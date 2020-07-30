HOW CAN SENIORS PRACTICE STRESS MANAGEMENT DURING COVID-19?

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The world has been turned upside down with the onset of the pandemic. It started somewhere in the last months of 2019 and is still going on until today. There is no clear end to this in the near future too. The virus causes upper and lower respiratory tract infections and seniors are at a higher risk of contracting it. It sure is a very stressful situation for all but seniors bare the brunt of the major portion of the stress due to their age.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment