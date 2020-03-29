Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Cellular Division
2 Cell Division All cells are derived from pre- existing cells New cells are produced for growth and to replace damaged ...
3 Keeping Cells Identical The instructions for making cell parts are encoded in the DNA, so each new cell must get a compl...
4 DNA Replication DNA must be copied or replicated before cell division Each new cell will then have an identical copy o...
5 Identical Daughter Cells Parent Cell Two identical daughter cells
6
7 Prokaryotic Chromosome The DNA of prokaryotes (bacteria) is one, circular chromosome attached to the inside of the cell...
8 Eukaryotic Chromosomes All eukaryotic cells store genetic information in chromosomes Most eukaryotes have between 10 a...
9
10 Compacting DNA into Chromosomes DNA is tightly coiled around proteins called histones
11 Chromosomes in Dividing Cells Duplicated chromosomes are called chromatids & are held together by the centromere Calle...
12 Karyotype A picture of the chromosomes from a human cell arranged in pairs by size First 22 pairs are called autosome...
13 Boy or Girl? Y - Chromosome X - Chromosome The Y Chromosome Decides
14 Cell Reproduction
15 Types of Cell Reproduction Asexual reproduction involves a single cell dividing to make 2 new, identical daughter cell...
16 Cell Division in Prokaryotes
17 Cell Division in Prokaryotes  Prokaryotes such as bacteria divide into 2 identical cells by the process of binary fiss...
18 Prokaryotic Cell Undergoing Binary Fission
19 Animation of Binary Fission
20 The Cell Cycle
21 Five Phases of the Cell Cycle G1 - primary growth phase S – synthesis; DNA replicated G2 - secondary growth phase co...
22 Cell Cycle
23 Interphase - G1 Stage 1st growth stage after cell division Cells mature by making more cytoplasm & organelles Cell c...
24 Interphase – S Stage Synthesis stage DNA is copied or replicated Two identical copies of DNA Original DNA
25 Interphase – G2 Stage 2nd Growth Stage Occurs after DNA has been copied All cell structures needed for division are ...
26 What’s Happening in Interphase? What the cell looks like Animal Cell What’s occurring
27 Sketch the Cell Cycle Daughter Cells DNA Copied Cells Mature Cells prepare for Division Cell Divides into Identical cel...
28 Mitosis
29 Mitosis Division of the nucleus Also called karyokinesis Only occurs in eukaryotes Has four stages Doesn’t occur i...
30 Four Mitotic Stages Prophase Metaphase Anaphase Telophase
31 Early Prophase Chromatin in nucleus condenses to form visible chromosomes Mitotic spindle forms from fibers in cytosk...
32 Late Prophase Nuclear membrane & nucleolus are broken down Chromosomes continue condensing & are clearly visible Spi...
33 Late Prophase Nucleus & Nucleolus have disintegrated Chromosomes
34 Spindle Fiber attached to Chromosome Kinetochore Fiber Chromosome
35 Review of Prophase What the cell looks like What’s happening
36 Spindle Fibers The mitotic spindle form from the microtubules in plants and centrioles in animal cells Polar fibers e...
37 Sketch The Spindle
38 Metaphase Chromosomes, attached to the kinetochore fibers, move to the center of the cell Chromosomes are now lined u...
39
40 Metaphase Aster Chromosomes at Equator
41 Review of Metaphase What the cell looks like What’s occurring
42 Anaphase Occurs rapidly Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell by kinetochore fibers
43 Anaphase Review What the cell looks like What’s occurring
44 Telophase Sister chromatids at opposite poles Spindle disassembles Nuclear envelope forms around each set of sister ...
45 Comparison of Anaphase & Telophase
46 Cytokinesis Means division of the cytoplasm Division of cell into two, identical halves called daughter cells In pla...
47 Cytokinesis Cleavage furrow in animal cell Cell plate in plant cell
48 Mitotic Stages
49 Daughter Cells of Mitosis Have the same number of chromosomes as each other and as the parent cell from which they wer...
50 Identical Daughter Cells Chromosome number the same, but cells smaller than parent cell What is the 2n or diploid numbe...
51 Review of Mitosis
52 Interphase Prophase Metaphase Anaphase Telophase Name the Mitotic Stages: Name this? Name this?
53 Eukaryotic Cell Division  Used for growth and repair  Produce two new cells identical to the original cell  Cells ar...
54 Mitosis Animation Name each stage as you see it occur?
55 Mitosis in Onion Root Tips Do you see any stages of mitosis?
56 Draw & Learn these Stages
57 Draw & Learn these Stages
58 Test Yourself over Mitosis
59 Mitosis Quiz
60 Mitosis Quiz
61 Name the Stages of Mitosis: Interphase Early prophase Mid-Prophase Late Prophase Metaphase Late Anaphase Early Anaphase...
62 Identify the Stages Early, Middle, & Late Prophase Late Prophase Metaphase Anaphase Late Anaphase Telophase Telophase &...
63 Locate the Four Mitotic Stages in Plants Metaphase Prophase Anaphase Telophase
64 Uncontrolled Mitosis  If mitosis is not controlled, unlimited cell division occurs causing cancerous tumors  Oncogene...
65 Meiosis Formation of Gametes (Eggs & Sperm)
66 Facts About Meiosis Preceded by interphase which includes chromosome replication Two meiotic divisions --- Meiosis I ...
67 Facts About Meiosis Daughter cells contain half the number of chromosomes as the original cell Produces gametes (eggs...
68  Start with 46 double stranded chromosomes (2n) After 1 division - 23 double stranded chromosomes (n) After 2nd divi...
69 Why Do we Need Meiosis? It is the fundamental basis of sexual reproduction Two haploid (1n) gametes are brought toget...
70 Fertilization – “Putting it all together” 1n =3 2n = 6
71 Replication of Chromosomes Replication is the process of duplicating a chromosome Occurs prior to division Replicate...
72 A Replicated Chromosome Homologs (same genes, different alleles) Sister Chromatids (same genes, same alleles) Gene X Ho...
73 Meiosis Forms Haploid Gametes  Meiosis must reduce the chromosome number by half  Fertilization then restores the 2n ...
74 Meiosis: Two Part Cell Division Homologs separate Sister chromatids separate Diploid Meiosis I Meiosis II Diploid Haplo...
75 Meiosis I: Reduction Division Nucleus Spindle fibers Nuclear envelopeEarly Prophase I (Chromosome number doubled) Late ...
76 Prophase I Early prophase Homologs pair. Crossing over occurs. Late prophase Chromosomes condense. Spindle forms. ...
77 Tetrads Form in Prophase I Homologous chromosomes (each with sister chromatids) Join to form a TETRAD Called Synapsis
78 Crossing-Over  Homologous chromosomes in a tetrad cross over each other  Pieces of chromosomes or genes are exchanged...
79 Homologous Chromosomes During Crossing-Over
80 Crossing-over multiplies the already huge number of different gamete types produced by independent assortment Crossing-...
81 Metaphase I Homologous pairs of chromosomes align along the equator of the cell
82 Anaphase I Homologs separate and move to opposite poles. Sister chromatids remain attached at their centromeres.
83 Telophase I Nuclear envelopes reassemble. Spindle disappears. Cytokinesis divides cell into two.
84 Meiosis II Only one homolog of each chromosome is present in the cell. Meiosis II produces gametes with one copy of eac...
85 Meiosis II: Reducing Chromosome Number Prophase II Metaphase II Anaphase II Telophase II 4 Identical haploid cells
86 Prophase II Nuclear envelope fragments. Spindle forms.
87 Metaphase II Chromosomes align along equator of cell.
88 Anaphase II Sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles. Equator Pole
89 Telophase II Nuclear envelope assembles. Chromosomes decondense. Spindle disappears. Cytokinesis divides cell into two.
90 Results of Meiosis Gametes (egg & sperm) form Four haploid cells with one copy of each chromosome One allele of each ge...
91 Gametogenesis Oogenesis or Spermatogenesis
92 Spermatogenesis Occurs in the testes Two divisions produce 4 spermatids Spermatids mature into sperm Men produce ab...
93 Spermatogenesis in the Testes Spermatid
94 Spermatogenesis
95 Oogenesis Occurs in the ovaries Two divisions produce 3 polar bodies that die and 1 egg Polar bodies die because of ...
96 Oogenesis in the Ovaries
97 Oogenesis Oogonium (diploid) Mitosis Primary oocyte (diploid) Meiosis I Secondary oocyte (haploid) Meiosis II (if ferti...
98 Comparing Mitosis and Meiosis
99 Mitosis Meiosis Number of divisions 1 2 Number of daughter cells 2 4 Genetically identical? Yes No Chromosome # Same as...
