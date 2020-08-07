Newtons Laws of Motion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. If a bike with a rider having a total mass of 63 kg brakes and reduces its velocity from 8.5 m/s to 0 m/s in 3.0 second...
2. Calculate the net force required to give an automobile of mass 1600 kg an acceleration of 4.5 m/s2 We calculate the for...
1) While driving to work, Naveen always keeps his purse on the passenger seat. By the time he gets to work, his purse woul...
2) Which of Newton’s laws best explains how a magician can pull a tablecloth from underneath dishes? Newton’s first law of...
Q1: What is the SI unit of Force Ans: SI unit of Force is newton Q2: State the relationship between force, mass, and accel...
Apparent Weight of a Body in a Lift
• Friction is a force between two surfaces that are sliding, or trying to slide across one another, for example when you t...
• The amount of friction depends on the materials from which the two surfaces are made. The rougher the surface, the more ...
• Friction also produces heat. For example, if you rub your hands together quickly, they get warmer.
• Friction can be a useful force because it prevents our shoes slipping on the pavement when we walk and stops car tyres s...
• Ice causes very little friction, which is why it is easy to slip over on an icy day. But this is a good thing for ice sk...
• Sometimes we want to reduce friction. For example, moving parts inside a car engine are lubricated with oil, to reduce f...
• Air resistance is a type of friction between air and another material. When an aeroplane flies through the air, for exam...
• Some shapes, known as streamlined shapes, cause less air resistance than others. Aeroplanes and cars are streamlined, so...
Friction Factors Review 1. Roughness – The rougher the surface, the more hills and valleys there are and the greater the f...
Amount of Surface Area in fluids • The amount of surface area affects the friction between objects in liquids and gases. E...
Surface Area in Fluids • The amount of surface area affects the friction on a moving object under the following circumstan...
Surface area between Solids • The amount of surface area in contact usually does not affect friction between two solids. -...
Types of Friction 1. Sliding 2. Fluid 3. Rolling 4. Static
Sliding Friction • Sliding friction is a friction force that opposes the direction of motion of an object that occurs when...
Fluid Friction • The force that tries to slow objects down when they move through a liquid or a gas. It's also known as "d...
Rolling Friction • Rolling friction is friction that occurs between surfaces in motion that are rolling in which one of th...
Static Friction • Static friction is friction that occurs when the surfaces in contact are at rest (not in motion). • Exam...
Ways to Reduce Friction • Smooth the surface – less hills and valleys and there are not as deep. • Replace sliding with ro...
Ways to Increase Friction • Rough the surface – more hills and valleys and there are not are deeper. • Replace rolling wit...
Glass Forces: Friction Turn to a partner and identify surfaces that may cause more friction. Sandpaper Carpet Gravel Less ...
Forces: Friction Friction is both harmful and helpful. Turn to an elbow partner and identify some examples of friction bei...
Forces: Friction
Forces: Friction Is it beneficial to reduce or increase friction? Why or Why Not?
Forces: Friction Which of the following would NOT help you move a heavy object across a concrete floor? Water, ball bearin...
basketball; Newton's laws of motion
When a basketball player shoots a jump shot, the ball always follows an arcing path. The ball follows this path because its motion obeys Sir Isaac Newton's laws of motion.
Newton’s laws first appeared in his masterpiece, Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica (1687), commonly known as the Principia. In 1543 Nicolaus Copernicus suggested that the Sun, rather than Earth, might be at the centre of the universe. In the intervening years Galileo, Johannes Kepler, and Descartes laid the foundations of a new science that would both replace the Aristotelian worldview, inherited from the ancient Greeks, and explain the workings of a heliocentric universe. In the Principia Newton created that new science. He developed his three laws in order to explain why the orbits of the planets are ellipses rather than circles, at which he succeeded, but it turned out that he explained much more. The series of events from Copernicus to Newton is known collectively as the Scientific Revolution.

  4. 4. 1. If a bike with a rider having a total mass of 63 kg brakes and reduces its velocity from 8.5 m/s to 0 m/s in 3.0 second. What is the magnitude of the braking force? The combined mass of the bike and the rider is 63 kg The initial velocity of the bike is m = 8.5 m/s The final velocity is 0 The time in which the bike stops is Δt = 3.0 s The net force acting on the body is equal to the rate of change of momentum of the object. F=ΔpΔt The momentum of a body with mass m and velocity v is given by p = mv Hence, the change in momentum of the car is given by Δp=mv−mu=m(v−u) Hence, the net force acting on the car is given by F=m(v−u)Δt Substituting the value, we get F=63kg×(0−8.5m/s)3.0s F=1.8×102N
  5. 5. 2. Calculate the net force required to give an automobile of mass 1600 kg an acceleration of 4.5 m/s2 We calculate the force as follows: F = ma Substituting the values in the equation, we get F = 1600 kg × 4.5 m/s2 F = 7200 N The net force required to the automobile an acceleration of 4.5 m/s2.
  6. 6. 1) While driving to work, Naveen always keeps his purse on the passenger seat. By the time he gets to work, his purse would have fallen on the floor in front of the passenger seat. One day, he asks you to explain why this happens in terms of physics. What do you say? We can explain this to Naveen in terms of Newton’s first law of motion. The purse due to inertia travels forward with the car until acted upon by another force, in this case, the force of the car floor.
  7. 7. 2) Which of Newton’s laws best explains how a magician can pull a tablecloth from underneath dishes? Newton’s first law of motion can explain how a magician pulls a tablecloth from underneath the dishes. A negligible horizontal force is applied during the process. As per Newton’s first law of motion, the dishes and glasses remain in their state of motion (rest), as a result, they remain undisturbed. The table cloth in the trick is made so slippery such that it doesn’t apply any frictional force on glasses and dishes.
  8. 8. Q1: What is the SI unit of Force Ans: SI unit of Force is newton Q2: State the relationship between force, mass, and acceleration. Ans: The relationship between force, mass, and acceleration are given by the formula F=ma. Q3: If the mass of the body increases, keeping the acceleration constant, what happens to the net force? Ans: If the mass of the body increases keeping the acceleration constant the net force increases. Q4: For a constant mass. If acceleration decreases, what happens to net force? Ans: For a constant mass. If acceleration decreases, the net force also decreases. Q5: If the rate of change of momentum is small, what will be the net resultant force? Ans: If the rate of change of momentum is small, the net resultant force will also be small. Q6: If Mr. John wants to move a 10 kg and 20 kg solid block from the rest, which block needs more force? Ans: If Mr. John wants to move a 10 kg and 20 kg solid block from the rest block with 20 kg, he needs a higher force. Q7: Newton’s first law of motion is alternatively called as _________. Ans: Newton’s first law of motion is alternatively called a law of inertia. Frequently Asked Questions – FAQ’s
  9. 9. Apparent Weight of a Body in a Lift
  10. 10. • Friction is a force between two surfaces that are sliding, or trying to slide across one another, for example when you try to push a toy car along the floor. • Friction always works in the direction opposite from the direction the object is moving, or trying to move. It always slows a moving object down. Moving Friction
  11. 11. • The amount of friction depends on the materials from which the two surfaces are made. The rougher the surface, the more friction is produced. For example, you would have to push a book harder to get it moving on a carpet than you would on a wooden floor. This is because there is more friction between the carpet and the book than there is between the wood and the book.
  12. 12. • Friction also produces heat. For example, if you rub your hands together quickly, they get warmer.
  13. 13. • Friction can be a useful force because it prevents our shoes slipping on the pavement when we walk and stops car tyres skidding on the road.
  14. 14. • Ice causes very little friction, which is why it is easy to slip over on an icy day. But this is a good thing for ice skating and sledging.
  15. 15. • Sometimes we want to reduce friction. For example, moving parts inside a car engine are lubricated with oil, to reduce friction between them. The oil holds the surfaces apart, and can flow between them. The reduced friction means there is less wear on the metal, and less heat produced.
  16. 16. • Air resistance is a type of friction between air and another material. When an aeroplane flies through the air, for example, air particles hit the aeroplane, making it more difficult for the aeroplane to move through the air.
  17. 17. • Some shapes, known as streamlined shapes, cause less air resistance than others. Aeroplanes and cars are streamlined, so that they move through the air as easily as possible.
  18. 18. Friction Factors Review 1. Roughness – The rougher the surface, the more hills and valleys there are and the greater the friction. 2. Force pushing together/weight – Force is increased, the hills and valleys will be in closer contact and friction will increase.
  19. 19. Amount of Surface Area in fluids • The amount of surface area affects the friction between objects in liquids and gases. Example: Swimming
  20. 20. Surface Area in Fluids • The amount of surface area affects the friction on a moving object under the following circumstances: – air resistance (such as the size of a parachute) – the resistance of an object as it glides through water (such as a boat).
  21. 21. Surface area between Solids • The amount of surface area in contact usually does not affect friction between two solids. - Reason larger surface areas have more contact but the pressure between the 2 is less. The increase in friction area is offset by the reduction in pressure
  22. 22. Types of Friction 1. Sliding 2. Fluid 3. Rolling 4. Static
  23. 23. Sliding Friction • Sliding friction is a friction force that opposes the direction of motion of an object that occurs when solid surfaces slide over one another. • Examples: – Writing – pencil point and paper – Combing your hair – surface of comb and strands of hair
  24. 24. Fluid Friction • The force that tries to slow objects down when they move through a liquid or a gas. It's also known as "drag", or "air resistance". • All gases and liquids are fluids. • Fluid Friction increases as the speed of the object increases. • An airplane and a swimmer both experience fluid friction.
  25. 25. Rolling Friction • Rolling friction is friction that occurs between surfaces in motion that are rolling in which one of the surfaces is a wheel, roller, or ball. • Examples: – Riding a bike – tires and ground – Bowling – ball and lane
  26. 26. Static Friction • Static friction is friction that occurs when the surfaces in contact are at rest (not in motion). • Examples: – A book resting on a desk. – A potted plant sitting on a sidewalk.
  27. 27. Ways to Reduce Friction • Smooth the surface – less hills and valleys and there are not as deep. • Replace sliding with rolling (Use Wheels) • Add a lubricant like oil, wax, or grease – Fills in the hills and valleys. • Less force pushing together – The hills and valleys are not pushed together as hard so they have less contact.
  28. 28. Ways to Increase Friction • Rough the surface – more hills and valleys and there are not are deeper. • Replace rolling with sliding • More force pushing together – The hills and valleys are pushed together harder so the hills and valleys are in closer contact.
  29. 29. Glass Forces: Friction Turn to a partner and identify surfaces that may cause more friction. Sandpaper Carpet Gravel Less Friction?ICE Tile
  30. 30. Forces: Friction Friction is both harmful and helpful. Turn to an elbow partner and identify some examples of friction being harmful and friction being helpful.
  31. 31. Forces: Friction
  32. 32. Forces: Friction Is it beneficial to reduce or increase friction? Why or Why Not?
  33. 33. Forces: Friction Which of the following would NOT help you move a heavy object across a concrete floor? Water, ball bearings, oil, liquid soap, steel rods, foam rubber Name three common items you might use to increase friction.

