently increasing 37% 78% 67% Private ManagementTotal
  9. 9. 10 Growth of Indian Higher Education System 695 1542 3604 4722 7346 12806 33023 40026 27 45 82 110 184 254 566 864 195 0-51 196 0-61 197 0-71 198 0-81 199 0-91 200 0-01 201 0-11 201 6-17 4 11 20 29 49 96 170 354 Universities Colleges Enrolment (Lakhs) Note: 10 Lakhs = 1 Mn
  10. 10. 11 Size of Higher Education System 26.1 2.1 283.5 40.5 1.4 Diploma PG Diploma Undergraduate Post Graduate Ph.D. Enrolment (HiEd) - In Lakhs Note: 10 Lakhs = 1 Mn
  11. 11. 12 Size of Higher Education System 21.7 10.2 9.5 8.9 4.4 1.9 1.8 1.6 1.2 0.7 2.7 - 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 Arts ScienceCom m erceEngg.& Tech.Education M edicalScience SocialScience IT & Com puterM anagem ent Law Others Undergradautes - Out-turn (2016) In Lakhs Total: 64.5 LakhsNote: 10 Lakhs = 1 Mn
  12. 12. 13 Higher Education – Key Areas to be addressed From GER to Quality Curriculum Relevancy Pedagogical Improvements: ICT based Delivery, Experiential Learning, Internships, ….. Address the issue of ”Cumulative Learning Deficit" of students entering HE Research & Knowledge Creation Increased and flexible funding for Research Establish 100 World Class Research Universities Funding and Format for Partnerships - Industry, Research Labs, Foreign Universities Regulations, Administration and Autonomy Unified Regulatory Body and Simplified & transparent governance Merit based appointment of Vice Chancellors and Professors Address Issues of: Affiliated colleges & semester system Infrastructure and Funding Higher funding by Centre and State Government Creation of adequate Labs, Library, CR Infrastructure Financial sustainability, student fees and affordable access – Address in an integrated manner Faculty & Senior Staff Fill vacant faculty positions in a mission mode Transparent faculty induction & promotion process, Review API System Continuous professional development
  13. 13. 14 ₹ Bn Government (Centre + State) 5,100 Private Sector (Estimated) 500 TOTAL (Est..) 5,600 • Add Fees paid by Students (Estimated at around ₹ 3,000 Bn) • Add Uniform, Text Books, Stationary, Transport, Lodging & Boarding (Hostel / PG) • Add Students going abroad for studies • In addition, Tuition & Coaching Industry is estimated between ₹ 3,000 – 4,000 Bn in size. MHRD Budget (2018-19) ₹ 850.1 Bn • School ₹ 500.00 Bn Includes Mid-day Meal Scheme: ₹ 105 Bn • Higher Education ₹ 350.10 Bn Annual Spending on Education (School + Hi-Ed) Note: 100 Cr = 1 Bn
  14. 14. 15 Thank you Ajay Mohan Goel ajaymgoel@gmail.com

