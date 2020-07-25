NEET PREPRATION TIPS AND STRATEGY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEET Study Plan & Preparation Strategy
The syllabus of NEET-UG is vast. A student must spend at least six to eight months for the preparation so that he/ she can...
Important Topics for NEET Physics
Important Topics for NEET Botany
Important Topics for NEET Zoology
NEET UG 180 Days Preparation Strategy
NEET-UG 60 Days Preparation Strategy
Important Instructions for NEET-UG 2020
NEET General Preparation Tips 2020 1. Grasp All the Information Related to NEET If you are aiming to crack NEET 2020, then...
2. Have a Clear Picture of NEET Syllabus in Your Mind Having a comprehensive knowledge of the syllabus is a must before yo...
3. Set your Priorities Right When it comes to the question ‘How to Prepare for NEET?’, it is quite important to set your p...
4. Take Scheduled Breaks It has been observed quite often that candidates preparing for medical entrances have a habit of ...
5. Evaluation The final step, which completes the process of any exam preparation, is its evaluation. Without evaluation, ...
Are you ready to take to the next level?
  4. 4. NEET Study Plan & Preparation Strategy
  5. 5. The syllabus of NEET-UG is vast. A student must spend at least six to eight months for the preparation so that he/ she can achieve a good rank, which will eventually lead to admission in top medical colleges. If you are aiming for an MBBS seat in government medical college, eight months’ preparation is the best option. NEET Preparation Strategy
  6. 6. Important Topics for NEET Physics
  7. 7. Important Topics for NEET Botany
  8. 8. Important Topics for NEET Zoology
  9. 9. NEET UG 180 Days Preparation Strategy
  10. 10. NEET-UG 60 Days Preparation Strategy
  11. 11. Important Instructions for NEET-UG 2020
  12. 12. NEET General Preparation Tips 2020 1. Grasp All the Information Related to NEET If you are aiming to crack NEET 2020, then you must not forget to have detailed information about the exam. Apart from keeping a track of NEET Latest News & Updates, you must focus on becoming familiar with the NEET exam pattern, topic-wise marks distribution, time duration and best NEET books to refer. Knowing all these details beforehand is the best way to prepare for NEET.
  13. 13. 2. Have a Clear Picture of NEET Syllabus in Your Mind Having a comprehensive knowledge of the syllabus is a must before you start your NEET 2020 preparation. NEET syllabus is quite vast, and therefore, it is advisable to divide the syllabus of different subjects into small parts for a better understanding. Knowing the syllabus completely will: Enable you to segregate the topics that are hard and time-consuming from the quick and easy ones. Give you a brief idea about conceptual, application-based and interconnected topics.
  14. 14. 3. Set your Priorities Right When it comes to the question ‘How to Prepare for NEET?’, it is quite important to set your priorities right. You should devise a proper study schedule so that you can keep track of your day-to-day activities. Devoting a considerable amount of time to your studies should be on the top of your list. However, you must not ignore your eating and sleeping habits in the process. Additionally, while studying for NEET, prioritise your subjects according to their weightage and the time required for preparation.
  15. 15. 4. Take Scheduled Breaks It has been observed quite often that candidates preparing for medical entrances have a habit of marathon study sessions. If you also fall into this category, then, the sooner you avoid this practice, the better it will be for you in the long run. To study in a better way, you must plan and take timely breaks in between the long study sessions. Gradually, by following this practice:  You will improve your focus and level of concentration.  You will be able to handle difficult and time-taking problems faster.
  16. 16. 5. Evaluation The final step, which completes the process of any exam preparation, is its evaluation. Without evaluation, your preparation for NEET will remain deficient. In order to evaluate your exam preparation, practising sample papers and mock tests on a regular basis might be your saviours. Apart from that, perpetual guidance from your mentors, seniors or fellow mates can help you immensely. Evaluation will:  Test your knowledge of key concepts.  Help you in knowing the specific areas where you need to work on.  Test your overall preparedness
