visual art colouring and shading

  1. 1. THE INDIAN PUBLIC SCHOOL(CBSE), ERODE JULY MONTH TOPIC: BIRD STUDY WEEK – 1 TOPIC : DOMESTIC BIRD MEDIUM : COLOUR PENCIL You can create your artwork either in A4sheet or in your drawing notebook. Draw in rough surface of your paper so that ,while coloring your colors will blend well. Dear students, here I am showing you how to draw a duck and its background. Kindly follow the instruction so that you can create beautiful drawing which will make you happy.
  2. 2. Step : 1 • Always draw head and then the body of the bird. • You can have a reference picture for your drawing • Try to observe the birds, shape, size and width before you start drawing. • Make sure to draw very lighter.
  3. 3. Step :2 • Once your bird drawing is over, you can start to draw a suitable back ground for your picture.
  4. 4. Step-3 • First give base color, lighter shade. • Then start giving darker shade. • Always remember to shade from left to right.
  5. 5. • Step -4 • Give importance to depth. • Always your background should be lighter than the main object.
  6. 6. Objective of learning Bird study • Improving observation skill • Improving drawing skill • Learning about birds shape, size and colour. • Learning shading using different colours mixing. • Understanding the light and shade • Understanding space allotment

