  1. 1. Introduction •Yoga is a system of physical and mental exercise designed thousands of years ago to balance and unite the mind, body and spirit. •“Yoga” comes from the Sanskrit word yuga, meaning “union”. •There are many different types of yoga and yoga practices. •The most common type in the U.S. is hatha, a Sanskrit word that means sun(ha) and moon(tha). •Some other major types: •Vinyasa: flows from one pose to another; focuses on coordinating breath and movement in a fluid series of poses. •Bikram: ‘hot’ yoga; focuses on strength, endurance, flexibility and weight loss. •Ashtanga: a very athletic yoga; american version is “power” yoga progressive and continuous series of postures.
  2. 2. Brief history and Development of Yoga • The practice of yoga is believed to have started with the very dawn of civilization. The science of yoga has its origin thousands of years ago,long before the first religions or belief systems were born. In yogic lore, shiva is seen as the first Yogi or Adiyogi, and the first Guru or Adi Guru. • Several thousand years ago,on the banks of the lake kantisarovar in himalayas, adiyogi poured his profound knowledge into the legendary saptarishis or “seven sages” the sages carried this powerful yogic science to different parts of the world, including Asia, the Middle East, Northern Africa and South America. • In India the yogic system found its fullest expression. Agastya,the Saptarishi travelled across Indian subcontinent,crafted this culture around a core yogic way of life.
  3. 3. Important Aspects Of Yoga •Bhakti yoga - discipline of love and devotion. •Jinana yoga- discipline of cultivating highest intellectual understanding. •Karma yoga-discipline of self transcending action and services.
  4. 4. Meaning of YOGA • YOGA is essentially a spiritual discipline based on extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind & body. The word “YOGA” is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘Yuj’ which means ‘to join’ or ‘to unite’. Definition of YOGA • According to Maharishi Patanjali , “ Yoga is the suppression of modifications of the mind • Yoga is a discipline to improve or develop ones inherent power in a balanced manner, therefore it can be defined as ‘A means of uniting the individual spirit with the universal spirit of God’.
  5. 5. Yogic Principles for Healthy Living (ahara, vihara, acara, vicara) • “Health is Wealth” is an established fact. To live a healthy things and follow a healthy lifestyle. The modern world is facing a pandemic of lifestyle disorders that require changes to be made consciously by individual themselves. Yoga places great importance on a proper and healthy lifestyle. Its main components are: 1. Acara - better mental through right acara(daily routines)- Yoga stresses the importance of healthy activities such as exercise and recommends asana, pranayama and kriyas on abasis. “it is advisable to key up with the right routines .It is of utmost importance to stick timing work , meals, exercise and sleep. Sun is a good example of acara. Cardio respiratory health is one of the main by products of such healthy activites.
  6. 6. 2. Vicara :- Better intellectual through right vicara (thoughts)- Right thoughts and right attitude towards life vital for our well-being. A balanced state of mind is obtained by following the moral restraints and ethical observances (yama-niyama). As Mahatma Gandhi said , ”there is enough in this world for everyone’s need but not enough one person’s greed’. 3.Ahara : “Annam brahma”- Food is brahman. Yoga emphasizes need for a health, nourishing diet that has an adequate intake of fresh water along with a well-balanced intake of fresh food, green salads, sprouts, unrefined cereals and fresh fruits. It is important to be aware of the need for a satvika diet, prepared and served with love and affection.
  7. 7. What to eat ? “As is the food, so is the mind; as is the mind, so is the man. Ancient literature says one should break one’s night long fast at the time of sunrise and end one’s last main meal at the time of sunset. Eat breakfast like a king : whatever we eat in the mornings is absorbed and assimilated to the maximum. So morning food should be full of nutrition. Lunch like a prince: Food taken during lunch should be easily digestible. Evenings snacks: Food of any taste- whatever one likes- can be taken at this time. .
  8. 8. • Sattika food- Eating easily digestible food, brings relaxation and a feeling of peace. • Rajasika food- This food is high energy giving difficult to digest and leaves one in a disturbed state of mind. It should be avoided. • Tamasika food- State and cooked over long periods feel dull, inert, lazy, and lethargic. It should be avoided. 4. Vihara- “better emotional health through vihara” Proper recreational activities to relax body and mind are essential for good health. This includes proper relaxation, maintaining quietude of action speech- thoughts and group activities where in one loses the sense of individuality. • Karma yoga is an excellent method for losing the sense of individuality and gaining a sense of universality
  9. 9. • Active creative hobbies release up emotions and recharge the mind. Activities such as gardening, playing a musical instrument, singing songs or poetry, drawing , painting or hobbies which , one likes would help to create joy. Walks to garden, sea shore near a lake or a river side or a hill top in the mornings or evening time in sunshine could also rejuvenate body , mind and soul. • Simple playful activities like playing or throwing ball/ring to each other or play dough ball where laughing and giggling may happen playing such games regularly could also help rejuvenate body and mind and soul. Playing with children or involving in children’s activities can also help relax rejuvenate. • Conscious relaxation would also include good quality of sleep where body should be able to comfortably relax and mind should be quite and calm.
  10. 10. Benefits of YOGA • Yoga helps in maintaining a balanced Metabolism. • It helps in relieving stress, and sharpens attention and concentration. • It helps to attain peace of mind. • It increases the immune system. • It increases the flexibility. • It brings positivity. • It helps to increase muscle strength and tone. • It helps in normalizing weight. • It improves the blood flow and heart rate.
  11. 11. Conclusion • Yoga teaches right art of living, how to deal with ourselves and others. One may learn patience,forgiveness,and the value of gentleness through yoga practices. • One who achieve the ultimate goal of yoga will surrender the body, mind, intellectual and ego entirely to the divine. It brings down the peace,purity,truth, consciousness and bliss of the supreme-self in one’s daily life.
