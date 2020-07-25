Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EL TEMA
  2. 2. CRITERIOS DE CORRECCIÓN Utiliza una frase nominal. Evita el uso de fórmulas introductorias. Formula un tema específico para ese texto. La formulación del tema recoge la intención comunicativa del texto.
  3. 3. EL TEMA ES… …el resumen del resumen. …la idea central del texto.
  4. 4. ¿CÓMO FORMULAR EL TEMA? Se utiliza un sintagma nominal que sintetice el sentido del texto. (Prohibidas las oraciones completas con sujeto y verbo conjugado) Debe ser conciso y específico para el texto trabajado (10 palabras +/-). No puede presentar ambigüedades.
  5. 5. ¿CÓMO FORMULAR EL TEMA? Se parte siempre de sustantivo abstracto + adyacentes
  6. 6. Queja, reflexión, exhortación, crítica, deseo, defensa… SUSTANTIVO ABSTRACTO ADYACENTE ADYACENTE Defensa de una sociedad implicada que denuncia la proliferación de los casos de corrupción

